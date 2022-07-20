Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Notification Released for SSC Tech (60th and 31st), NCC (53rd) and JAG (30th) Course

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Candidates can check the details related to SSC Tech (60th and 31st), NCC (53rd) and JAG (30th) Courses here.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Indian Army has issued a short notification for the 60th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men & 31st Short Service Commission (Tech) Women Course April 2023, for the 53rd Short Service Commission NCC Special Entry Scheme Course Apr 2023 for Men and Women (including wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel). Other than this, the Indian Army will recruit candidates for the 30th Short Service Commission JAG Entry Scheme (Men & Women) April 2023 course for Law Graduates.

Online applications will be invited from the candidates on the official website i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in. The candidates will be available to apply within the given time frame mentioned in the table below:

Name of the Course Starting of Indian Army Online Application Last Date of Indian Army Online Application Indian Army SSC 60th Men & 31st Women SSC (Tech) Course 26 July 2022 24 August 2022 Indian Army NCC Special Entry 53rd Course 17 August 2022 15 September Indian Army JAG Entry Scheme 30th Course 24 August 2022 22 September 2022

The candidates would be able to check eligibility, selection process, number of vacancies and other details once the notification is released.

Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates regarding the mentioned course.