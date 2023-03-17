JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Indian Coast Guard Navik Syllabus 2023: Detailed Section-wise Topics & Exam Pattern for Navik (DB & GD)

Check the section-wise syllabus for the Indian Coast Guard Navik post (DB & GD) along with the exam pattern, number of questions asked, marking scheme, and important topics.

Get All Details About Indian Coast Guard Navik Syllabus Here

Indian Coast Guard Navik Syllabus 2023: The Indian Coast Guard is going to conduct the ICG Written Exam (Stage I) in March 2023 for male Indian citizens to fill up 255 vacancies of Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch). Candidates are required to fulfill all the prescribed eligibility criteria in order to participate in the ICG selection process including Stages I, II, III & IV.

The  Indian Coast Guard Navik Syllabus for Stage I will include questions from Maths, Science, English, Physics, Reasoning, and GK. Candidates who will be declared qualified in Stage I will only be shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. In this blog, we have discussed the detailed ICG 2023 Subject-wise Syllabus for Navik (DB & GD) along with the exam pattern and marking scheme.

Indian Coast Guard Navik DB GD 2023 Overview

Have a look at the table to know the complete overview of the ICG Navik (DB & GD) Syllabus PDF for the reference of the candidates.

Conducting Body

Indian Coast Guard

Post Name

Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch)

Vacancies

255

Online Application Start Date

6th February, 2023

Online Application Last Date

19th February 2023

Exam Dates

March 2023 (Tentative)

Selection Process

Stage I, II, III & IV

Job Location

Anywhere in India

Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be familiar with the ICG Navik Exam Pattern to get an idea of the question type, subjects, and marking scheme followed by officials. Let’s have a look at the Indian Coast Guard Navik (DB & GD) exam pattern of Stage I for a better understanding:

  1. The question paper for section I and II will contain objective-type questions with four options, where the aspirant need to select the correct option. 
  2. There shall be no negative marking in the written examination test.
  3. Tie-Breaking Rule in Merit - In case of two or more test-takers score equal marks in Stage I, then the following tie-breaking criteria will be applied:
  •  Candidate obtaining more marks in Section–I {applicable only for Navik (GD) and not for Navik (DB)}.
  • Candidates older in age will be higher in merit. 
  • Candidates obtaining more aggregate percentage (upto three decimal places) in the qualifying exam (Class 10th for Navik (DB) and class 12th for Navik (GD) as per the post applied will be given preference on the basis of marks/ CGPA submitted by the candidate.

Indian Coast Guard Selection Process 2023: Stage-Wise Details for Navik (DB & GD) Posts

Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Pattern 2023 for Domestic Branch

Check the Indian Coast Guard Navik DB exam pattern shared below:

Name Of Examination

Details of Examination

Subject-wise allocation of Questions

Passing Marks

Syllabus

Section I

Maximum Marks – 60 

Time – 45 mins. 

Total no. of Questions – 60

Maths – 20

Science - 10

English – 15

Reasoning–10

GK – 5

30 (UR/EWS/ OBC category)

27 (for SC/ST category)

Class 10th Syllabus

Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Pattern 2023 for  General Duty

Check the Indian Coast Guard Navik GD exam pattern shared below:

Name Of Examination

Details of Examination

Subject-wise allocation of Questions

Passing Marks

Syllabus

Section I

Maximum Marks – 60 

Time – 45 mins. 

Total no. of Questions – 60

Maths – 20

Science - 10

English – 15

Reasoning–10

GK – 5

30 (UR/EWS/ OBC category)

27 (for SC/ST category)

Class 10th Syllabus

Section II

Maximum Marks – 50

Time – 30 mins.

Total no. of Questions – 50

Maths – 25

Physics– 25

20 (UR/EWS/ OBC category)

17 (for SC/ST category)

Class 12th Maths & Physics Syllabus

Indian Coast Guard Navik Syllabus 2023 (Detailed Section-Wise)

After understanding the ICG Exam Pattern, candidates should check the Indian Coast Guard Navik Syllabus for both Section I & Section II thoroughly. This will help them to focus on topics that are actually important for the exam. Hence, we have discussed below the  ICG 2023 Subject-wise Syllabus for Navik (DB & GD) for ease of the aspirants. 

Common Syllabus for Section I (ICG Navik DB & GD)

The ICG Navik DB Syllabus (Section I Paper) shall be common for both DB & GD posts. The syllabus is based on the study material of up to Class 10th Syllabus. Check below the detailed Section 1 Syllabus for Coast Guard Navik DB & GD:

Subject

Syllabus

Science

Nature of Matter, Universe (Planets / Earth/Satellites/Sun), Electricity and its application, Force and Gravitation, Newton’s Laws Of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, Heat, Temperature, Metals and Non-Metals, Carbon and its Compounds, Measurements in Science, Sound and Wave Motion, Atomic Structure, etc.

