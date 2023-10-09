Explainer

IGNOU Full Form: What IGNOU Stands For? Check Details Here

 IGNOU Full Form: The full form of IGNOU is Indira Gandhi National Open University. It aims to provide Open and Distance Learning(ODL) across the globe. Established in 1985, IGNOU now has a network of 67 Regional Centres, 21 Schools of Studies, 2000 Learners Support Centres, and 20 international institutions.

IGNOU Full Form: What IGNOU Stands For? Check Details Here
IGNOU Full Form: What IGNOU Stands For? Check Details Here

IGNOU Full Form: The full name of IGNOU is Indira Gandhi National Open University. It is a distance-learning educational institute based in Delhi. Established in 1985, it is named after former prime minister Indira Gandhi. IGNOU offers various programs, like undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programs in various subjects including arts, science, commerce, management, education, and health sciences. It also provides vocational and technical training.

The main aim of IGNOU was to provide accessible and affordable education across the country even if the candidates are not available to attend the classes. As of now, there are over 3 million students enrolled under the IGNOU. The most significant aspect of IGNOU is that it is flexible and allows students to study at their own pace.

Career Counseling

It provides students with study materials, holds frequent academic counseling sessions, and organizes workshops and seminars to improve learning and engagement. IGNOU is accredited by numerous regulatory agencies and institutions, and its courses are designed to meet the demands of industry and society. It has a huge network of study centers and regional centers throughout India and abroad that give students support and help.

IGNOU Full Form: Overview

IGNOU offers educational services both in India and around the world through a network of 67 Regional Centres, 21 Schools of Studies, 2000 Learners Support Centres, and 20 international institutions. It provides over 200 degrees, diplomas, certifications, and doctoral programs. Below is an overview of IGNOU:

IGNOU

Indira Gandhi National Open University

Date of establishment

1985

Aim

To provide Open and Distance Learning(ODL)

Courses offered

Arts, Science, Commerce, Management, Education, And Health Sciences.

Programs

Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Diploma, And Certificate Programs

No. of students

3 million

website

ignou.ac.in

What Are The Various Courses Under IGNOU?

There are over 200 programs offered by IGNOU for various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses. These programs are included in various departments that OGNOU has undertaken:

  • Department of Humanities
  • Department of Social Sciences
  • Department of Sciences
  • Department of Education
  • Department of Continuing Education
  • Department of Engineering & Technology
  • Department of Management Studies
  • Department of Health Sciences
  • Department of Computer & Information Sciences
  • Department of Agriculture
  • Department of Law
  • Department of Journalism and New Media Studies
  • Department of Gender & Development Studies
  • Department of Tourism Hospitality Service Management
  • Department of Interdisciplinary & Trans-disciplinary Studies
  • Department of Social Work
  • Department of Vocational Education and Training
  • Department of Extension & Development Studies
  • Department of Foreign Languages
  • Department of Translation Studies and Training
  • Department of Performing & Visual Arts

What Is The Educational Criteria To Enroll For IGNOU?

The eligibility of students varies according to the programs they select. Below is the overall educational criteria for various courses of IGNOU:

Programs

Course Type

Eligibility Criteria

Undergraduate

Bachelor’s Degree

10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognized board or university

Postgraduate

Master’s Degree

Bachelor’s degree in the relevant field from a recognized university

Diploma

Diploma

10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognized board or university

Certificate

Certificate

10th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized board or university

Doctoral

PhD

Master’s degree in the relevant field from a recognized university

What Is The Application Fee Of IGNOU?

The IGNOU application fee varies depending on the course you are applying for, since there are various programs and departments. The fee can vary depending on your category as well. Below is a general fee for various application fees:

Program

Course

Application Fee

Certificate

All Certificate Courses

Rs. 200/-

Diploma

All Diploma Courses

Rs. 300/- to Rs. 500/-

Undergraduate

BDP, BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BSW, BCA, etc.

Rs. 400/- to Rs. 800/-

Postgraduate

MA, M.Sc, M.Com, MSW, MCA, MBA, etc.

Rs. 600/- to Rs. 1,200/-

PG Diploma

All PG Diploma Courses

Rs. 500/- to Rs. 1,000/-

PhD

PhD Courses

Rs. 1,000/-

How To Apply Online For IGNOU?

The step by step simple process to apply for IGNOU is given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU: ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the admission tab and click on ‘online admission’

Step 3: First you need to register in the portal, if already registered, follow the next step directly

Step 4: Fill out the application form with all details and select your desired course

Step 5:  Upload all the necessary documents and pay the fees(Online or Draft)

Step 6: Now submit the application after reviewing it

Step 7: Print out for further reference

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

    Related Stories

    Next