ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Important Topics

ICSE Physics Exam Pattern 2024 Class 10: Understanding the exam pattern should be considered the prime task for exam preparations as it helps you become familiar with the structure and format of the question paper and marking scheme details.
Knowing the exam pattern is important for:
- Familiarity with the format of question paper
- Learning time management by pre-planning for different sections
- Focus on topics carrying high weightage
- Avoiding surprises during exams
- Adapting to changes made by examination board
- Choosing efficient study resources that align with the exam pattern
- Boosting confidence for the exam day
In this article, we have explained the ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern for the 2024 board examination. Here, you will get to know the marking scheme, the weightage of chapters, the number of sections and the type of questions and duration of the exam. All these aspects are essential for effective exam preparations and securing good marks in the ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2024.
Check ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2023-24 below:
ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2024 Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) 10th Examination 2024
|
Board
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Official Website
|
Subject
|
Physics (Code - 52)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Marks for Theory Paper
|
80
|
Marks for Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Sections
|
Section A - 40 marks
Section B - 40 marks
ICSE Class 10 Physics Question Paper Format 2024
There will be one paper of ICSE Class 10 Physics for 2024 board exam. The paper will be for 80 marks with a duration of 2 hours. Internal Assessment will be conducted by schools to calculate the remaining 20 marks. The structure of the ICSE Class 10 Physics Question Paper 2024 will be as follows:
The question paper will have a total of 9 questions.
All questions will be divided into two sections -
- Section A with compulsory short answer questions on the entire syllabus. It will carry 40 marks in all.
- Section B with 6 long answer questions out of which any 4 are to be attempted. It will also carry 40 marks in all.
Detailed structure of these sections can be understood from the following table:
|
Section A
|
Section B
|
Question 1 - composed of 15 MCQs (15 marks)
|
Questions 4 - 9
|
Question 2 - includes 7 Very Short Answer Questions (15 marks)
|
Each questions has 3 sub-questions
|
Question 3 - includes 5 Very Short Answer Questions (10 marks)
|
Each question is for total 10 marks.
|
All questions are compulsory.
|
Any four questions required to be attempted.
|
Total Marks - 40
|
Total Marks - 40
Check the latest specimen paper or sample paper for ICSE Class 10 Physics to know further details on the type and difficulty level of questions:
ICSE Class 10 Physics Internal Assessment
Internal assessment of practical work for ICSE Physics will carry 20 marks. The practical work/project work will be evaluated by the subject teacher and an External Examiner independently.
The internal assessment will be based on the following components:
- Laboratory work (Conducting experiments for which instructions will be given)
- Viva Voce
Marking scheme for internal and external assessments will be as follows:
|
Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner)
|
10 Marks
|
External Examiner
|
10 Marks
Important Topics for ICSE Physics Exam 2024
Students should focus on understanding the fundamental concepts of each topic covered in ICSE Physics Syllabus 2023-24. However, certain topics carry high weightage and need to be focused more upon. Here is the list of important topics that could be included in the ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2023-24:
|
Unit
|
Topics
|
Force, Work, Power and Energy
|
Different types of forces and their effects, Newton's laws of motion and their use to explain the motion of objects, Friction and its effects, Work done by a force, Work-energy theorem, Different types of energy and their interconversion, Conservation of energy, problems involving energy transformations.
|
Light
|
Nature of light, reflection of light, refraction of light, lenses, Dispersion of light, polarization of light
|
Sound
|
Echo and its applications, Bending of sound waves from one medium to another, Interference of sound, Diffraction of sound, Doppler effect, Ultrasonic sound, Infrasonic sound
Besides learning these topics, students should also practice solving numerical problems, previous year's question papers and sample papers. This will help them to be well prepared for the ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2023-24.
Also Read: ICSE Class 10 Specimen Paper 2024 All Subjects (PDF)