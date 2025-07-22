JIPMAT Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check Age Limit, Qualification & Work Experience Details

JIPMAT Eligibility 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the eligibility conditions and selection procedure for the JIPMAT 2026 exam in its official information brochure. Aspirants must go through the instructions outlined by the exam authorities to confirm their eligibility for the exam. Before applying for the exam, it is essential to satisfy all the JIPMAT qualifications and other necessary conditions. If any candidate is found ineligible, their application form will be rejected. Scroll down to learn more about JIPMAT Eligibility 2026 and check whether you can apply for this admission test.

JIPMAT Eligibility 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA), on behalf of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) Bodh Gaya and Jammu, conducts the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) for admission to a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM). Candidates must fulfil all the JIPMAT eligibility conditions to participate in the entrance test and admission process. To be eligible for the JIPMAT exam, a candidate must have passed 10+2/XII/HSC exam from a recognised board. The JIPMAT 2026 notification will be released in the coming months. Till then, aspirants can check the previous year's JIPMAT selection process and eligibility criteria shared on this page for reference purposes.