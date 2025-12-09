CG Police Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at indianbank.in

By Mohd Salman
Dec 9, 2025, 17:06 IST

Indian Bank Admit Card 2025: The Indian Bank has released the Specialist Officer (SO) Admit Card 2025 for 171 vacancies on its official website, indianbank.in. Candidates must download the hall ticket using their registration number and password, and carry it along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025
Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025

Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025: The Indian Bank has released the Indian Bank Specialist Officer (SO) Admit Card 2025 at indianbank.in. The admit card has been released for the SO exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on December 13, 2025. Candidates going to attempt the Specialist Officer Exam must carry the hall ticket along with the valid photo ID.
The Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded by providing the registration number and password, and it will contain the details such as roll number, candidate's photo, signature, and examination centre details.

Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025 Direct Download Link

The Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025 has been released for all candidates who have applied for 171 vacancies of Specialist Officers. The Indian Bank SO Admit Card contains details such as the candidate's name, category, photo, and signature, as well as examination centre details. Click on the direct link below to download the Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025.

Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025

PDF Download

Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025: Overview

The Indian Bank Admit Card 2025 for Specialist Officer has been released at indianbank.in. Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket till December 13, 2025. Check the table below for the Indian Bank Admit Card 2025.

Event

Particular

Conducting Body

Indian Bank

Name of Exam

Indian Bank SO 2025

Number of Vacancies

171

Exam Date

December 13, 2025

Official Website

indianbank.in

How to Download the Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download their admit card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below.

  • Visit the official website, indianbank.in
  • On the homepage click on the careers button
  • Now click on the link mentioned as “Specialist Officer” Admit Card
  • Log in with registration number and password.
  • The Indian Bank SO Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Verify all the details mentioned in it
  • Download and Print the admit card for examination day.

What are the Details Mentioned on the Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025?

Before downloading the admit card, candidates must ensure that all the details are correct and in case of any discrepancy, candidates should reach out to the helpdesk immediately. If the details of candidates get mismatched, then they will not be allowed to enter into the examination centre.

  • Candidate's Name
  • Candidate Photo and Signature
  • Category of Candidate
  • Examination Centre Name and Address
  • Reporting Time
  • Shift Timings
  • Important Instructions

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News