RRB JE CBT 2 Result Released at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Merit List for Remaining 12 Regions - Direct Link Here

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 for the remaining 12 zones, such as RRB Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Bilaspur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Prayagraj, Chennai and Siliguri, on its official websites. The RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 was declared on July 21, 2025 in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of the examination, i.e., Document Verification. RRB has earlier released the result of 9 RRBs and now it has released the result of the remaining 12 RRBs. The RRB JE CBT 2 exam was conducted on June 4, 2025 and the result is now declared on July 21, 2025 in the pdf format. RRB-wise direct links are provided below to download the RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025. RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT

Name of RRB Zone Result PDF Download Link RRB Ajmer PDF Download Link RRB Bhopal PDF Download Link RRB Bhubaneswar PDF Download Link RRB Chandigarh PDF Download Link RRB Gorakhpur PDF Download Link RRB Guwahati PDF Download Link RRB Bilaspur PDF Download Link RRB Muzaffarpur PDF Download Link RRB Patna PDF Download Link RRB Prayagraj PDF Download Link RRB Chennai PDF Download Link RRB Siliguri PDF Download Link RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025: Overview The RRB JE CBT 2 Result has been announced on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in, and other regional websites in the pdf format. The direct link to download the RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 is provided below. Check the table below for RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 Key Highlights.