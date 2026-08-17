IOCL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 470 Executive Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process
IOCL Recruitment 2026 notification for the 470 Executive posts has been released. Selection will be done on posts wise process including CBT, GD, DV, Interview and other. Check eligibility and more here.
IOCL Recruitment 2026: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has published the recruitment notification for the various Executive posts on its official website. A total of 470 various posts in different disciplines including Graduate Engineer (Grade A), Officer Marketing (Grade A)|Law Officer (Grade A)|Assistant Quality Control Officer (Grade A0), Diploma Engineer (Grade E0) are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 3, 2026. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the written exam scheduled on September 24, 2025.
IOCL Executive Recruitment 2026 – Overview
A total of 470 Executive posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines including Graduate Engineer (Grade A), Officer Marketing (Grade A)-Law Officer (Grade A)-Assistant Quality Control Officer (Grade A0), Diploma Engineer (Grade E0). Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Organisation
|Indian Oil Corporation Limited
|Post Name
|Graduate Engineer (Grade A), Officer Marketing (Grade A)|Law Officer (Grade A)|Assistant Quality Control Officer (Grade A0), Diploma Engineer (Grade E0)
|Numper of Posts
|470
|Qualification
|B.Tech/BE for Graduate Engineers; MBA (Marketing) for Officer Marketing; LLB/Integrated LLB for Law Officer; M.Sc. Chemistry for Quality Control Officer; Diploma in Engineering for Diploma Engineers
|Selection Process
|
Computer Based Test (CBT)
|Application Mode
|Apply Online
|Last Date to Apply
|September 03, 2026
|Official Website
|https://www.iocl.com
What Is The Selection Procedure For IOCL Executive Recruitment 2026?
Under the selection process for these Executive posts, candidates will have to undergo the posts in different stages. The posts wise selection process consists of the basic requirements as per the need of poss. Candidates are advised to go through the advertisement notification for all the details of the selection process. Below are the overview of the various stages for the selection process of the different posts-
- Computer Based Test (CBT)
- Group Discussion (GD) and Group Task (GT)
- Personal Interview (PI)
- Merit List
- Document Verification
- Pre-Employment Medical Examination (PEME)
How to Apply For IOCL Executive Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can apply online for these posts in the prescribed format available on the official website after providing all the crucial details as mentioned in the notification. Here is the complete procedure to apply for IOCL Executive Recruitment 2026 given below.
- Visit the official Indian Oil website at www.iocl.com.
- Click on the ‘APPLY ONLINE’ link to open the application portal.
- Choose ‘Click here for New Registration’ and enter your Name, Contact details, and Email ID. Note the Provisional Registration Number and Password generated.
- Fill in all required details in the online application form carefully.
- Use ‘SAVE AND NEXT’ to save progress.
- Now upload the scanned photograph, signature, and left thumb impression as per the specified dimensions and file size requirements.
- Proceed to the Payment tab and pay the application fee of Rs. 1000/- + GST (if applicable) using Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, IMPS, UPI, or Mobile Wallets. SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from fee.
- Click ‘Submit’ and download/print the e-Receipt and application form for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.