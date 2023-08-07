Indian Navy Agniveer Result: Download Link of MR, SSR Merit List on agniveernavy.cdac.in download Check CutOff

Indian Navy Agniveer MR/SSR 2023: Results for Agniveer are expected to be declared by the Indian Navy in the second week of August. The direct download link for candidates who took the exam of Indian Navy MR (Matric Recruit) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) is available on this page.

Indian Navy Agniveer MR SSR Result 2023: Candidates who have appeared in Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) can download Agniveer MR SSR Result 2023 which is expected to be announced soon at agniveernavy.cdac.in. The Indian Navy Agniveer Result will be declared for the recruitment of MR (Matric Recruit) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit). The exam for the same was held from July 8 to 11.

The result will be announced once the evaluation process is completed. The Indian Navy will be available for candidates to check their performance scores and the status of merit.

Indian Navy Agniveer Result 2023

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR & MR Result Overview Conducting Authority Indian Navy Name of the Post SSR/ MR Number of Vacancies 4165 Job Location All Over India Indian Navy Agniveer SSR & MR Result Date 2nd week of August Official Website joinindiannavy.nic.in

Indian Navy Agniveer Result 2023 Date

The expected Indian Navy Agniveer Result 2023 is set to be announced by the Indian Navy on the second week of August 2023, which is recognised for its bravery and commitment to protecting the nation's maritime interests. For candidates wanting to join the prestigious Indian Navy and serve their country honourably, this exam is of utmost importance. Successful candidates are expected to join the Indian Navy and serve the nation. The Indian Navy Agniveer Result 2023 means one step closer to realising the aspirations of aspirants for joining this esteemed naval force.

How to Download Indian Navy Agniveer MR Result 2023?

Below we have listed the steps to check and download the result of Indian Navy Agniveer MR SSR

Step 1 - Visit the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in or agniveernavy.cdac.in

Step 2 - On the website, look for sections marked "Result" or "Latest Updates."

Step 3 - Click on the result link provided for the Indian Navy Result 2023.

Step 4 - Once you have identified the link, click it to continue, and a new screen will appear.

Step 5 - You will be required to enter your credentials to check the result.

Step 6 - Your result will b displayed on the screen

Step 7 - Print or save a copy of the result for future reference.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Result 2023: Cutoff

The Indian Navy will release the Indian Navy Agniveer Exam Answer Key PDF 2023, once the result is declared. The cutoff marks will determine whether the candidate is eligible for the next phase of the examination or not. There are many factors which determine the cut off like difficulty level of examination, number of candidates appearing, number of vacancies, performance of candidates etc.