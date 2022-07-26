Indian Army SSC Tech 2022 Notification (Out): Apply for Men 60th & Women 31th Course @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army SSC Tech Officer 2022 Notification has been released on joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can check notification, online application link, eligibility and other details here.

Indian Army SSC Tech 2022 Notification: Indian Army, on 26 July, published the notification for recruitment to the post of Officer for 60th Men Short Service Commission Technical (SSC Tech) & 31st Women Short Service Commission Technical (SSC Tech) Candidates can apply online on Indian Army SSC Recruitment from today onwards at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date for the Indian Army SSC Tech Application is 24 August 2022. The course will commence in April 2023.

The candidates can check more details related to Indian Army SSC Men and Women Recruitment in the PDF links provided below:

Indian Army SSC Tech 2022 Important Dates:

Indian Army SSC Tech Online Application Starting Date 26 July 2022 Indian Army SSC Tech Online Application Last Date 24 August 2022

Indian Army SSC Tech 2022 Vacancy Details

60 Men SSC (Tech) Course

31 Women SSC (Tech) Course

Indian Army SSC Tech 2022 Salary:

Lieutenant Level 10 - 56,100 - 1,77,500

Captain Level 10B - 61,300-1,93,900

Major Level 11 - 69,400-2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A - 1,21,200-2,12,400

Colonel Level 13 - 1,30,600-2,15,900

Brigadier Level 13A - 1,39,600-2,17,600

Major General Level 14 - 1,44,200-2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level 15 - 1,82,200-2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG +Scale Level 16 - 2,05,400-2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) - Level 17 2,25,000/-(fixed)

COAS Level 18 - 2,50,000/-(fixed)

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Candidates with B.E/B.Tech Degree are eligible to apply.

Those who are studying in the final year of the Engineering degree course can also apply.

Educational Qualification for Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness.

SSCW (Non Tech) (Non UPSC) - Graduation in any Discipline.

SSCW (Tech) - B.E. / B. Tech in any Engineering stream.

Indian Army SSC Tech 2022 Age Limit

For SSC(Tech) Men and SSCW (Tech ) Women - 20 to 27 years

How to Apply for Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 ?

Step 1: In the first step, visit the official website of Indian Army

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ Link given on the homepage

Step 3: Now, fill in your details

Step 4: Take a printout of the application form