Indian Army Dental Corps SSC Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification For 28 Vacancies, Apply Online

Indian Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2023: The Indian Army has released the short notice notification for 28 posts of Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Officer/Army Dental Corps on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts will start on November 18 on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is December 17. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through an interview and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

Indian Army notification for the recruitment of 28 SSC Officers has been released. The application process for the post started on November 18. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

Indian Army SSC Officer Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Indian Army Posts Name Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Officer Total Vacancies 28 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on November 8, 2023 Application Start Date November 18, 2023 Application End Date December 17, 2023 Selection process Interview Medical Examination

Candidates can download the Indian Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 28 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of Indian Army SSC Officer Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Vacancies For Indian Army Dental Corps

A total of 28 vacancies were announced by Indian Army for SSC Officer. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of Posts Vacancies Army Dental Corps 28

What is the Indian Army Dental Corps Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for Indian Army SSC Officer Recruitment 2023 will be released with the detailed recruitment notice. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the Indian Army SSC Officer Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Eligibility Criteria:

Only those candidates (BDS/MDS) who have appeared in the National Eligibility- cum Entrance Test, NEET (MDS)-2023 conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), New Delhi, under the aegis of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gol, on 01 Mar 2023, are eligible to apply. Candidates must submit a copy of the mark sheet/Score card of NEET (MDS)-2023 along with the application.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must be BDS (with minimum 55% marks in final year BDS) MDS having passed from a College/University recognized by the Dental Council of India (DCI). He/she should have completed a one-year Compulsory Rotatory Internship, as mandated by DCI, by 30 Jun 2023 & must be in possession of a Permanent Dental Registration Certificate of State Dental Council/DCI valid at least up to 31 Dec 2023.

Age Limit: The candidates applying for the posts must not have attained 45 yrs of age as on 31 Dec 2023.

Indian Army Dental Corps Selection Process

The Indian Army 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Interview Medical Test

Indian Army Dental Corps Salary 2023

The details about the Indian Army Dental Corps salary will be released with detailed notification

Steps to Apply for the Indian Army Dental Corps

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

