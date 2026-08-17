IOCL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 470 Executive Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

IOCL Recruitment 2026: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has published the recruitment notification for the various Executive posts on its official website. A total of 470 various posts in different disciplines including Graduate Engineer (Grade A), Officer Marketing (Grade A)|Law Officer (Grade A)|Assistant Quality Control Officer (Grade A0), Diploma Engineer (Grade E0) are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 3, 2026. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the written exam scheduled on September 24, 2025.

IOCL Executive Recruitment 2026 – Overview

A total of 470 Executive posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines including Graduate Engineer (Grade A), Officer Marketing (Grade A)-Law Officer (Grade A)-Assistant Quality Control Officer (Grade A0), Diploma Engineer (Grade E0). Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-