IGNOU Full Form: What IGNOU Stands For? Check Details Here

IGNOU Full Form: The full name of IGNOU is Indira Gandhi National Open University. It is a distance-learning educational institute based in Delhi. Established in 1985, it is named after former prime minister Indira Gandhi. IGNOU offers various programs, like undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programs in various subjects including arts, science, commerce, management, education, and health sciences. It also provides vocational and technical training.
The main aim of IGNOU was to provide accessible and affordable education across the country even if the candidates are not available to attend the classes. As of now, there are over 3 million students enrolled under the IGNOU. The most significant aspect of IGNOU is that it is flexible and allows students to study at their own pace.
It provides students with study materials, holds frequent academic counseling sessions, and organizes workshops and seminars to improve learning and engagement. IGNOU is accredited by numerous regulatory agencies and institutions, and its courses are designed to meet the demands of industry and society. It has a huge network of study centers and regional centers throughout India and abroad that give students support and help.
IGNOU Full Form: Overview
IGNOU offers educational services both in India and around the world through a network of 67 Regional Centres, 21 Schools of Studies, 2000 Learners Support Centres, and 20 international institutions. It provides over 200 degrees, diplomas, certifications, and doctoral programs. Below is an overview of IGNOU:
|
IGNOU
|
Indira Gandhi National Open University
|
Date of establishment
|
1985
|
Aim
|
To provide Open and Distance Learning(ODL)
|
Courses offered
|
Arts, Science, Commerce, Management, Education, And Health Sciences.
|
Programs
|
Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Diploma, And Certificate Programs
|
No. of students
|
3 million
|
website
|
ignou.ac.in
What Are The Various Courses Under IGNOU?
There are over 200 programs offered by IGNOU for various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses. These programs are included in various departments that OGNOU has undertaken:
- Department of Humanities
- Department of Social Sciences
- Department of Sciences
- Department of Education
- Department of Continuing Education
- Department of Engineering & Technology
- Department of Management Studies
- Department of Health Sciences
- Department of Computer & Information Sciences
- Department of Agriculture
- Department of Law
- Department of Journalism and New Media Studies
- Department of Gender & Development Studies
- Department of Tourism Hospitality Service Management
- Department of Interdisciplinary & Trans-disciplinary Studies
- Department of Social Work
- Department of Vocational Education and Training
- Department of Extension & Development Studies
- Department of Foreign Languages
- Department of Translation Studies and Training
- Department of Performing & Visual Arts
What Is The Educational Criteria To Enroll For IGNOU?
The eligibility of students varies according to the programs they select. Below is the overall educational criteria for various courses of IGNOU:
|
Programs
|
Course Type
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Undergraduate
|
Bachelor’s Degree
|
10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognized board or university
|
Postgraduate
|
Master’s Degree
|
Bachelor’s degree in the relevant field from a recognized university
|
Diploma
|
Diploma
|
10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognized board or university
|
Certificate
|
Certificate
|
10th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized board or university
|
Doctoral
|
PhD
|
Master’s degree in the relevant field from a recognized university
What Is The Application Fee Of IGNOU?
The IGNOU application fee varies depending on the course you are applying for, since there are various programs and departments. The fee can vary depending on your category as well. Below is a general fee for various application fees:
|
Program
|
Course
|
Application Fee
|
Certificate
|
All Certificate Courses
|
Rs. 200/-
|
Diploma
|
All Diploma Courses
|
Rs. 300/- to Rs. 500/-
|
Undergraduate
|
BDP, BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BSW, BCA, etc.
|
Rs. 400/- to Rs. 800/-
|
Postgraduate
|
MA, M.Sc, M.Com, MSW, MCA, MBA, etc.
|
Rs. 600/- to Rs. 1,200/-
|
PG Diploma
|
All PG Diploma Courses
|
Rs. 500/- to Rs. 1,000/-
|
PhD
|
PhD Courses
|
Rs. 1,000/-
How To Apply Online For IGNOU?
The step by step simple process to apply for IGNOU is given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU: ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Go to the admission tab and click on ‘online admission’
Step 3: First you need to register in the portal, if already registered, follow the next step directly
Step 4: Fill out the application form with all details and select your desired course
Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents and pay the fees(Online or Draft)
Step 6: Now submit the application after reviewing it
Step 7: Print out for further reference