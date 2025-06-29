Army Agniveer Science Questions: The Indian Army Agniveer exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 30 to July 10, 2025, for various posts like General Duty, Tradesman, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper, and GD Women MP. General Science (LR) is a key section in all exams and holds a significant weightage. The Army Agniveer General Science section comprises questions from subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Biology and the level of questions will be class 10 and 12. Here we are providing some important questions of Science for the Army Agniveer exam. Thesequestions will help you to understand the level of the exam and provide useful insights into the questions that are generally asked in this exam. Indian Army Agniveer Science Question The top questions are listed below that can be asked in the Indian Army Agniveer exam.

Q.1 Which of the following mirrors is used by dentists to see a magnified image of teeth? A) Concave mirror B) Convex mirror C) Plane mirror D) Cylindrical mirror Answer: A) Concave mirror Q.2 The unit of electric current is: A) Volt B) Ohm C) Ampere D) Watt Answer: C) Ampere Q.3 A device used to convert electrical energy into mechanical energy is: A) Electric generator B) Electric motor C) Ammeter D) Galvanometer Answer: B) Electric motor Q.4 The phenomenon of light responsible for the visible colours of the sky is: A) Reflection B) Refraction C) Dispersion D) Scattering Answer: D) Scattering Q5. What is the SI unit of power? A) Joule B) Watt C) Newton D) Pascal Answer: B) Watt Q6. Which of the following statements is true about the magnetic field lines? A) They originate from the South pole and end at the North pole. B) They never intersect each other. C) They are always parallel to each other. D) They exist only inside the magnet.

Answer: B) They never intersect each other. Q7. The part of the eye that controls the amount of light entering it is the: A) Cornea B) Iris C) Pupil D) Retina Answer: C) Pupil Q8. If the current flowing through a resistor is doubled, how will the heat produced in the resistor change (assuming resistance and time are constant)? A) It will be halved. B) It will be doubled. C) It will be quadrupled. D) It will remain the same. Answer: C) It will be quadrupled. Q9. Which of the following is an example of a chemical change? A) Melting of ice B) Dissolving salt in water C) Burning of wood D) Boiling of water Answer: C) Burning of wood Q10. The pH value of a neutral solution is: A) Less than 7 B) Greater than 7 C) Equal to 7 D) 0 Answer: C) Equal to 7 Q11. Which gas is produced when an acid reacts with a metal?

A) Oxygen B) Carbon dioxide C) Hydrogen D) Nitrogen Answer: C) Hydrogen Q12. The process of rusting involves the reaction of iron with: A) Oxygen only B) Water only C) Both oxygen and water D) Carbon dioxide only Answer: C) Both oxygen and water Q13. Which of the following is a saturated hydrocarbon? A) Ethene B) Ethyne C) Propane D) Butyne Answer: C) Propane Q14. Baking soda is chemically known as: A) Sodium carbonate B) Sodium bicarbonate C) Calcium carbonate D) Calcium bicarbonate Answer: B) Sodium bicarbonate Q15. The ability of carbon to form long chains with other carbon atoms is called: A) Valency B) Polymerization C) Catenation D) Allotropy Answer: C) Catenation Q16. Which non-metal is liquid at room temperature? A) Carbon B) Sulfur C) Bromine D) Chlorine Answer: C) Bromine Q17. Which component of blood helps in blood clotting?

A) Red blood cells B) White blood cells C) Platelets D) Plasma Answer: C) Platelets Q18. The ultimate source of energy for all living organisms is: A) Water B) Sunlight C) Air D) Soil Answer: B) Sunlight Q19. Which of the following is a waste product of photosynthesis? A) Carbon dioxide B) Water C) Oxygen D) Glucose Answer: C) Oxygen Q20. The functional unit of the kidney is called: A) Neuron B) Alveolus C) Nephron D) Glomerulus Answer: C) Nephron Q21. Which hormone is responsible for the 'fight or flight' response in humans? A) Insulin B) Thyroxine C) Adrenaline D) Estrogen Answer: C) Adrenaline Q22. The process of fusion of male and female gametes is called: A) Pollination B) Germination C) Fertilisation D) Budding Answer: C) Fertilisation Q23. Which part of the brain is responsible for maintaining posture and balance of the body?

A) Cerebrum B) Cerebellum C) Medulla D) Hypothalamus Answer: B) Cerebellum Q24. In a food chain, decomposers are: A) Producers B) Primary consumers C) Secondary consumers D) Fungi and bacteria Answer: D) Fungi and bacteria Q25. Which of the following is a part of the human respiratory system? A) Kidneys B) Lungs C) Stomach D) Heart Answer: B) Lungs Q26. Which instrument is used to measure electric current in a circuit? A) Voltmeter B) Ammeter C) Ohmmeter D) Galvanometer Answer: B) Ammeter Q27. The disease 'Goitre' is caused by the deficiency of which element? A) Iron B) Calcium C) Iodine D) Potassium Answer: C) Iodine Q28. What is the chemical formula of common salt? A) NaCl B) H₂O C) CO₂ D) HCl Answer: A) NaCl Q29. Which of the following is responsible for carrying oxygen in human blood? A) White Blood Cells B) Platelets C) Plasma D) Hemoglobin

Answer: D) Hemoglobin Q30. What is the function of the 'Stomata' in plants? A) Absorption of water B) Absorption of minerals C) Exchange of gases D) Photosynthesis Answer: C) Exchange of gases Q31. Which of the following is a unit of energy? A) Watt B) Newton C) Joule D) Volt Answer: C) Joule Q32. The hardest substance available on Earth is: A) Gold B) Iron C) Diamond D) Platinum Answer: C) Diamond Q33. Which planet is known as the 'Red Planet'? A) Earth B) Jupiter C) Mars D) Venus Answer: C) Mars Q34. What is the main component of natural gas? A) Propane B) Butane C) Methane D) Ethane Answer: C) Methane Q35. Sound travels fastest through which medium? A) Air B) Water C) Vacuum D) Solids Answer: D) Solids Army Agniveer General Science Syllabus The Army Agniveer General Science syllabus outlines all the key topics and concepts that candidates need to cover. It helps students stay focused on what is important and avoid studying unnecessary topics. Aspirants must review the syllabus thoroughly and then devote time to the preparation of every topic accordingly. Here is the Agniveer exam Science syllabus for all the sections is shared below.