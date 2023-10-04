ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Important Topics

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2024: Check ICSE Physics exam pattern along with marking scheme, question paper format and important topics for ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2024.

ICSE Physics Exam Pattern 2024 Class 10: Understanding the exam pattern should be considered the prime task for exam preparations as it helps you become familiar with the structure and format of the question paper and marking scheme details.

Knowing the exam pattern is important for:

Familiarity with the format of question paper

Learning time management by pre-planning for different sections

Focus on topics carrying high weightage

Avoiding surprises during exams

Adapting to changes made by examination board

Choosing efficient study resources that align with the exam pattern

Boosting confidence for the exam day

In this article, we have explained the ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern for the 2024 board examination. Here, you will get to know the marking scheme, the weightage of chapters, the number of sections and the type of questions and duration of the exam. All these aspects are essential for effective exam preparations and securing good marks in the ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2024.

Check ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2023-24 below:

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2024 Highlights

Particulars Details Exam Name Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) 10th Examination 2024 Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official Website https://cisce.org Subject Physics (Code - 52) Mode of Exam Offline Total Marks 100 Marks for Theory Paper 80 Marks for Internal Assessment 20 Exam Duration 2 Hours Sections Section A - 40 marks Section B - 40 marks

ICSE Class 10 Physics Question Paper Format 2024

There will be one paper of ICSE Class 10 Physics for 2024 board exam. The paper will be for 80 marks with a duration of 2 hours. Internal Assessment will be conducted by schools to calculate the remaining 20 marks. The structure of the ICSE Class 10 Physics Question Paper 2024 will be as follows:

The question paper will have a total of 9 questions.

All questions will be divided into two sections -

Section A with compulsory short answer questions on the entire syllabus. It will carry 40 marks in all.

with short answer questions on the entire syllabus. It will carry Section B with 6 long answer questions out of which any 4 are to be attempted. It will also carry 40 marks in all.

Detailed structure of these sections can be understood from the following table:

Section A Section B Question 1 - composed of 15 MCQs (15 marks) Questions 4 - 9 Question 2 - includes 7 Very Short Answer Questions (15 marks) Each questions has 3 sub-questions Question 3 - includes 5 Very Short Answer Questions (10 marks) Each question is for total 10 marks. All questions are compulsory. Any four questions required to be attempted. Total Marks - 40 Total Marks - 40

Check the latest specimen paper or sample paper for ICSE Class 10 Physics to know further details on the type and difficulty level of questions:

ICSE Class 10 Physics Internal Assessment

Internal assessment of practical work for ICSE Physics will carry 20 marks. The practical work/project work will be evaluated by the subject teacher and an External Examiner independently.

The internal assessment will be based on the following components:

Laboratory work (Conducting experiments for which instructions will be given)

Viva Voce

Marking scheme for internal and external assessments will be as follows:

Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner) 10 Marks External Examiner 10 Marks

Important Topics for ICSE Physics Exam 2024

Students should focus on understanding the fundamental concepts of each topic covered in ICSE Physics Syllabus 2023-24 . However, certain topics carry high weightage and need to be focused more upon. Here is the list of important topics that could be included in the ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2023-24:

Unit Topics Force, Work, Power and Energy Different types of forces and their effects, Newton's laws of motion and their use to explain the motion of objects, Friction and its effects, Work done by a force, Work-energy theorem, Different types of energy and their interconversion, Conservation of energy, problems involving energy transformations. Light Nature of light, reflection of light, refraction of light, lenses, Dispersion of light, polarization of light Sound Echo and its applications, Bending of sound waves from one medium to another, Interference of sound, Diffraction of sound, Doppler effect, Ultrasonic sound, Infrasonic sound

Besides learning these topics, students should also practice solving numerical problems, previous year's question papers and sample papers. This will help them to be well prepared for the ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2023-24.

