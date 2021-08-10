IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: 650 Vacancies for Grade A Posts Across India through PGDBF, Apply Online @idbibank.in

IDBI Bank is hiring 650 Assistant Manager Grade A. Check more details such as educational qualification, age limit, exam pattern, application process below.

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Notification: IDBI Bank has just released a notification for recruitment of to the post of Assistant Manager Grade A on IDBI bank. IDBI Grade A Recruitment will be done through 1 Year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) comprising of 9 months of classroom studies at campus and 3 months of internship at IDBI Bank’s branches. Those who complete the course will be appointed as Assistant Manager.

IDBI Assistant Manager Application Link is available on the official website and in this article. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for IDBI Bank Recruitment on or before 22 August 2021.

A total of 650 vacancies are available under Northern, Eastern, Western and Southern Zones of the Bank. The selection for this course will be done through an online exam which is scheduled on 04 September 2021 followed by interview. Check more details such as educational qualification, age limit, exam pattern, application process below:

IDBI Assistant Manager Notification

IDBI Assistant Manager Online Application Link

Important Dates

Start Date of submission of online application forms: 10 August 2021 Last Date of submission of application forms: 22 August 2021 IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Admit Card Date - After 27 August 2021 IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Online Test Date at all centers - 04 September 2021

IDBI Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 650

UR - 265 SC - 97 ST - 48 OBC - 175 EWS - 65

IDBI Assistant Manager Salary:

Stipend (during the training): During the Training Period (9 Months) - ` 2,500/- per month and during the Internship Period (3 Months) - `10,000/- per month. After joining the Bank’s services as Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ on successful completion of the course: The extant basic pay applicable to Assistant Managers in Grade A is Rs.36,000/- per month in the pay scale of 36000-1490(7)-46430-1740 (2) –49910–1990(7)-63840 (17 years).

IDBI Assistant Manager Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

A Graduate from a recognized university with minimum 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD)*

IDBI Assistant Manager Age Limit:

Minimum: 21 Years Maximum: 28 years

Selection Process for IDBI Assistant Manager Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Online Test Personal Interview

IDBI Assistant Manager Exam Pattern

There will be 200 questions of 200 marks

Subject No. of Question Marks Duration Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis &Interpretation 60 60 2 hours English Language 40 40 Quantitative Aptitude 40 60 General/Economy/Banking Awareness 60 40 Total 200 200

Awareness 60 40 Total 200

200



A negative marking of 0.25 marks will be done for each wrong answer.

IDBI Assistant Manager Exam Centre

Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Belgaum, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Chennai, Chandigarh, Delhi – NCR, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai / Navi Mumbai / Greater Mumbai / Thane, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, 9 Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam etc

How to Apply for IDBI Recruitment 2021?

Candidates can apply online by visiting IDBI Bank’s website www.idbibank.in and CAREERS” to open the link “Recruitment for “IDBI Bank-PGDBF 2021-22” and then click on the option “APPLY ONLINE” which will open a new screen. After that, choose the tab “Click here for New Registration” and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the ‘Validate your details and ‘Save & Next buttons. Upload Photo & Signature Click on the ‘Payment’ Tab and proceed for payment.

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PWD candidates - Rs. 200/-

For All Others - Rs. 1000/-