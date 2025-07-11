Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam Centre 2025: Check State-wise Test Centre List

IOB LBO 2025 Exam is scheduled to take place on July 12 across 132 cities. This exam is being conducted to fill 400 Local Bank Officer vacancies. Find the complete list of Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam Centres here. Get complete details on state-wise IOB LBO exam centres, admit card instructions, and essential items to carry to the test centre.

Jul 11, 2025, 13:04 IST
Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam Centre 2025: Check State-wise Test Centres and Guidelines for July 12
The Indian Overseas Bank LBO 2025 Exam is scheduled to take place on July 12 at various designated exam centres across the country. It will be held in two shifts: morning and evening. The officials have already issued the admit card to fill 400 vacancies for Local Bank Officer post at iob.in. Successfully registered candidates can download it using their registration number and password to find out their assigned exam city and centre details. Check the complete list of Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam Centres State-wise here.

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam Centres

The authorities have mentioned the complete list of IOB LBO exam centres in the official notification. This national-level exam is being conducted to fill 400 vacancies. It will be held on July 12 in two shifts to accommodate thousands of expected test-takers. It will be conducted in 132 cities spread across the country. The exam centres have been allotted to candidates based on the preferences they provided in the application form.

Also, check:

List of IOB LBO Exam Centres

Indian Overseas Bank 2025 exam will be held on July 12 in two shifts: morning shift from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and evening shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates are advised to arrive at the exam venue two hours prior to their scheduled shift.

States/UT

Examination Centre

Andaman & Nicobar

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh

Guntur/ Vijayawada

Kurnool

Vishakhapatnam

Arunachal Pradesh

Naharlagun

Assam

Guwahati

Jorhat

Silchar

Dibrugarh

Bihar

Arrah

Patna

Muzzafarpur

Gaya

Chandigarh

Chandigarh/ Mohali

Chhattisgarh

Raipur

Bhilai Nagar

Goa

Panaji

Gujarat

Ahmedabad/ Gandhinagar

Anand/ Vadodara

Surat

Mehsana

Bhavnagar

Rajkot

Haryana

Ambala

Hissar

Faridabad

Gurugram

Himachal Pradesh

Shimla

Solan

Bilaspur (HP)

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu

Srinagar

Samba

Jharkhand

Jamshedpur

Ranchi

Dhanbad

Karnataka

Bengaluru

Hubli-Dharwad

Mysuru

Kerala

Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram

Kozhikode

Alappuzha

Kottayam

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

Indore

Ujjain

Jabalpur

Ladakh

Leh

Kargil

Lakshadweep

Kavaratti

Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad)

Nagpur

Pune

Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai / MMR

Amaravati

Latur

Nanded

Jalgaon

Dhule

Akola

Ahilya Nagar

Nashik

Kolhapur

Satara

Sangli

Solapur

Ratnagiri

Jalna

Manipur

Imphal

Meghalaya

Shillong

Mizoram

Aizawl

Nagaland

Kohima

Delhi-NCR

New Delhi / NCR

Odisha

Bhubaneswar

Cuttack

Balasore

Berhampur-Ganjam

Dhenkanal

Rourkela

Sambalpur

Puducherry

Puducherry

Punjab

Bhatinda

Jalandhar

Ludhiana

Amritsar

Patiala

Phagwara

Rajasthan

Jaipur

Jodhpur

Udaipur

Kota

Sikkim

Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

Madurai

Tirunelveli

Salem

Coimbatore

Tiruchirappalli

Vellore

Namakkal

Erode

Tirupur

Virudhunagar

Kanyakumari

Thanjavur

Karur

Cuddalore

Dindigul

Ramanathapuram

Telangana

Hyderabad

Karimnagar

Warangal

Tripura

Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

Agra

Prayagraj (Allahabad)

Ghaziabad

Noida/ Greater Noida

Kanpur

Lucknow

Meerut

Varanasi

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

Haldwani

West Bengal

Hooghly

Kalyani

Kolkata

Siliguri

Howrah

Burdwan

Durgapur

Asansol

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Test Cities: Things to Remember

Candidates appearing for the Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam 2025 must follow a few important guidelines before visiting their allotted exam centres.

  • Do not forget to carry a printed copy of your IOB LBO Admit Card 2025 along with a valid photo ID proof.
  • Arrive at the exam venue an hour before the shift timings mentioned on the IOB LBO admit card to complete the security verification process.
  • Electronic gadgets, notes, calculators, or bags are prohibited inside the exam hall.
  • You are advised to locate your Indian Overseas Bank exam centre a day in advance to prevent arriving late on the exam day.

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Admit Card

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has officially released the LBO Admit Card 2025 on its website for candidates appearing in the Legal Branch Officer recruitment exam. The admit card is a mandatory document containing important details like the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, exam centre address, and exam day instructions. Without it, you will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Steps to Download Indian Overseas Bank LBO Hall Ticket

  • Visit the official Indian Overseas Bank website at iob.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the IOB LBO Admit Card 2025 link.
  • Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password.
  • Your IOB LBO Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout to carry to the exam center.

