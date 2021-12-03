IIFT Question Paper and Answer Key 2022: Download Previous Year IIFT Question Papers along with Official Answer Key Here

IIFT 2022 Examinations are scheduled to be conducted on December 5, 2021. Students appearing for the IIFT 2022 examinations can solve the question papers from the previous years in order to get an idea regarding the types of questions asked during the exams and other exam pattern details.

The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade MBA Examinations on Sunday, December 5, 2021. The IIFT 2022 examinations will be conducted by the National Testing Agency for a duration of 2 hours across the various exam centres. Candidates appearing for the IIFT 2022 MBA Examinations can check here the examination pattern, list of previous year question papers, and other exam-related details.

Candidates can check here the list of previous year IIFT question papers to prepare themselves for the examinations. The IIFT 202 question papers will help students in understanding the exam pattern, the types of questions asked, syllabus and also prepare themselves to attend the exams and manage the questions in the given time period.

IIFT Question Papers – Exam Pattern and Sections

Checking the IIFT MBA 2022 exam pattern will help students to understand the way in which the exams will be conducted, the duration of the examinations, the number of sections, and the types of questions asked for the exams. Candidates appearing for the IIFT MBA 2022 examinations can check through the IIFT 2022 paper pattern provided below in order to prepare themselves for the examinations.

According to the exam pattern provided, IIFT 2022 exams will be conducted for a duration of 120 minutes across the various exam centres. Candidates will have to answer questions from 4 sections which include, GK, Vocabulary and Reading and Comprehension, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.it must also be noted that 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

IIFT Paper Structure Details Total Number of Questions 120 Number of Choices per question 4 Marks for Correct Choice Varied (0.5 for G.K, 0.75 for Vocab, 0.75 for RC and 1 for LR, DI and Quant) Deduction for Incorrect Choice 1/3rd of marks allotted Test duration 120 minutes (2 hours)

The exams will be conducted in the offline mode with candidates required to mark the correct answer in the OMR sheets provided. For further details regarding the examination and the examination pattern, students can visit the official website of IIFT.

How to use IIFT Previous Year Question Papers and Answer Key?

The IIFT 2022 Previous year question papers will provide the candidates with an idea regarding the questions asked for the IIFT 2022 exams. Candidates appearing for the IIFT 2022 examinations on December 5, 2021. Candidates can download the question papers from the previous year through the link provided on this page.

After solving the IIFT 2022 previous year question papers students will be able to understand their time limit and how they need to manage time during the exam in order to complete the examinations.

IIFT Previous Year Question Papers with Answer Key – Download Links

The IIFT 2022 examinations are being conducted across the various exam centres on December 5, 2021. Students appearing for the exams and those who need to practice more for the exams can visit the links provided below and solve the question papers from the previous years. Candidates attending the IIFT 2022 examinations can visit the direct link provided below for the complete list of question papers from the previous year IIFT examinations.