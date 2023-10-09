IGNOU Full Form: What IGNOU Stands For? Check Details Here

IGNOU Full Form: The full form of IGNOU is Indira Gandhi National Open University. It aims to provide Open and Distance Learning(ODL) across the globe. Established in 1985, IGNOU now has a network of 67 Regional Centres, 21 Schools of Studies, 2000 Learners Support Centres, and 20 international institutions.

IGNOU Full Form: The full name of IGNOU is Indira Gandhi National Open University. It is a distance-learning educational institute based in Delhi. Established in 1985, it is named after former prime minister Indira Gandhi. IGNOU offers various programs, like undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programs in various subjects including arts, science, commerce, management, education, and health sciences. It also provides vocational and technical training.

The main aim of IGNOU was to provide accessible and affordable education across the country even if the candidates are not available to attend the classes. As of now, there are over 3 million students enrolled under the IGNOU. The most significant aspect of IGNOU is that it is flexible and allows students to study at their own pace.

It provides students with study materials, holds frequent academic counseling sessions, and organizes workshops and seminars to improve learning and engagement. IGNOU is accredited by numerous regulatory agencies and institutions, and its courses are designed to meet the demands of industry and society. It has a huge network of study centers and regional centers throughout India and abroad that give students support and help.

IGNOU Full Form: Overview

IGNOU offers educational services both in India and around the world through a network of 67 Regional Centres, 21 Schools of Studies, 2000 Learners Support Centres, and 20 international institutions. It provides over 200 degrees, diplomas, certifications, and doctoral programs. Below is an overview of IGNOU:

IGNOU Indira Gandhi National Open University Date of establishment 1985 Aim To provide Open and Distance Learning(ODL) Courses offered Arts, Science, Commerce, Management, Education, And Health Sciences. Programs Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Diploma, And Certificate Programs No. of students 3 million website ignou.ac.in

What Are The Various Courses Under IGNOU?

There are over 200 programs offered by IGNOU for various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses. These programs are included in various departments that OGNOU has undertaken:

Department of Humanities

Department of Social Sciences

Department of Sciences

Department of Education

Department of Continuing Education

Department of Engineering & Technology

Department of Management Studies

Department of Health Sciences

Department of Computer & Information Sciences

Department of Agriculture

Department of Law

Department of Journalism and New Media Studies

Department of Gender & Development Studies

Department of Tourism Hospitality Service Management

Department of Interdisciplinary & Trans-disciplinary Studies

Department of Social Work

Department of Vocational Education and Training

Department of Extension & Development Studies

Department of Foreign Languages

Department of Translation Studies and Training

Department of Performing & Visual Arts

What Is The Educational Criteria To Enroll For IGNOU?

The eligibility of students varies according to the programs they select. Below is the overall educational criteria for various courses of IGNOU:

Programs Course Type Eligibility Criteria Undergraduate Bachelor’s Degree 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognized board or university Postgraduate Master’s Degree Bachelor’s degree in the relevant field from a recognized university Diploma Diploma 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognized board or university Certificate Certificate 10th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized board or university Doctoral PhD Master’s degree in the relevant field from a recognized university

What Is The Application Fee Of IGNOU?

The IGNOU application fee varies depending on the course you are applying for, since there are various programs and departments. The fee can vary depending on your category as well. Below is a general fee for various application fees:

Program Course Application Fee Certificate All Certificate Courses Rs. 200/- Diploma All Diploma Courses Rs. 300/- to Rs. 500/- Undergraduate BDP, BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BSW, BCA, etc. Rs. 400/- to Rs. 800/- Postgraduate MA, M.Sc, M.Com, MSW, MCA, MBA, etc. Rs. 600/- to Rs. 1,200/- PG Diploma All PG Diploma Courses Rs. 500/- to Rs. 1,000/- PhD PhD Courses Rs. 1,000/-

How To Apply Online For IGNOU?

The step by step simple process to apply for IGNOU is given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU: ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the admission tab and click on ‘online admission’

Step 3: First you need to register in the portal, if already registered, follow the next step directly

Step 4: Fill out the application form with all details and select your desired course

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents and pay the fees(Online or Draft)

Step 6: Now submit the application after reviewing it

Step 7: Print out for further reference