ICSE Physics Specimen Paper 2024 Class 10: CISCE Physics Sample Paper, Download PDF

Physics Specimen Paper Class 10 ICSE: Get here the newly released ICSE Class 10 Physics sample paper 2024 with the solution. Download the 2024 specimen paper and solution PDF.

ICSE Physics Specimen Paper 2024 for Class 10: ICSE Class 10 is the board examination taken care of by CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations). For the previous academic year, the ICSE examinations started on Feb 27, 2023, and continued until March 29, 2023. In the academic year 2023-24, the examinations are expected to be scheduled in February-March 2024. This academic year's specimen paper has already been released for ICSE Class 10. Students are advised to check and solve the sample papers for better exam preparation.

Physics specimen paper 2024 Class 10 ICSE is discussed here in this article. This specimen paper for ICSE Class 10 is based on the 2023-24 ICSE Class 10 Physics syllabus, which teachers have followed to complete the course. Physics specimen paper Class 10 ICSE PDF is attached with this article that you can download for a better understanding.

Read: ICSE, ISC Revised Syllabus PDFs 2023-24

ICSE Class 10 Physics Sample Paper General Guidelines

According to CISCE the ICSE Class 10 Physics paper will follow the below mentioned guidelines.

Maximum Marks: 80

Time allowed: Two hours

Answers to this Paper must be written on the paper provided separately.

You will not be allowed to write during first 15 minutes. This time is to be spent in reading the question paper.

The time given at the head of this Paper is the time allowed for writing the answers.

Section A is compulsory. Attempt any four questions from Section B.

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ].

ICSE Class 10 Physics Specimen Paper 2024

SECTION A (Attempt all questions from this Section.)

Question 1

Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options. (Do not copy the question, write the correct answers only.)

(i) A moment of couple has a tendency to rotate the body in an anticlockwise direction. Then the moment of couple is taken as:

(a) positive

(b) negative

(c) maximum

(d) zero

(ii) The kinetic energy of a given body depends on the:

(a) position

(b) centre of gravity of the body.

(c) momentum

(d) displacement

(iii) For burning of coal in a thermoelectric station, the energy conversion taking place is:

(a) chemical to heat to mechanical

(b) chemical to heat to mechanical to electrical

(c) chemical to heat to light

(d) heat to chemical to mechanical

(iv) A nucleus of an atom consists of 146 neutrons and 95 protons. It decays after emitting an alpha particle. How many protons and neutrons are left in the nucleus after an alpha emission? (a) protons = 93, neutrons = 144

(b) protons = 95, neutrons = 142

(c) protons = 89, neutrons = 144

(d) protons = 89, neutrons = 142

(v) Assertion: Infrared radiations travel long distances through dense fog and mist. Reason: Infrared radiations undergoes minimal scattering in earth’s atmosphere

(a) both assertion and reason are true.

(b) both assertion and reason are false.

(c) assertion is false but reason is true.

(d) assertion is true reason is false.

(vi) For a convex lens, the minimum distance between an object and its real image in terms of focal length (f) of a given lens must be:

(a) 1.5 f

(b) 2.5 f

(c) 2 f

(d) 4 f

(vii) Two sound waves X and Y have same amplitude and same wave pattern, but their frequencies are 60 Hz and 120 Hz respectively, then:

(a) X will be shriller and Y will be grave

(b) X will be grave and Y will be shriller

(c) X will differ in quality than Y

(d) X is louder than Y.

(viii) Vibrations produced in a body under the influence of the periodic force is;

(a) forced vibrations

(b) resonant vibrations

(c) damped vibrations

(d) sympathetic vibrations

(ix) The graph of voltage vs current for four different materials is shown below.

Which of these four materials would be used for making the coil of a toaster?

(a) Q

(b) S

(c) P

(d) R

(x) According to the old convention the colour of the earth wire is:

(a) black

(b) green

(c) yellow

(d) red

(xi) Lenz’s law is based on the law of conservation of:

(a) force

(b) charge

(c) mass

(d) energy

xii) Heat capacity of a body is:

(a) the energy needed to melt the body without the change in its temperature

(b) the energy needed to raise the temperature of the body by 1°C

(c) the increase in the volume of the body when its temperature increases by 1°C

(d) the total amount of internal energy that is constant.

Read: ICSE, ISC All Subject Sample Papers 2024

(xiii) The amount of heat energy required to melt a given mass of a substance at its melting point without rise in its temperature is called:

(a) specific heat capacity

(b) specific latent heat of fusion

(c) latent heat of fusion

(d) specific latent heat of freezing

(xiv) When a ray of light enters from a denser medium to a rarer medium then:

(a) the light ray bends towards the normal

(b) the speed of light increases

(c) the angle of incidence is greater than the angle of refraction

(d) its wavelength decreases.

(xv) An endoscope uses optical fiber to transmit high resolution images of internal organs without loss of information. The phenomenon of light that governs the functioning of the optical fiber is:

(a) refraction

(b) reflection

(c) scattering

(d) total internal reflection.

Also Read:

ICSE Class 9 Selina Textbook PDFs (PCMB)

ICSE Class 10 Selina Textbook PDFs (PCMB)