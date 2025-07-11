The Indian Overseas Bank LBO 2025 Exam is scheduled to take place on July 12 at various designated exam centres across the country. It will be held in two shifts: morning and evening. The officials have already issued the admit card to fill 400 vacancies for Local Bank Officer post at iob.in. Successfully registered candidates can download it using their registration number and password to find out their assigned exam city and centre details. Check the complete list of Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam Centres State-wise here.
Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam Centres
The authorities have mentioned the complete list of IOB LBO exam centres in the official notification. This national-level exam is being conducted to fill 400 vacancies. It will be held on July 12 in two shifts to accommodate thousands of expected test-takers. It will be conducted in 132 cities spread across the country. The exam centres have been allotted to candidates based on the preferences they provided in the application form.
List of IOB LBO Exam Centres
Indian Overseas Bank 2025 exam will be held on July 12 in two shifts: morning shift from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and evening shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates are advised to arrive at the exam venue two hours prior to their scheduled shift.
|
States/UT
|
Examination Centre
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
Port Blair
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Guntur/ Vijayawada
|
Kurnool
|
Vishakhapatnam
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Naharlagun
|
Assam
|
Guwahati
|
Jorhat
|
Silchar
|
Dibrugarh
|
Bihar
|
Arrah
|
Patna
|
Muzzafarpur
|
Gaya
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh/ Mohali
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Raipur
|
Bhilai Nagar
|
Goa
|
Panaji
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad/ Gandhinagar
|
Anand/ Vadodara
|
Surat
|
Mehsana
|
Bhavnagar
|
Rajkot
|
Haryana
|
Ambala
|
Hissar
|
Faridabad
|
Gurugram
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Shimla
|
Solan
|
Bilaspur (HP)
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Jammu
|
Srinagar
|
Samba
|
Jharkhand
|
Jamshedpur
|
Ranchi
|
Dhanbad
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru
|
Hubli-Dharwad
|
Mysuru
|
Kerala
|
Kochi
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Kozhikode
|
Alappuzha
|
Kottayam
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal
|
Indore
|
Ujjain
|
Jabalpur
|
Ladakh
|
Leh
|
Kargil
|
Lakshadweep
|
Kavaratti
|
Maharashtra
|
Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad)
|
Nagpur
|
Pune
|
Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai / MMR
|
Amaravati
|
Latur
|
Nanded
|
Jalgaon
|
Dhule
|
Akola
|
Ahilya Nagar
|
Nashik
|
Kolhapur
|
Satara
|
Sangli
|
Solapur
|
Ratnagiri
|
Jalna
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
Nagaland
|
Kohima
|
Delhi-NCR
|
New Delhi / NCR
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Cuttack
|
Balasore
|
Berhampur-Ganjam
|
Dhenkanal
|
Rourkela
|
Sambalpur
|
Puducherry
|
Puducherry
|
Punjab
|
Bhatinda
|
Jalandhar
|
Ludhiana
|
Amritsar
|
Patiala
|
Phagwara
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
Jodhpur
|
Udaipur
|
Kota
|
Sikkim
|
Gangtok
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
Madurai
|
Tirunelveli
|
Salem
|
Coimbatore
|
Tiruchirappalli
|
Vellore
|
Namakkal
|
Erode
|
Tirupur
|
Virudhunagar
|
Kanyakumari
|
Thanjavur
|
Karur
|
Cuddalore
|
Dindigul
|
Ramanathapuram
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
Karimnagar
|
Warangal
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra
|
Prayagraj (Allahabad)
|
Ghaziabad
|
Noida/ Greater Noida
|
Kanpur
|
Lucknow
|
Meerut
|
Varanasi
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
Haldwani
|
West Bengal
|
Hooghly
|
Kalyani
|
Kolkata
|
Siliguri
|
Howrah
|
Burdwan
|
Durgapur
|
Asansol
Indian Overseas Bank LBO Test Cities: Things to Remember
Candidates appearing for the Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam 2025 must follow a few important guidelines before visiting their allotted exam centres.
- Do not forget to carry a printed copy of your IOB LBO Admit Card 2025 along with a valid photo ID proof.
- Arrive at the exam venue an hour before the shift timings mentioned on the IOB LBO admit card to complete the security verification process.
- Electronic gadgets, notes, calculators, or bags are prohibited inside the exam hall.
- You are advised to locate your Indian Overseas Bank exam centre a day in advance to prevent arriving late on the exam day.
Indian Overseas Bank LBO Admit Card
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has officially released the LBO Admit Card 2025 on its website for candidates appearing in the Legal Branch Officer recruitment exam. The admit card is a mandatory document containing important details like the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, exam centre address, and exam day instructions. Without it, you will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.
Steps to Download Indian Overseas Bank LBO Hall Ticket
- Visit the official Indian Overseas Bank website at iob.in.
- On the homepage, click on the IOB LBO Admit Card 2025 link.
- Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password.
- Your IOB LBO Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen.
- Download and take a printout to carry to the exam center.
