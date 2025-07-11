The Indian Overseas Bank LBO 2025 Exam is scheduled to take place on July 12 at various designated exam centres across the country. It will be held in two shifts: morning and evening. The officials have already issued the admit card to fill 400 vacancies for Local Bank Officer post at iob.in. Successfully registered candidates can download it using their registration number and password to find out their assigned exam city and centre details. Check the complete list of Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam Centres State-wise here.

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam Centres

The authorities have mentioned the complete list of IOB LBO exam centres in the official notification. This national-level exam is being conducted to fill 400 vacancies. It will be held on July 12 in two shifts to accommodate thousands of expected test-takers. It will be conducted in 132 cities spread across the country. The exam centres have been allotted to candidates based on the preferences they provided in the application form.