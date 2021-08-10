IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: 650 Vacancies for Grade A Posts Across India through PGDBF, Apply Online @idbibank.in

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Notification: IDBI Bank has just released a notification for recruitment of to the post of Assistant Manager Grade A on IDBI bank. IDBI Grade A Recruitment will be done through 1 Year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) comprising of 9 months of classroom studies at campus and 3 months of internship at IDBI Bank’s branches. Those who complete the course will be appointed as Assistant Manager.
IDBI Assistant Manager Application Link is available on the official website and in this article. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for IDBI Bank Recruitment on or before 22 August 2021.
A total of 650 vacancies are available under Northern, Eastern, Western and Southern Zones of the Bank. The selection for this course will be done through an online exam which is scheduled on 04 September 2021 followed by interview. Check more details such as educational qualification, age limit, exam pattern, application process below:
IDBI Assistant Manager Notification
IDBI Assistant Manager Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Start Date of submission of online application forms: 10 August 2021
- Last Date of submission of application forms: 22 August 2021
- IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Admit Card Date - After 27 August 2021
- IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Online Test Date at all centers - 04 September 2021
IDBI Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 650
- UR - 265
- SC - 97
- ST - 48
- OBC - 175
- EWS - 65
IDBI Assistant Manager Salary:
- Stipend (during the training): During the Training Period (9 Months) - ` 2,500/- per month and during the Internship Period (3 Months) - `10,000/- per month.
- After joining the Bank’s services as Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ on successful completion of the course: The extant basic pay applicable to Assistant Managers in Grade A is Rs.36,000/- per month in the pay scale of 36000-1490(7)-46430-1740 (2) –49910–1990(7)-63840 (17 years).
IDBI Assistant Manager Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
A Graduate from a recognized university with minimum 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD)*
IDBI Assistant Manager Age Limit:
- Minimum: 21 Years
- Maximum: 28 years
Selection Process for IDBI Assistant Manager Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of:
- Online Test
- Personal Interview
IDBI Assistant Manager Exam Pattern
There will be 200 questions of 200 marks
|Subject
|No. of Question
|Marks
|Duration
|Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis &Interpretation
|60
|60
|2 hours
|English Language
|40
|40
|Quantitative Aptitude
|40
|60
|General/Economy/Banking
Awareness
|60
|40
|Total
|200
|200
A negative marking of 0.25 marks will be done for each wrong answer.
IDBI Assistant Manager Exam Centre
Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Belgaum, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Chennai, Chandigarh, Delhi – NCR, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai / Navi Mumbai / Greater Mumbai / Thane, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, 9 Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam etc
How to Apply for IDBI Recruitment 2021?
- Candidates can apply online by visiting IDBI Bank’s website www.idbibank.in and CAREERS” to open the link “Recruitment for “IDBI Bank-PGDBF 2021-22” and then click on the option “APPLY ONLINE” which will open a new screen.
- After that, choose the tab “Click here for New Registration” and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id.
- Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the ‘Validate your details and ‘Save & Next buttons.
- Upload Photo & Signature
- Click on the ‘Payment’ Tab and proceed for payment.
Application Fee:
SC/ST/PWD candidates - Rs. 200/-
For All Others - Rs. 1000/-