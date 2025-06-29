Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Indian Army Agniveer General Science Important Questions 2025 with Solutions: Top MCQs Asked

Army Agniveer General Science Important Questions: General Science is an important section for all posts in the Army Agniveer exam. Check the Army Agniveer important questions for General Science, including Physics, Chemistry and Biology, along with answer key here.

Jun 29, 2025, 13:15 IST
Indian Army Agniveer General Science Important Questions 2025

Army Agniveer Science Questions: The Indian Army Agniveer exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 30 to July 10, 2025, for various posts like General Duty, Tradesman, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper, and GD Women MP. General Science (LR) is a key section in all exams and holds a significant weightage. The Army Agniveer General Science section comprises questions from subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Biology and the level of questions will be class 10 and 12. 

Here we are providing some important questions of Science for the Army Agniveer exam. Thesequestions will help you to understand the level of the exam and provide useful insights into the questions that are generally asked in this exam.

Indian Army Agniveer Science Question

The top questions are listed below that can be asked in the Indian Army Agniveer exam.

Q.1 Which of the following mirrors is used by dentists to see a magnified image of teeth?

  1. A) Concave mirror
  2. B) Convex mirror
  3. C) Plane mirror
  4. D) Cylindrical mirror

Answer: A) Concave mirror

Q.2 The unit of electric current is:

  1. A) Volt
  2. B) Ohm
  3. C) Ampere
  4. D) Watt

Answer: C) Ampere

Q.3 A device used to convert electrical energy into mechanical energy is:

  1. A) Electric generator
  2. B) Electric motor
  3. C) Ammeter
  4. D) Galvanometer

Answer: B) Electric motor

Q.4 The phenomenon of light responsible for the visible colours of the sky is:

  1. A) Reflection
  2. B) Refraction
  3. C) Dispersion
  4. D) Scattering

Answer: D) Scattering

Q5. What is the SI unit of power?

  1. A) Joule
  2. B) Watt
  3. C) Newton
  4. D) Pascal

Answer: B) Watt

Q6. Which of the following statements is true about the magnetic field lines?

  1. A) They originate from the South pole and end at the North pole.
  2. B) They never intersect each other.
  3. C) They are always parallel to each other.
  4. D) They exist only inside the magnet.

Answer: B) They never intersect each other.

Q7. The part of the eye that controls the amount of light entering it is the:

  1. A) Cornea
  2. B) Iris
  3. C) Pupil
  4. D) Retina

Answer: C) Pupil

Q8. If the current flowing through a resistor is doubled, how will the heat produced in the resistor change (assuming resistance and time are constant)?

  1. A) It will be halved.
  2. B) It will be doubled.
  3. C) It will be quadrupled.
  4. D) It will remain the same.

Answer: C) It will be quadrupled.

Q9. Which of the following is an example of a chemical change?

  1. A) Melting of ice
  2. B) Dissolving salt in water
  3. C) Burning of wood
  4. D) Boiling of water

Answer: C) Burning of wood

Q10. The pH value of a neutral solution is:

  1. A) Less than 7
  2. B) Greater than 7
  3. C) Equal to 7
  4. D) 0

Answer: C) Equal to 7 

Q11. Which gas is produced when an acid reacts with a metal?

  1. A) Oxygen
  2. B) Carbon dioxide
  3. C) Hydrogen
  4. D) Nitrogen

Answer: C) Hydrogen

Q12. The process of rusting involves the reaction of iron with:

  1. A) Oxygen only
  2. B) Water only
  3. C) Both oxygen and water
  4. D) Carbon dioxide only

Answer: C) Both oxygen and water

Q13. Which of the following is a saturated hydrocarbon?

  1. A) Ethene
  2. B) Ethyne
  3. C) Propane
  4. D) Butyne

Answer: C) Propane

Q14. Baking soda is chemically known as:

  1. A) Sodium carbonate
  2. B) Sodium bicarbonate
  3. C) Calcium carbonate
  4. D) Calcium bicarbonate

Answer: B) Sodium bicarbonate

Q15. The ability of carbon to form long chains with other carbon atoms is called:

  1. A) Valency
  2. B) Polymerization
  3. C) Catenation
  4. D) Allotropy

Answer: C) Catenation

Q16. Which non-metal is liquid at room temperature?

  1. A) Carbon
  2. B) Sulfur
  3. C) Bromine
  4. D) Chlorine

Answer: C) Bromine

Q17. Which component of blood helps in blood clotting?

