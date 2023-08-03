ISRO Admit Card 2023: Direct Link to Assistant, UDC, Steno Hall Ticket at isro.gov.in 

ISRO Admit Card 2023: ISRO will release the direct link to download the assistant, udc, and stenographer admit card on the official website isro.gov.in. Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

ISRO Admit Card 2023 Assistant: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB) is going to hold the written exam on 10 September 2023 in two sessions for the post of Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant, Upper Division Clerk and Stenographer. Candidates who are willing to attend the written test should submit their willingness through the link provided through e-mail/SMS to the registered e-mail ID/mobile number. The candidates are required to enter the appropriate details.

The last date for submitting willingness (by selecting the choice of written test Centre) is tomorrow i.e. 04 August 2023.

If the candidate had applied for more than one post, he/she should compulsorily enter the proper Registration Nos. in the appropriate places provided for each. Only the Registration numbers entered will be considered for further processing. Claim for consideration to different post(s) shall not be entertained at a later stage.

ISRO Admit Card Date 2023

The admit card will be uploaded in the last week of August or in the first week of September 2023. The link will be available at isro.gov.in. The exact location and address of your exam centre will be mentioned on your admit card.

ISRO Exam Details 2023

Candidates will be given 200 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each. 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Name of the Subject Number of Questions Marks Time General English 50 50 2 HOURS Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 General Intelligence & Reasoning ability 50 50 GK 50 50

How to Download ISRO Admit Card 2023 ?

Go to the official ISRO website, www.isro.gov.in. Click on the "Recruitment" tab. Click on the "Assistant/UDC/Stenographer" link. Click on the "Admit Card" link. Enter your application number and password. Click on the "Download Admit Card" button. Save the admit card for future reference

A total of 525 vacancies are available across the country including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hassan, Hyderabad, Sriharikota, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.