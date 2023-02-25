Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Check How to Apply Online, Vacancy, Eligibility and Other Details

Check here about Income Tax Recruitment 2023 for Sportsperson: Apply for Inspector, Tax Assistant and MTS. Check here details regarding how to fill the form, last date, eligibility etc.

Income Tax Recruitment 2023 for Sportsperson: The Income Tax Department of Northwest Region has invited applications from Meritorious Sportspersons for the post of Inspector, Tax Assistant and MultiTaskingStaff. A total of 20 posts are to be filled in this recruitment drive. Candidates can apply for this recruitment from the official website of the Income Tax Chandigarh at -https://incometaxchandigarh.org/ The offline registration has started and the last date of final submission of Application Form in offline mode is 17 March 2023.

Official Notification is uploaded on website. Candidates are advised that before applying for any post they must go through the official notification very carefully.

http://www.incometaxchandigarh.org/upload/Sport%20Quota%20Recruitment-NWR.pdf

Important Dates

Start of application- 21 February 2023

Last date of form submission- 17 March 2023

Income Tax Recruitment 2023 How to Apply and Fees

The candidates have to apply in the offline mode. The application form is uploaded enclosed in the official notification. Before applying candidates need to go through the notification carefully and check that they fulfill all the criteria. The candidates need to fill the application form, attach needed documents and mail the application form via Registered Post or Speed post to -Dy. Commissioner of Income Tax (Hq)(Admn), O/o the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, NWR, Aayakar Bhawan, Sector-17E, Chandigarh-160017” The duly filled application forms as per Annexure-II should be sent to in a closed cover super scribed with the words “Application for Recruitment in Sports Quota for the Post of Inspector/Tax Assistant/Multi-Tasking Staff” only through Registered/Speed Post on or before 17.03.2023 (31.03.2023 for candidates domiciled in North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir). For list of documents to be attached, check official notification.

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancy Details Income Tax Inspector 3 Tax Assistant 7 Multi-Tasking Staff 10 Total 20

Income Tax Recruitment Salary

Income Tax Inspector - Pay Level 7 (Rs. 44900-142400)

Tax Assistant - Pay Level 4 (Rs. 25500- 81100)

Multi-Tasking Staff- Pay Level 1 (Rs. 18000-56900)

Income Tax Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Income Tax Inspector - Degree from a recognized university

Tax Assistant - Degree from a recognized university, Data Entry Speed of 8000

key depressions per hour

Multi-Tasking Staff - 10th pass

Age Limit: As on 1 January 2023

Income Tax Inspector - 30 years

Tax Assistant- Between 18 to 27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff- Between 18 to 25 years

Relaxation in age as per rules.

List Of Games/Sports

Athletics

Boxing

Badminton

Cricket

Volleyball

Hockey

Kabaddi

Swimming

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Sports Eligibility: Appointments will be made of a sportsperson who has represented: -

The country in a national or international competition in any of games/sports

The State/UT in Senior/Junior Level and have won medals/positions upto 3rd place.

Their University in the Inter-University Tournaments and won medals or positions upto 3rd place in finals.

The State School Teams in the National Sports/ Games for schools conducted by the All India School Games Federation and won medals or positions upto 3rd place in finals.

Sportspersons who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Pattern of Selection

The applications will be scrutinized & suitable candidates will be shortlisted for further selection process. The selection will be conducted through document verification, trials and written test as found necessary, which will be announced in due course.

(i) The recruitment process will be in two phases. In the first phase, all the candidates will be ranked, as per their option for the post applied for, based on their achievements in sports/games. It is clarified that field trials will be conducted and performance in the field trials will also count for ranking purpose. However, the candidates who are not found fit in the field trials will not be considered for appointment.

(ii) In the second phase, the shortlisted candidates will be called for a written test. The candidates will be required to appear for the same at their own expense. The written examination for the post of Income Tax Inspectors/Tax Assistants/Multi-Tasking Staff will be in English/Hindi & will consist of objective type multiple choice questions in General Knowledge, Reasoning, Numerical/Quantitative Aptitude, General English & General Awareness. Based on the aggregate marks obtained in the first phase and the second phase, the candidates will be ranked for selection.

For detailed syllabus candidates can check official notification.