Mathematics

Mathematical Simplification, Ratio and Proportion, Algebraic Identities, Linear Equations and Polynomials, Simultaneous Equations, Basic Trigonometry, Simple Mensuration, Geometry, Measures of Central Tendency (Average, Median, and Mode), Interest, Profit, Loss and Percentage, Work, Time, Speed and Distance.

English

Passage, Preposition, Correction of sentences, Change active to passive/passive to active voice, Change direct to indirect/indirect to direct, Verbs/Tense/Non-Finites, Punctuation, Substituting phrasal verbs for expression, Synonyms and Antonyms, Meanings of difficult words, Use of adjectives, Compound preposition, Use of pronouns, etc

General Awareness

Geography: Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland, Harbours, Culture and Religion, Freedom Movement, Important National Facts about India, Heritage, Arts and Dance, History, Defence, Wars and neighbors, Awards and Authors, Discoveries, Diseases and Nutrition, Current Affairs, Languages, Capitals and Currencies, Common Names, Full Forms and Abbreviations, Eminent Personalities, National Bird/Animal/Sport/Flower/Anthem/ Song/ Flag/Mountains, Sports: Championships / Winners /Terms / Number of Players.

Reasoning

Spatial, Numerical Reasoning and Associative Ability, Sequences, Spellings Unscrambling, Coding, and Decoding, etc.

Syllabus for Section II (Applicable Only for ICG General Duty)

The ICG Navik GD Syllabus 2023 for Section II is based on the study material for upto Class 12th Maths & Physics Syllabus. Check out the detailed Section 2 Syllabus for Coast Guard Navik General Duty:

Subject

Syllabus

Physics

Physical world and measurement, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy, and Power. Newton's laws and applications, circular motion, Motion of a System of particles and rigid body, gravitation, Property of Bulk Matter, thermodynamics, the behavior of perfect gas and kinetic theory, Oscillation and Waves, Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetic Effects of current and magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction and alternating currents, Electromagnetic Waves, Optics, Dual Nature of matter and radiation, Atom and Nuclei, and Electronic devices, Communicating systems.

Mathematics
  • Sets, Relations, and Functions - Set, Relations, and Functions trigonometric functions.
  • Algebra - Principle of Mathematical induction, complex numbers and quadratic equations, linear inequalities, permutation and combinations, binomial theory, sequence and series, Matrices, and determinants.
  • Vector And Three Dimensional 
  • Geometry - Vectors, and three-dimensional geometry
  • Liner Programming
  • Coordinate Geometry - Straight lines, conic section, introduction to three-dimensional geometry.
  • Calculus - Limits and derivatives, Continuity and differentiability, Applications and derivatives, Integrals, applications of the integrals, differential equations.
  • Mathematical Reasoning; Probability - Statistics, Probability. Mathematical Simplification, Ratio and Proportion, Algebraic Identities, Linear Equations and Polynomials, Simultaneous Equations, Basic Trigonometry
  • Relations And Functions - Relations and Functions, inverse trigonometric functions. Simple Mensuration, Geometry, Measures of Central Tendency (Average, Median, and Mode).

FAQ

What is the syllabus for India Coast Guard Navik DB & GD Stage I?

The Indian Coast Guard Stage I Syllabus consists of subjects such as Maths, Science, English, Physics, Reasoning, and GK. The level of the ICG syllabus for section I is up to the Class 10th Syllabus and the coast guard navik syllabus for section II is up to the Class 12th Maths& Physics Syllabus.

What is the Maths syllabus for Coast Guard?

Maths syllabus for Coast Guard for Section I includes topics like Mathematical Simplification, Ratio and Proportion, Algebraic Identities, Linear Equations and Polynomials, Simultaneous Equations, Basic Trigonometry, Simple Mensuration, Geometry, etc. However, the Maths syllabus for Coast Guard for Section II covers topics like Sets, Relations and Functions, Algebra, Vector And Three Dimensional, Geometry, Coordinate Geometry, etc.

Is Coast Guard a good career?

The Indian Coast Guard Navik profile is one of the great opportunities for the candidate to learn, understand, and build a great career. This will not only improve their standard of living but also enhance their resume.

Is there any negative marking in the Indian Coast Guard Navik (DB & GD) Written Exam 2023?

No. There shall be no negative marking in the written examination test. However, the question paper for section I and II will contain objective-type questions with four options, wherein the candidates need to choose one correct option.

Which topics to prepare for Indian Coast Guard English section?

English topics for ICG Navik Written Exam includes Passage, Preposition, Correction of sentences, Change active to passive/passive to active voice, Change direct to indirect/indirect to direct, Verbs/Tense/Non-Finites, Punctuation, Substituting phrasal verbs for expression, Synonyms and Antonyms, Meanings of difficult words, Use of adjectives, Compound preposition, Use of pronouns, etc

