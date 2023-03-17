Indian Coast Guard Selection Process 2023: Stage-Wise Details for Navik (DB & GD) Posts

Check here detailed selection process for Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, and Stage IV for ICG Navik (DB & GD) Posts. Candidates who clear the Stage I Written Exam are only shortlisted for the further ICG Navik DB/GD Recruitment 2023.

Indian Coast Guard Navik DB GD Selection Process 2023: The Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications from male Indian Citizens to fill up a total of 255 vacancies for Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch). All the eligible candidates whose application forms will be accepted by the officials will be invited to participate in the ICG selection process. With this, there are four stages in the selection process including Stages I, II, III & IV. In this article, we have discussed the latest selection process in detail for all the stages of the Indian Coast Guard 2023 recruitment process.

Indian Coast Guard Navik DB GD 2023 Overview

Have a look at the table to know the complete overview of the ICG Navik (DB & GD) Selection Process for the ease of the candidates.

Conducting Body Indian Coast Guard Post Name Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) Vacancies 255 Online Application Start Date 6th February 2023 Online Application Last Date 19th February 2023 Exam Dates March 2023 (Tentative) Selection Process Stage I, II, III & IV Job Location Anywhere in India

Indian Coast Guard Navik Selection Process Stage I

Stage I of the Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment will be a written exam. All the eligible candidates need to appear in the following tests depending on the post they have applied for:

Post Applied Written Test Passing Marks Navik (DB) Section I 30 (UR/EWS/ OBC) 27 (for SC/ST) Navik (GD) Section (I+II) 30+20=50 (UR/ EWS/OBC) 27+17= 44 (SC/ST)

Note: Candidates need to mandatorily pass in section I and II separately in order to be shortlisted for the further recruitment process,

Indian Coast Guard Navik Selection Process Stage II

Based on the performance in the Computer Based Online Examination, the candidates will be shortlisted for ICG Navik Stage II i.e Physical Fitness Test, Document Verification, and Initial Medicals Examination. The Physical Fitness Test includes a 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 Squat ups (UthakBaithak), and 10 Push-ups. All three tests of PFT are to be conducted in continuity without any break. Any break in the three tests will lead to disqualification from the further PFT round.

Stage II Parameters Physical Fitness Test 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes

20 Squat ups (UthakBaithak)

10 Push-ups

After that, the shortlisted candidates need to submit all the asked documents for verification purposes. If there is any mismatch of details provided in the application form, document uploaded (at online application Stage-I and II) and original documents produced for verification at Stage II then the candidature will be rejected.

Next, the Initial Medicals Examination will be conducted by the medical officer in order to put the candidates as permanently unfit or temporarily unfit.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Selection Process Stage III

Based on the performance in Stage-I & Stage II, an all-India merit list will be prepared to shortlist the candidates for the Stage III round. The ICG Navik Stage III will be conducted for 1 to 2 days. The Indian Coast Guard Navik Stage-III involves the following stages:

Document Verification

Final Medicals at INS Chilka.

Submission of Original Documents, Police Verification, and Other Associated Forms

Indian Coast Guard Navik Selection Process Stage IV

The candidates who are declared qualified in Stage III and featured in merit as per the vacancies available will be provisionally shortlisted for training at INS Chilka. The shortlisted candidates should submit all the original documents and verification of all original documents through Boards/Universities/State government will be conducted by Indian Coast Guard. Their candidature will be canceled if the submitted documents as not invalid.