Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at indianbank.in

Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025: The Indian Bank has released the Indian Bank Specialist Officer (SO) Admit Card 2025 at indianbank.in. The admit card has been released for the SO exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on December 13, 2025. Candidates going to attempt the Specialist Officer Exam must carry the hall ticket along with the valid photo ID.

The Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded by providing the registration number and password, and it will contain the details such as roll number, candidate's photo, signature, and examination centre details.

Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025 Direct Download Link

The Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025 has been released for all candidates who have applied for 171 vacancies of Specialist Officers. The Indian Bank SO Admit Card contains details such as the candidate's name, category, photo, and signature, as well as examination centre details. Click on the direct link below to download the Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2025.