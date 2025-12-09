Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at indianbank.in

Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025: The Indian Bank has released the Indian Bank Specialist Officer (SO) Admit Card 2025 at indianbank.in. The admit card has been released for the SO exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on December 13, 2025. Candidates going to attempt the Specialist Officer Exam must carry the hall ticket along with the valid photo ID.
The Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded by providing the registration number and password, and it will contain the details such as roll number, candidate's photo, signature, and examination centre details.
The Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025 has been released for all candidates who have applied for 171 vacancies of Specialist Officers. The Indian Bank SO Admit Card contains details such as the candidate's name, category, photo, and signature, as well as examination centre details. Click on the direct link below to download the Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025.
Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025: Overview
The Indian Bank Admit Card 2025 for Specialist Officer has been released at indianbank.in. Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket till December 13, 2025. Check the table below for the Indian Bank Admit Card 2025.
|
Event
|
Particular
|
Conducting Body
|
Indian Bank
|
Name of Exam
|
Indian Bank SO 2025
|
Number of Vacancies
|
171
|
Exam Date
|
December 13, 2025
|
Official Website
|
indianbank.in
How to Download the Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download their admit card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below.
- Visit the official website, indianbank.in
- On the homepage click on the careers button
- Now click on the link mentioned as “Specialist Officer” Admit Card
- Log in with registration number and password.
- The Indian Bank SO Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
- Verify all the details mentioned in it
- Download and Print the admit card for examination day.
What are the Details Mentioned on the Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025?
Before downloading the admit card, candidates must ensure that all the details are correct and in case of any discrepancy, candidates should reach out to the helpdesk immediately. If the details of candidates get mismatched, then they will not be allowed to enter into the examination centre.
- Candidate's Name
- Candidate Photo and Signature
- Category of Candidate
- Examination Centre Name and Address
- Reporting Time
- Shift Timings
- Important Instructions
