IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023: Release Date, Direct Link to Download TEE December Admit Card Soon

IGNOU Admit Card December 2023: IGNOU will release the BA, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Ed, M.Sc, MBA, Diploma and Certificate Courses admit card on the official website soon. Direct link to download hall ticket here. Admit Card plays a vital role in the examination process.

IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023: IGNOU will release the term-end examination (TEE) December 2023 hall ticket on its official website - ignou.ac.in by the end of November 2023.

Candidates will be able to download the admit card after providing their enrollment number and password. The IGNOU Admit Card will contain details like the candidate's name, exam date, time, exam centre, roll number, etc.

The candidates who are going to appear in the term-end examination will have to carry the hall ticket with a valid ID to the exam centre. The hall ticket will be released for all the courses like BA, B.Com, B.Sc, M.Sc, MBA, Diploma and Certificate Courses. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 1, 2023, to January 5, 2024.

IGNOU TEE Hall Ticket 2023

IGNOU will release the admit card on the last week of week of November 2023. The students who filled out the forms for term-end examinations 2023 will be able to download the admit card.

An admit card is one of the important documents students need to carry to the examination centre. Without the print copy of the admit card and valid ID card students will not be able to enter the examination hall.

Download Link to IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023

The official website will soon activate the IGNOU TEE Admit Card 2023 download link, and in this article, we will also provide the direct download link for the IGNOU December 2023 Hall Ticket. Students can download the admit card with their enrollment number and password. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance of the exam day to avoid last-minute hurries.

Steps to Download IGNOU Hall Ticket

Below we have listed the steps to download the Amit Card from the official website

Step 1: Open the official website of the IGNOU official website at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Find the link to the Hall Ticket/Admit Card and click on it.

Step 3: Click on the link “Hall Ticket for December 2023 Term End Examination”

Step 4: Enter the details like Registration Number/Enrollment Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.

Step 5: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 6: The IGNOU admit card 2023 appears on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.

Step 7: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.

Details Mentioned on IGNOU Hall Ticket

Below we have listed the details that will be mentioned on the IGNOU Admit Card when it gets officially released

Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Enrollment Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Phone Number

Gender

