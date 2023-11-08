Indian Army Agniveer 2024: Eligibility Criteria, Physical Standards, Selection Process, Salary, and Other Details

Indian Army Agniveer: In agnipath scheme, Indian Army selects the candidates as agniveers for four years period. In this article, get valuable insights into the eligibility criteria like age limit, education qualification, physical standards, selection process, salary and other details.

Indian Army Agniveer: Indian Army selects Agniveer through the Agnipath scheme. The selected agniveers will be enrolled in Indian Army for four years. The in-hand salary of agniveer will be Rs 21,000 during the first year of service, which will increase yearly. Apart from the salary they will get Rs. 10,04,000 "Seva Nidhi" package at the time of exit after four years.

After successfully completing four years of service 25% of agniveers will get permanent service in the Indian Army based on organizational requirements. Here is some basic information about the Indian Army Agniveer given in the table below.

Indian Army Agniveer Overview Name of Scheme Agnipath Conducted by Indian Army Recruitment Level Pan India Tenure 4 Years Trade General Duty

Technical

Clerk/Store Keeper

Tradesmen Selection Process Computer Based Test

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Physical Measurement

Medical Test

Indian Army Agniveer: Eligibility Criteria

All the candidates who wish to fill out the online Agniveer Registration form should ensure that they fulfill the below-mentioned criteria.

What is the Army Angiveer Age Limits: 17.5 to 21 years

All the candidates aged between 17.5 years to 21 years are eligible to apply for the Indian Army Agniveer. Only for the recruiting year 2022-23, Indian Army gave a relaxation of 2 years in the upper age limit. So instead of 21 years, the upper age limit would be 23 years.

Qualifications required to become Army Agniveer

The education qualification of the agniveer depends on the category for which they are applying. Refer to the table given below for detailed information about categories-wise educational qualifications:

Category Education Qualification Agniveer(General Duty) Class 10th /Matric pass with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. For boards following the grading system, min of 'D' grade (33% - 40%) in individual subjects or grades with 33% in individual subjects and an overall aggregate of 'C2' grade or equivalent corresponding to 45% in aggregate.

Candidates with valid Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) Driving License will be given preference for Driver requirements. Agniveer (Technical) 10+2/lntermediate Exam Pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and English with min 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject. OR 10+2/lntermediate exam pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths & English from any recognized State Education Board or Central Education Board to incl NIOS and lTl course of min one yr in required field with NSQF level 4 or above. Agniveer (Clerk/Store Keeper Technical) 10+2/Intermediate Exam Pass in any stream (Arts, Commerce, Science) with 60% marks in aggregate and a minimum 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accounts/Bookkeeping in class Xll is mandatory. Agniveer (Tradesmen) 10th pass Class 10th simple pass. No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored 33% in each subject. Agniveer (Tradesmen) 8th pass Class 8th simple pass. No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored 33% in each subject.

Indian Army Agniveer Physical Standards

The Candidates must be physically fit to join the Indian Army. Here we list down some physical standards that a candidate needs to meet.

Category Height (In Cms) Chest (In Cms) Agniveer(General Duty) 170 77/82 Agniveer (Technical) 170 77/82 Agniveer (Clerk/Store Keeper Technical) 162 77/82 Agniveer (Tradesmen) 170 76/81

The weight of the candidate should be as per the medical policy for the given height. The chest expansion should be at least 05 cm for all candidates.

Physical Standards for Special Category

Category Height (In Cms) Ladaki, Gorkhas both Nepalese and Indian 157 Candidates from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep Group including Minicoy (i) Settlers (ii) Locals (i) 165 (ii) 155 Tribals of Recognized Tribal Areas 162 The Brigade of Guards, Corps of Military Police 173 Clk (GD)/SKT 162

Relaxation In Physical Standards

Indian Army gives some relaxation in height, chest, and weight for some categories. A candidate that comes from these categories can avail of the relaxation in all three measurements.

Category Height (Cms) Chest (Cms) Weight (Kg) For Son of Servicemen (SOS) & Ex-servicemen (SOEX), War Widow (SOWW) and Widow of Ex-servicemen (SOW). For adopted son/Son-in-law of a war widow, if she has no son and including a legally adopted son of serving Sol/Ex-Servicemen. Adoption should have been done during the lifetime of the Servicemen/Ex-servicemen. 2 1 2 Outstanding Sportsmen (National/State & those who represented District, College/School State/University/Board Championship) 2 3 5

Selection Process of Army Agniveer

The Indian Army Agniveer selection process consists of two stages. Stage 1 will be an online written test and Stage 2 will be a recruitment rally. The details of both stages are given below:

Stage 1: Computer-Based Test

In Stage 1, a computer-based Common Entrance Exam (CEE) will be conducted nationwide. For this, the Indian Army issues the admit card and each candidate needs to report to the exam center mentioned in the admit card.

