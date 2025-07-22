Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
RRB JE CBT 2 Result Released at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Merit List for Remaining 12 Regions - Direct Link Here

The RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 was released on July 21, 2025 in the pdf format. Candidates can check results from the direct link provided below. The RRB ALP Result PDF contains the roll of candidates selected for Document Verification. Check here for steps to download results from the official website.

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 for the remaining 12 zones, such as RRB Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Bilaspur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Prayagraj, Chennai and Siliguri, on its official websites. The RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 was declared on July 21, 2025 in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of the examination, i.e., Document Verification.

RRB has earlier released the result of 9 RRBs and now it has released the result of the remaining 12 RRBs. The RRB JE CBT 2 exam was conducted on June 4, 2025 and the result is now declared on July 21, 2025 in the pdf format. RRB-wise direct links are provided below to download the RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025.

RRB has released the RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 at the official websites of RRB on July 21, 2025. The RRB JE CBT 2 exam was conducted on June 4, 2025. The marks scored by candidates in the Computer-Based Examination have been normalised by using the formula as decided by RRB. Candidates will also be able to check their individual result/score card by logging into the RRB portal and duly entering their Registration number and Date of Birth. Now the next step is document verification.

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 PDF Download

The RRB Junior Engineer CBT 2 result 2025 has been declared for all the remaining zones. The result contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the document verification. Along with the result, RRB has also released the Cutoff marks as well as activated the link to check the scorecards. Click on the direct link below to download RRB JE Result 2025

Name of RRB Zone

Result PDF Download Link

RRB Ajmer

PDF Download Link

RRB Bhopal

PDF Download Link

RRB Bhubaneswar 

PDF Download Link

RRB Chandigarh

PDF Download Link

RRB Gorakhpur

PDF Download Link

RRB Guwahati

PDF Download Link

RRB Bilaspur

PDF Download Link

RRB Muzaffarpur

PDF Download Link

RRB Patna 

PDF Download Link

RRB Prayagraj

PDF Download Link

RRB Chennai

PDF Download Link

RRB Siliguri

PDF Download Link

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025: Overview

The RRB JE CBT 2 Result has been announced on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in, and other regional websites in the pdf format. The direct link to download the RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 is provided below. Check the table below for RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Key Details

Information

Exam Name

RRB JE CBT 2

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Total Vacancies

7,951

Exam Dates

June 4, 2025

Result Status

Released (July 21, 2025)

Next Stage

Document Verification

Official Website

www.rrbcdg.gov.in