  1. A) Red blood cells
  2. B) White blood cells
  3. C) Platelets
  4. D) Plasma

Answer: C) Platelets

Q18. The ultimate source of energy for all living organisms is:

  1. A) Water
  2. B) Sunlight
  3. C) Air
  4. D) Soil

Answer: B) Sunlight

Q19. Which of the following is a waste product of photosynthesis?

  1. A) Carbon dioxide
  2. B) Water
  3. C) Oxygen
  4. D) Glucose

Answer: C) Oxygen

Q20. The functional unit of the kidney is called:

  1. A) Neuron
  2. B) Alveolus
  3. C) Nephron
  4. D) Glomerulus

Answer: C) Nephron

Q21. Which hormone is responsible for the 'fight or flight' response in humans?

  1. A) Insulin
  2. B) Thyroxine
  3. C) Adrenaline
  4. D) Estrogen

Answer: C) Adrenaline

Q22. The process of fusion of male and female gametes is called:

  1. A) Pollination
  2. B) Germination
  3. C) Fertilisation
  4. D) Budding

Answer: C) Fertilisation

Q23. Which part of the brain is responsible for maintaining posture and balance of the body?

  1. A) Cerebrum
  2. B) Cerebellum
  3. C) Medulla
  4. D) Hypothalamus

Answer: B) Cerebellum

Q24. In a food chain, decomposers are:

  1. A) Producers
  2. B) Primary consumers
  3. C) Secondary consumers
  4. D) Fungi and bacteria

Answer: D) Fungi and bacteria

Q25. Which of the following is a part of the human respiratory system?

  1. A) Kidneys
  2. B) Lungs
  3. C) Stomach
  4. D) Heart

Answer: B) Lungs

 

Q26. Which instrument is used to measure electric current in a circuit?

  1. A) Voltmeter
  2. B) Ammeter
  3. C) Ohmmeter
  4. D) Galvanometer

Answer: B) Ammeter

 

Q27. The disease 'Goitre' is caused by the deficiency of which element?

  1. A) Iron
  2. B) Calcium
  3. C) Iodine
  4. D) Potassium

Answer: C) Iodine

 

Q28. What is the chemical formula of common salt?

  1. A) NaCl
  2. B) H₂O
  3. C) CO₂
  4. D) HCl

Answer: A) NaCl

 

Q29. Which of the following is responsible for carrying oxygen in human blood?

  1. A) White Blood Cells
  2. B) Platelets
  3. C) Plasma
  4. D) Hemoglobin

Answer: D) Hemoglobin

 

Q30. What is the function of the 'Stomata' in plants?

  1. A) Absorption of water
  2. B) Absorption of minerals
  3. C) Exchange of gases
  4. D) Photosynthesis

Answer: C) Exchange of gases

 

Q31. Which of the following is a unit of energy?

  1. A) Watt
  2. B) Newton
  3. C) Joule
  4. D) Volt

Answer: C) Joule

 

Q32. The hardest substance available on Earth is:

  1. A) Gold
  2. B) Iron
  3. C) Diamond
  4. D) Platinum

Answer: C) Diamond

 

Q33. Which planet is known as the 'Red Planet'?

  1. A) Earth
  2. B) Jupiter
  3. C) Mars
  4. D) Venus

Answer: C) Mars

 

Q34. What is the main component of natural gas?

  1. A) Propane
  2. B) Butane
  3. C) Methane
  4. D) Ethane

Answer: C) Methane

 

Q35. Sound travels fastest through which medium?

  1. A) Air
  2. B) Water
  3. C) Vacuum
  4. D) Solids

Answer: D) Solids

Army Agniveer General Science Syllabus

The Army Agniveer General Science syllabus outlines all the key topics and concepts that candidates need to cover. It helps students stay focused on what is important and avoid studying unnecessary topics. Aspirants must review the syllabus thoroughly and then devote time to the preparation of every topic accordingly. Here is the Agniveer exam Science syllabus for all the sections is shared below.

  • Physics (10th/12th Level)
  • Biology (10th/12th Level)
  • Chemistry (10th/12th Level)
  • Based on fundamentals and day-to-day activity 
    • Difference between the living and non-living 
    • Basis of life- cells
    • Protoplasms and tissues
    • Growth and reproduction in plants and animals
    • Elementary knowledge of the human body and its important organs
    • Common epidemics, their causes and prevention

Also Check,

Army Agniveer General Knowledge Important Question

