National Flag day 2025: List of Countries With Tricolor Flags

A tricolor flag is characterized by its appearance with three different colors in three equally-proportioned bands or fields either horizontally or vertically arranged. These flags, being symbolically bold but simple, have become symbols for national identity, revolution, and unity in many nations. History and Significance of Tricolor Flags The use of tricolor flags commonly represents such ideals as liberty, equality, and fraternity, largely inspired by the French Tricolore during the French Revolution. The simplicity provides for easy visual recognition, but it also results in many national flags looking very similar to one another, which might lead to confusion at the international level. Prominent Examples of Tricolor Flags Below is an extensive list of countries with significant tricolor flags, categorized by continent and color format:

Europe Country Flag Colors Arrangement France Blue, White, Red Vertical stripes Italy Green, White, Red Vertical stripes Ireland Green, White, Orange Vertical stripes Romania Blue, Yellow, Red Vertical stripes Netherlands Red, White, Blue Horizontal stripes Russia White, Blue, Red Horizontal stripes Belgium Black, Yellow, Red Vertical stripes Hungary Red, White, Green Horizontal stripes Germany Black, Red, Gold Horizontal stripes Armenia Red, Blue, Orange Horizontal stripes Africa Country Flag Colors Arrangement Côte d’Ivoire Orange, White, Green Vertical stripes Nigeria Green, White, Green Vertical stripes Mali Green, Yellow, Red Vertical stripes Guinea Red, Yellow, Green Vertical stripes Senegal Green, Yellow, Red Vertical stripes with a green star Cameroon Green, Red, Yellow Vertical stripes with a yellow star Gabon Green, Yellow, Blue Horizontal stripes

Asia Country Flag Colors Arrangement India Saffron, White, Green Horizontal stripes with a blue Ashoka Chakra Azerbaijan Blue, Red, Green Horizontal stripes with crescent and star Armenia Red, Blue, Orange Horizontal stripes Iran Green, White, Red Horizontal stripes with emblem center Afghanistan† Black, Red, Green Vertical stripes with emblem center Note: Some countries have seen recent flag changes due to political shifts. America Country Flag Colors Arrangement Mexico Green, White, Red Vertical stripes with an emblem center Colombia Yellow, Blue, Red Horizontal stripes Venezuela Yellow, Blue, Red Horizontal stripes with stars Ecuador Yellow, Blue, Red Horizontal stripes with emblem center Suriname Green, White, Red Horizontal stripes with a yellow star

Middle East Country Flag Colors Arrangement Kuwait Green, White, Red, Black Horizontal stripes plus a black trapezoid at the hoist Iraq Red, White, Black Horizontal stripes with script or emblems UAE Green, White, Black, Red Vertical stripe at hoist, then horizontal stripes Oceania Country Flag Colors Arrangement Vanuatu Green, Red, Black, Yellow Horizontal and diagonal patterns (non-standard tricolor) Why Tricolor Flags Stand Out? Symbolism: Every color generally possesses profound national connotations—peace, bravery, soil, or terrain.

Visual Effect: Strong, uncomplicated colors increase perception.

Inspirational Impact: Most tricolors evoke flags of freedom and autonomy across the globe. Drawbacks of Tricolor Flags Though their simplicity renders them easily remembered, the tricolor pattern can have disadvantages:

ByPRABHAT MISHRA List of Vice-Presidents of India and their Term of Office (1952-2021) List of Vice Presidents of India: After the election of Vice-Presidential elections in 2022, which was held on August 6, 2022. The announcement regarding the elections was made by the Election Commission of India. On July 16, 2022, Jagdeep Dhankar became the Vice President of India. But on July 21, 2025, due to a health problem, the Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, gave his resignation before completing the tenure of five years. pic.twitter.com/n4nsDOxLGb — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) July 21, 2025 The Vice-President of India is the second-highest constitutional office in the Government of India and is the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha. The Vice-President is elected by the members of an electoral college consisting of the members of both houses of the Parliament, and the State Legislature has no role.