The CEE will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). As per the category of application, the candidates would be required to answer 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours.

There will be a negative marking for wrong answers. 25% marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Marks scored by the candidates in CEE will be Normalised to take into account variations in difficulty levels of the question paper across different sessions.

Stage 2: Recruitment Rally

Proportionate to the vacancies available candidates would be shortlisted for the recruitment rally. The shortlisted candidates can download the stage 2 admit card on the Join Indian Army web portal. They have to report on the stipulated date and time for phase II at the designated Recruitment Rally venue with the following document /certificate in original along with two attested photocopies:-

Admit Card

Photograph

Education Certificates

Domicile Certificate

Caste Certificate

Religion Certificate

Character Certificate

Unmarried Certificate

Relationship Certificate for SOS/SOEX/SOW/SOWW Candidates

NCC Certificate

Sports Certificate

PAN Card & AADHAR Card

Physical Fitness Test

The candidates should be physically fit to join the Indian Army. To ensure this they conduct a physical fitness test which consists of the following parameters.

1.6 Km Running Beam (Pull Ups) 9 Feet Ditch Zig-Zag Balance Group Time Marks Pull Ups Marks Group 1 Up to 5 Min 30 Secs 60 10 40 Need to Qualify Need to Qualify Group 2 5 Min 31 Secs to 5 Min 45 Secs 48 9 33 8 27 7 21 6 16

Candidates appearing for Agniveer (Technical) and Agniveer (Clerk/Store Keeper Technical) only need to qualify in all tests.

Physical Measurement Test

The candidates who clear the PFT will go for Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Physical measurement will be carried out as per the Physical standards mentioned above. The PMT will be conducted at the rally site.

Medical Examination

Medical examination of candidates who qualify in PFT and PMT will be conducted by the Army Medical Team at the Rally site as per Army Medical standards and policy in vogue on the subject issue.

Unfit candidates will be referred to the Military Hospital for specialist review. The candidates have to report to the assigned MH within 5 days from referral and review the medical exam to be completed by the MH within 07 days as per policy.

What is the Salary of an Army Agniveer?

Agniveer selected under the Agnipath Scheme will be paid the following pay, allowances and terminal benefits:

Salary, Allowances, and Allied Benefits

The salary of an army agniveer is Rs. 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, Risk and Hardship allowances (as applicable in the Indian Army), Dress and Travel allowances will be paid. The details of monthly remuneration and Agniveer Corpus fund breakup are indicated below:-

Year of Service Monthly Package In-Hand (70%) Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund (30%) 1st 30,000 21,000 9,000 2nd 33,000 23,100 9,900 3rd 36,500 25,550 10,950 4th 40,000 28,000 12,000

Leaves

The following leave will be granted for Agniveers during their service period.

Annual Leave: 30 days per year

Sick Leave: Based on medical advice.

Medical and CSD Facilities

All the Agniveers will be entitled to medical facilities at service hospitals during their service period. Apart from that they can also avail of the CSD facility

Terminal Benefits – Seva Nidhi Package

After four years of service, 25% agniveers will be enrolled as a regular cadre in Indian Army. The remaining 75% will be eligible to receive ‘Seva Nidhi’ package, which will comprise their contribution to the Agniveer Corpus Fund and the same contribution from the Government of India and interest on the accumulated amount.

Year of Service Monthly Package Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund by Agniveer (30%) Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund by GOI (30%) 1st 30,000 9,000 9,000 2nd 33,000 9,900 9,900 3rd 36,500 10,950 10,950 4th 40,000 12,000 12,000 Total Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund after Four years 5,02,000 5,02,000

So, the agniveer will get around Rs. 10,04,000 (excluding interest) as Seva Nidhi package after successfully completing of four years of service.

Insurance, Death, and Disability Compensation

Agniveer will be provided non-contributory life insurance cover of Rs 48,00,000 for the duration of their engagement period as Agniveer in the Indian Army. Agniveer will not be governed by provisions contained in the Pension Regulations/Rules for the Indian Army.

Agniveer Skill Certificate

At the end of the service period, a detailed Skill-set certificate will be provided to the Agniveers, highlighting the skills and level of competency acquired by them during their engagement period.