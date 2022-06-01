IDBI Recruitment 2022: 1544 Vacancies for Executive and Assistant Manager (AM) Posts Across India

IDBI Bank is hiring 1544 Executive and Assistant Manager (AM) Posts Across India. Candidates can check the details here.

IDBI Recruitment 2022: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has a golden opportunity for the government bank job seekers for the post of Executives (on contract) and for Admission to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 for absorption as Assistant Manager, Grade- ‘A. IDBI Executive Recruitment 2022 and IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 will be strictly on all India basis.

Candidates should note that a total of 1044 vacancies will be filled for IDBI Executive Posts and 500 vacancies for Assistant Manager Grade A Posts.

IDBI Recruitment Notification

IDBI Important Dates

IDBI Online Registration Starting Date 03 June IDBI Online Registration Last Date 17 June 2022 IDBI Executive Exam Date 09 July 2022 Admission to IDBI Bank PGBDF 2022-23 23 July 2022

IDBI Vacancy Details

Executive - 1044 (UR-418, SC-175, ST-79, EWS-104, PH- 41) Graduate

Assistant Manager (PGDBF) - 500 (UR-200, SC-121, ST-28, OBC-101, EWS-50, PH-20)

Eligibility Criteria for IDBI Executive and Assistant Manager Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India OR any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria.

Age Limit:

Executives (on Contract) - 20 to 25 years

IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 - 21 to 28 years

Salary:

Rs.29,000/- per month in the first year

Rs.31,000/- per month in the second year

Rs.34,000/- per month in the third year of service