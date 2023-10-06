IPS Full form: What IPS Stands For? Check Eligibility, Recruitment Process And Salary Here

IPS Full Form: The full form of IPS is the Indian Police Service. It is one of the most sought-after careers and is conducted by UPSC. The frequency of the examination is once a year and is conducted offline. It is considered one of the most competitive examinations as thousands of candidates apply for it every year.

There are many responsibilities an IPS has to cader. The officer must protect the public by protecting law and order. They also manage and command state and union territory police forces, CAPF forces (CRPF, BSF, SSB, CISF, and ITBP), National Security Guards, and so on.

The Indian Police Service is a dream career for many young people who want to actively serve their country and its people. It is one of the 24 services provided by UPSC through annual civil service exams. In this article, we will focus on the IPS full form, eligibility, selection process, and more.

IPS Full Form: Overview

An IPS (Indian Police Service) officer is a very respected civil servant in India who is in charge of keeping law and order, preventing and investigating crimes, and ensuring justice and security throughout the country. IPS officers are selected through a rigorous and competitive procedure and get extensive training at institutes such as the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. Below is an overview :

IPS Indian Police Service Conducting Body UPSC(Union Public Service Commission) Mode of examination Offline or Pen paper Age Limit 21-32 Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree required from a government-recognized university. Frequency Once a year(Usually in June) Attempts 6 Salary per month 56000-225000 INR Website upsc.gov.in

What is the origin of IPS?

IPS originated during the British administration in India. It was referred to as the Imperial Police. Following independence, various laws were put in place that allowed Indians to join this service. It was renamed the Indian Police Service in 1948.

What is the eligibility for IPS Officers?

To be an IPS, there are a few criteria that must be met before someone applies for the examination. Below are the eligibility criteria to become an IPS in detail:

Nationality Indian Age limit UR: 21-32 years OBC: Up to 3 years of relaxation SC/ST: Up to 5 years of relaxation Ex-servicemen: Up to 5 years relaxation PWD: Up to 10 years of relaxation Educational Qualification A bachelor’s degree from a recognized university Number of attempts 6

What is the Recruiting process for IPS?

The Indian Police Service(IPS) selection process is similar to that of its contemporaries, IAS and IFS. The process is divided into three sections:

Preliminary Exam: This is a written exam consisting of two papers, one on general studies and one on aptitude tests.

Mains Examination: This is a written exam, consisting of nine examinations spanning a wide range of subjects such as general studies, economics, history, and public administration.

Interview: A panel of senior IPS officers will conduct a personal interview with you if you successfully pass both the previous examinations. The interview questions can span different subjects including your hobbies and interests academic leniency and ideologies.

What are the different IPS ranks and their Salary?

The starting salary of an IPS officer is 56000/- INR along with other allowances. The pay matrix of an IPS officer comes under the 7th pay commission and differs as the rank increases. Below is the salary details of an IPS officer: