ISC Class 12 Home Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

ISC Class 12 students can access the Home Science (864) syllabus for the 2026-27 board exam. The syllabus contains a comprehensive list of topics to be covered for the academic year. By studying the Home Science syllabus, students can learn essential skills like communication, food preparation, meal prep, etc., while also understanding the traditional textiles. The subject aims at developing understanding and skill for community buildup. To help students access the syllabus in detail, we have provided an overview of the topics, along with assignments prescribed for internal assessment. Check out a detailed syllabus and ISC Class 12 Home Science syllabus PDF download link shared below. ISC Class 12 2026-27: Key Highlights Check out ISC Class 12 key exam details shared below. This includes exam-conducting body details and paper information.

Events Description Examination Name Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Board Name Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations Subject Home Science (864) Board Exams Conducted annually Marks Distribution 100 Marks (70 Marks Theory + 30 Marks Internal Assessment) Website cisce.org ISC Class 12 Syllabus Home Science 2026-27: Aims The aim is to suggest students pursuing Class 12 Home Science subject should understand the key concepts of the subject. The concepts promote effective management, communication, and maintenance of the textiles. Check aims as prescribed by the board: 1. To develop an understanding of the terms, concepts and principles used in the study of Home Science. 2. To develop an understanding of the importance of proper storage and preservation of food and meal planning for the family.

3. To equip candidates with the necessary knowledge and skills for effective management of resources. 4. To foster an understanding of the changes that take place during different stages of life. 5. To familiarize candidates with traditional textiles and to equip them with the knowledge and necessary skills involved in the care and maintenance of textiles. 6. To create awareness regarding selected community development programmes and to develop effective communication skills. ISC Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF The ISC Class 12 Home Science syllabus is divided into two papers. The paper usually has a theory part, which is 70 Marks and Internal Assessment of 30 Marks. The board will evaluate students based on theoretical knowledge and practical application of skill-based concepts. The project will be of 7 marks, and the practical file is for 3 marks.

Check out detailed breakdown shared in the table below: PAPER I -THEORY Content Description 1. Food Preparation .(i) Principles of cooking; Methods of cooking (dry and wet/moist methods of cooking) and reasons for cooking; advantages and disadvantages of various methods employed in cooking. Some technologies used in cooking. Principles of cooking; Methods: Wet/moist methods: boiling, simmering, steaming (direct and indirect), stewing, braising, pressure cooking. Frying: sautéing, shallow and deep frying. Dry methods: baking, roasting, grilling/ broiling. Technologies used in cooking: microwave, induction cooking, solar cooking. Meaning, principle, advantages, disadvantages and examples of each of the above. (ii) Preliminary treatment of foods before cooking. Common pre-cooking procedures such as: Cleaning/ washing, peeling, cutting, sieving, grinding, beating / whipping, soaking, mixing, kneading, grating. Meaning and application of each of the above. (iii)Culinary terms. Meaning and application of the following: garnish, season, blanch, marinate, braise flambé, meringue, glaze, poach, puree, roux, pare, temper, prove, dredge. (iv) Effects of cooking on food components. Effect of cooking on Carbohydrates (starch, sugar, pectin, cellulose); Proteins; Oils and Fats; Minerals and Vitamins. Internal and external changes in food components. Do’s and don’ts in cooking to minimize loss of nutrients. (v) Methods of increasing nutritive value of foods. Sprouting/ germination, fermentation, parboiling, combination of foods, supplementation, substitution. Method and advantages of each of the above. 2. Meal Planning for the family (i) Objectives of meal planning. Nutritional adequacy. Self-explanatory. (ii) Factors affecting food selection. An understanding of how food consumption varies from one family to another; how food selected by families is affected by various factors such as age, occupation, gender, physiological conditions, personal likes and dislikes, tradition, seasonal availability, economic considerations, religious beliefs, family size and composition. (iii) Meal planning for various age groups. An understanding of the nutritional needs of pre-school children, school-age children, adolescents, adults and the elderly. Making meal plans for these age groups based on their nutritional requirements and the RDAs. (iv) Eating disorders; developing good food habits. An understanding of the following: (a) Anorexia nervosa (b) Bulimia (c) Binge eating disorder or obesity; ways to control the above eating disorders. Developing good food habits: importance of breakfast, following regular meal patterns, avoiding junk food and skipping of meals; Food fads – meaning and examples. (v) Special diets. Meaning and types; factors to be kept in mind while preparing special diets for: fever (of short duration), diarrhea, diabetes, obesity, hypertension. A day’s menu plan for each of the above 3. Resource Management (i) Savings and Investments. Importance of savings and investments. (ii) Avenues and schemes for savings and investments offered by different financial institutions. Banks: Concept; function and types of accounts: savings, current, recurring and fixed deposit accounts in Banks: features, limitations; online banking: meaning, advantages and disadvantages. A brief understanding of NEFT. Opening and operating a bank account, types of cheques, filling a deposit slip, procedure for making a demand draft, use of ATM, debit, credit cards and availing educational loans. Post office: Concept; function and types of accounts: savings, recurring and fixed deposit accounts: features, limitations. Insurance (life and health); shares and debentures: concept only 4. Consumer Education (i) Consumer Protection Importance of consumer education; rights and responsibilities of the consumer; advantages of consumer education. Consumer Protection Act (2019) - salient features. (ii) Consumer aids (a) Standard Marks: Creating awareness about standard marks for consumer protection: fssai, FPO, AGMARK, ISI, Woolmark, Ecomark, Silkmark, Hallmark, Handloom mark; vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

(b) Labels: need for understanding labels on food items. (c) Role of advertisements and their impact. (iii) Problems faced by consumers. Price variation, hoarding and black marketing, unfair means of measurement, misleading advertisements, deceptive packaging, sale of sub-standard goods. Food adulteration: Definition of food adulteration as stated in Prevention of Food Adulteration Act (PFA); common adulterants present in food stores - stones, dust, dirt, argemone seeds and oil, metanil yellow, kesari dal, toxic colours, chicory powder and starch and their effects. 5. Human Development Growth and development during adolescence.

(i) Physical development. Physical Development during puberty and adolescence: role of the endocrine system - changes in body proportions and their effects; early and late maturers; influence of sports and exercise on physical fitness.

(ii) Cognitive development Stages of cognitive development. (iii)Social and emotional development. Influences on adolescents: − Family: parents, grandparents, siblings; Family and socialization; patterns of parenting; development of gender roles and stereotypes. − School and teachers: role of school and teachers in the social and emotional development of the adolescent. − Peers: development of peer relationships (positive and negative influences).

(iv) Issues and concerns of adolescents. Peer pressure, substance abuse (meaning, symptoms and treatment), sexual abuse; anger management, depression and suicidal tendencies. Preparation for career. Influence of social media.

(v) Perspectives on Adulthood. Adulthood: meaning and dimensions; Stages: • Early adulthood - understanding and managing new responsibilities, career, marriage and family. • Middle adulthood - physical and psychological changes. • Late adulthood/ old age -

(a) Health and wellness: physical, social, emotional, financial, recreational needs (b) Care for the elderly (at home and outside - old age homes); modification in lifestyle; preparation for retirement. Increasing life expectancy and associated issues and concerns. Sensitising children towards the needs and care of the elderly 6. Traditional Textiles Traditional textiles: Classification - embroidered, woven, dyed, printed and painted.

(a) Embroidered textiles: Chikankari, Phulkari, Kashidakari, Kantha, Kasuti, KutchKathaiwar - origin, thread, colour, fabric, stitches, motifs, products.

(b) Woven textiles: Baluchari, Chanderi, Kanjeevaram, Banarasi, Jamdani, Kani shawls - origin, characteristics, care and storage: origin, yarn, colours, motifs, products.

(c) Dyed: Bandhini, Patola, Ikat - origin, fibre or fabric, colours, motifs, products.

(d) Printed and painted: Kalamkari, Madhubani, Bagh, Dabu (Sanganer-Baghru print) - origin, technique, fabric, colours, motifs, products 7. Communication and Extension (i) Water safety Importance of potable drinking water for good health; simple methods of making water safe for drinking: boiling, filtering (traditional and modern technology), use of alum and chlorine.

(ii) Some National Programmes for Community Development. Scope and salient features of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

To access the complete ISC Class 12 Home Science Syllabus for 2026-27 session, students can check out the link shared below: Check: ISC Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2026-27: PDF ISC Class 12 Home Science 2026-27: Paper II Practical From the prescribed practical topics, students will have to finish any 5 among the provided list. For the practical paper, students will get 1 hour for preparation, and another 3 hours for the practical exam. Check out the topics from the list shared below: (i) The Planning Session: Candidates will be required to plan a balanced menu during the Planning Session, on any one from the two given options. (ii) The Examination Session: (a) Candidates will be required to cook any two dishes from the menu planned during the Planning Session. (b) Candidates would also need to display the dishes prepared with a suitable table layout. NOTE: Candidates will be required to exhibit different methods of cooking during the practical examination.

(c) In addition, candidates will be required to design and develop a suitable label for a food item on any one of the two given options. Candidates will be assessed on the design and content of the label. The label should include the following information: nutritive content, net content, use of additives and preservatives if any, manufacturing and expiry date /best before dates, instructions of use, MRP, standardization marks, vegetarian/nonvegetarian, name and address of the manufacturer (any six points to be included) For the 2026-27 academic year, students have to complete practicals shared below: 1. Plan a balanced menu keeping in mind the specified age and sex variations for: - Special occasions (birthday party, marriage anniversary, family get-togethers, promotion at work, success in examinations, etc.) - Packed meals (picnic basket, short and long journeys…) - Therapeutic diets (hypertension, diabetes, obesity) Prepare any two dishes from the planned menu, using different methods of cooking. Make an appropriate display to complement the prepared dishes.