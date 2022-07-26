Indian Army SSC Tech 2022 Notification (Out): Apply for Men 60th & Women 31th Course @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army SSC Tech 2022 Notification: Indian Army, on 26 July, published the notification for recruitment to the post of Officer for 60th Men Short Service Commission Technical (SSC Tech) & 31st Women Short Service Commission Technical (SSC Tech) Candidates can apply online on Indian Army SSC Recruitment from today onwards at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date for the Indian Army SSC Tech Application is 24 August 2022. The course will commence in April 2023.
The candidates can check more details related to Indian Army SSC Men and Women Recruitment in the PDF links provided below:
Indian Army SSC Tech Men 60th Notification Download
Indian Army SSC Tech Women 31 Notification Download
Indian Army SSC Online Application Form
Indian Army SSC Tech 2022 Important Dates:
|Indian Army SSC Tech Online Application Starting Date
|26 July 2022
|Indian Army SSC Tech Online Application Last Date
|24 August 2022
Indian Army SSC Tech 2022 Vacancy Details
- 60 Men SSC (Tech) Course
- 31 Women SSC (Tech) Course
Indian Army SSC Tech 2022 Salary:
- Lieutenant Level 10 - 56,100 - 1,77,500
- Captain Level 10B - 61,300-1,93,900
- Major Level 11 - 69,400-2,07,200
- Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A - 1,21,200-2,12,400
- Colonel Level 13 - 1,30,600-2,15,900
- Brigadier Level 13A - 1,39,600-2,17,600
- Major General Level 14 - 1,44,200-2,18,200
- Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level 15 - 1,82,200-2,24,100
- Lieutenant General HAG +Scale Level 16 - 2,05,400-2,24,400
- VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) - Level 17 2,25,000/-(fixed)
- COAS Level 18 - 2,50,000/-(fixed)
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Candidates with B.E/B.Tech Degree are eligible to apply.
- Those who are studying in the final year of the Engineering degree course can also apply.
Educational Qualification for Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness.
- SSCW (Non Tech) (Non UPSC) - Graduation in any Discipline.
- SSCW (Tech) - B.E. / B. Tech in any Engineering stream.
Indian Army SSC Tech 2022 Age Limit
For SSC(Tech) Men and SSCW (Tech ) Women - 20 to 27 years
How to Apply for Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 ?
Step 1: In the first step, visit the official website of Indian Army
Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ Link given on the homepage
Step 3: Now, fill in your details
Step 4: Take a printout of the application form