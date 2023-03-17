Indian Coast Guard Navik Syllabus 2023: Detailed Section-wise Topics & Exam Pattern for Navik (DB & GD)

Check the section-wise syllabus for the Indian Coast Guard Navik post (DB & GD) along with the exam pattern, number of questions asked, marking scheme, and important topics.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Syllabus 2023: The Indian Coast Guard is going to conduct the ICG Written Exam (Stage I) in March 2023 for male Indian citizens to fill up 255 vacancies of Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch). Candidates are required to fulfill all the prescribed eligibility criteria in order to participate in the ICG selection process including Stages I, II, III & IV.

The Indian Coast Guard Navik Syllabus for Stage I will include questions from Maths, Science, English, Physics, Reasoning, and GK. Candidates who will be declared qualified in Stage I will only be shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. In this blog, we have discussed the detailed ICG 2023 Subject-wise Syllabus for Navik (DB & GD) along with the exam pattern and marking scheme.

Indian Coast Guard Navik DB GD 2023 Overview

Have a look at the table to know the complete overview of the ICG Navik (DB & GD) Syllabus PDF for the reference of the candidates.

Conducting Body Indian Coast Guard Post Name Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) Vacancies 255 Online Application Start Date 6th February, 2023 Online Application Last Date 19th February 2023 Exam Dates March 2023 (Tentative) Selection Process Stage I, II, III & IV Job Location Anywhere in India

Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be familiar with the ICG Navik Exam Pattern to get an idea of the question type, subjects, and marking scheme followed by officials. Let’s have a look at the Indian Coast Guard Navik (DB & GD) exam pattern of Stage I for a better understanding:

The question paper for section I and II will contain objective-type questions with four options, where the aspirant need to select the correct option. There shall be no negative marking in the written examination test. Tie-Breaking Rule in Merit - In case of two or more test-takers score equal marks in Stage I, then the following tie-breaking criteria will be applied:

Candidate obtaining more marks in Section–I {applicable only for Navik (GD) and not for Navik (DB)}.

Candidates older in age will be higher in merit.

Candidates obtaining more aggregate percentage (upto three decimal places) in the qualifying exam (Class 10th for Navik (DB) and class 12th for Navik (GD) as per the post applied will be given preference on the basis of marks/ CGPA submitted by the candidate.

Indian Coast Guard Selection Process 2023: Stage-Wise Details for Navik (DB & GD) Posts

Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Pattern 2023 for Domestic Branch

Check the Indian Coast Guard Navik DB exam pattern shared below:

Name Of Examination Details of Examination Subject-wise allocation of Questions Passing Marks Syllabus Section I Maximum Marks – 60 Time – 45 mins. Total no. of Questions – 60 Maths – 20 Science - 10 English – 15 Reasoning–10 GK – 5 30 (UR/EWS/ OBC category) 27 (for SC/ST category) Class 10th Syllabus

Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Pattern 2023 for General Duty

Check the Indian Coast Guard Navik GD exam pattern shared below:

Name Of Examination Details of Examination Subject-wise allocation of Questions Passing Marks Syllabus Section I Maximum Marks – 60 Time – 45 mins. Total no. of Questions – 60 Maths – 20 Science - 10 English – 15 Reasoning–10 GK – 5 30 (UR/EWS/ OBC category) 27 (for SC/ST category) Class 10th Syllabus Section II Maximum Marks – 50 Time – 30 mins. Total no. of Questions – 50 Maths – 25 Physics– 25 20 (UR/EWS/ OBC category) 17 (for SC/ST category) Class 12th Maths & Physics Syllabus

Indian Coast Guard Navik Syllabus 2023 (Detailed Section-Wise)

After understanding the ICG Exam Pattern, candidates should check the Indian Coast Guard Navik Syllabus for both Section I & Section II thoroughly. This will help them to focus on topics that are actually important for the exam. Hence, we have discussed below the ICG 2023 Subject-wise Syllabus for Navik (DB & GD) for ease of the aspirants.

Common Syllabus for Section I (ICG Navik DB & GD)

The ICG Navik DB Syllabus (Section I Paper) shall be common for both DB & GD posts. The syllabus is based on the study material of up to Class 10th Syllabus. Check below the detailed Section 1 Syllabus for Coast Guard Navik DB & GD:

Subject Syllabus Science Nature of Matter, Universe (Planets / Earth/Satellites/Sun), Electricity and its application, Force and Gravitation, Newton’s Laws Of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, Heat, Temperature, Metals and Non-Metals, Carbon and its Compounds, Measurements in Science, Sound and Wave Motion, Atomic Structure, etc. Mathematics Mathematical Simplification, Ratio and Proportion, Algebraic Identities, Linear Equations and Polynomials, Simultaneous Equations, Basic Trigonometry, Simple Mensuration, Geometry, Measures of Central Tendency (Average, Median, and Mode), Interest, Profit, Loss and Percentage, Work, Time, Speed and Distance. English Passage, Preposition, Correction of sentences, Change active to passive/passive to active voice, Change direct to indirect/indirect to direct, Verbs/Tense/Non-Finites, Punctuation, Substituting phrasal verbs for expression, Synonyms and Antonyms, Meanings of difficult words, Use of adjectives, Compound preposition, Use of pronouns, etc General Awareness Geography: Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland, Harbours, Culture and Religion, Freedom Movement, Important National Facts about India, Heritage, Arts and Dance, History, Defence, Wars and neighbors, Awards and Authors, Discoveries, Diseases and Nutrition, Current Affairs, Languages, Capitals and Currencies, Common Names, Full Forms and Abbreviations, Eminent Personalities, National Bird/Animal/Sport/Flower/Anthem/ Song/ Flag/Mountains, Sports: Championships / Winners /Terms / Number of Players. Reasoning Spatial, Numerical Reasoning and Associative Ability, Sequences, Spellings Unscrambling, Coding, and Decoding, etc.

Syllabus for Section II (Applicable Only for ICG General Duty)

The ICG Navik GD Syllabus 2023 for Section II is based on the study material for upto Class 12th Maths & Physics Syllabus. Check out the detailed Section 2 Syllabus for Coast Guard Navik General Duty: