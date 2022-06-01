IDBI Recruitment 2022: 1544 Vacancies for Executive and Assistant Manager (AM) Posts Across India

IDBI Recruitment 2022: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has a golden opportunity for the government bank job seekers for the post of Executives (on contract) and for Admission to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 for absorption as Assistant Manager, Grade- ‘A. IDBI Executive Recruitment 2022 and IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 will be strictly on all India basis.
Candidates should note that a total of 1044 vacancies will be filled for IDBI Executive Posts and 500 vacancies for Assistant Manager Grade A Posts.
IDBI Recruitment Notification
IDBI Important Dates
|IDBI Online Registration Starting Date
|03 June
|IDBI Online Registration Last Date
|17 June 2022
|IDBI Executive Exam Date
|09 July 2022
|Admission to IDBI Bank PGBDF 2022-23
|23 July 2022
IDBI Vacancy Details
- Executive - 1044 (UR-418, SC-175, ST-79, EWS-104, PH- 41) Graduate
- Assistant Manager (PGDBF) - 500 (UR-200, SC-121, ST-28, OBC-101, EWS-50, PH-20)
Eligibility Criteria for IDBI Executive and Assistant Manager Posts
Educational Qualification:
Graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India OR any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria.
Age Limit:
- Executives (on Contract) - 20 to 25 years
- IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 - 21 to 28 years
Salary:
Rs.29,000/- per month in the first year
Rs.31,000/- per month in the second year
Rs.34,000/- per month in the third year of service