The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is all set to conduct the Local Bank Officer (LBO) 2025 exam on July 12 at various designated centres across the country. The exam will be held in two shifts — the morning shift from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and the evening shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates appearing for the exam must report as per their allotted shift, carrying their admit card, which serves as a mandatory entry pass to the examination hall. Check the complete exam schedule, shift timings, paper pattern, and marking scheme here.

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam Date

IOB is all set to conduct the IOB LBO exam on July 12 to fill 400 vacancies for the post of Local Bank Officer. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to download their admit card from the official website, as entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without it. The Indian Overseas Bank LBO admit card is a mandatory document containing important details such as the candidate’s photograph, exam date, reporting time, and exam centre information.