JIPMAT Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check Age Limit, Qualification & Work Experience Details

JIPMAT Eligibility 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the eligibility conditions and selection procedure for the JIPMAT 2026 exam in its official information brochure. Aspirants must go through the instructions outlined by the exam authorities to confirm their eligibility for the exam. Before applying for the exam, it is essential to satisfy all the JIPMAT qualifications and other necessary conditions. If any candidate is found ineligible, their application form will be rejected. Scroll down to learn more about JIPMAT Eligibility 2026 and check whether you can apply for this admission test.
JIPMAT Eligibility 2026
The National Testing Agency (NTA), on behalf of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) Bodh Gaya and Jammu, conducts the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) for admission to a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM). Candidates must fulfil all the JIPMAT eligibility conditions to participate in the entrance test and admission process. To be eligible for the JIPMAT exam, a candidate must have passed 10+2/XII/HSC exam from a recognised board. The JIPMAT 2026 notification will be released in the coming months. Till then, aspirants can check the previous year's JIPMAT selection process and eligibility criteria shared on this page for reference purposes.
JIPMAT Eligibility 2026: Educational Qualification
The first and foremost important parameter is the JIPMAT educational qualification. The candidate must have the necessary qualifications from a recognised board when filling out the application form. Check the JIPMAT eligibility in terms of educational qualification shared below:
-
Passed 10+2/XII/HSC examination in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent.
-
Candidate must secure at least 60% in Class X/ SSC and Class XII/ HSC (55% for the SC/ST/PwD/Transgender) or equivalent to be eligible.
-
The percentage of marks secured by the aspirants in Class X and Class XII will be computed based on the Board’s regulations.
-
Candidates who are going to complete Class XII/ HSC or equivalent by the prescribed date can also apply.
JIPMAT Eligibility 2026: List of examinations equivalent to 10+2
As per the previous year's JIPMAT notification, the list of examinations considered equivalent to the 10+2 exam is as follows:
-
Plus two level exams in the 10+2 format of Senior Secondary education of any recognised Central/State Board, namely Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for Indian School Certificate Examination or State Boards of Secondary Education.
-
Intermediate or two-year Pre-University Exam organised by a recognised Board/ University.
-
Senior Secondary School Examination organised by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) or the State Board of Open Schooling, with at least five subjects, comprising English as one of the subjects.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation