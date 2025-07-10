Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Indian Overseas Bank LBO 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on 12th July in two shifts. Aspirants must check their admit cards for shift timings and venue details to avoid last-minute hassle.

Jul 10, 2025, 19:28 IST
The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is all set to conduct the Local Bank Officer (LBO) 2025 exam on July 12 at various designated centres across the country. The exam will be held in two shifts — the morning shift from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and the evening shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates appearing for the exam must report as per their allotted shift, carrying their admit card, which serves as a mandatory entry pass to the examination hall. Check the complete exam schedule, shift timings, paper pattern, and marking scheme here.

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam Date

IOB is all set to conduct the IOB LBO exam on July 12 to fill 400 vacancies for the post of Local Bank Officer. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to download their admit card from the official website, as entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without it. The Indian Overseas Bank LBO admit card is a mandatory document containing important details such as the candidate’s photograph, exam date, reporting time, and exam centre information.

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

9th May 2025

Registration Date

12th to 31st May 2025

IOB LBO Admit Card 2025

4th July 2025

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam Date 2025

12th July 2025

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Shift Timings

IOB LBO will be conducted in two shifts on July 12. Candidates must carefully check their allotted shift details mentioned on the admit card and report to the exam centre on time. They are advised to report to their respective exam center one hour before their scheduled shift. You can check the IOB LBO reporting and shift timings in the table below.

Shifts

Reporting Time

Handwriting Sample

Exam Start Time

Exam End Time

1

7.30 AM

8.25 AM to 8.30 AM

8.30 AM

11.30 AM

2

1.30 PM

2.25 PM to 2.30 PM

2.30 PM

5.30 PM

Also, check:

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam Day Guidelines

  • Reach the exam centre an hour prior to the reporting time to avoid last-minute delays.
  • Carry a printed copy of your admit card along with a valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Passport).
  • Candidates must appear for the exam strictly as per their allotted shift timing mentioned on the admit card.
  • No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall after the gate closing time.
  • Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, earphones, and Bluetooth devices are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

