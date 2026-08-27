ISRO Scientist Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply for Various Engineer Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a new recruitment notification under the ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB) for the post of Scientist/Engineer 'SC' today, August 27, 2026. Candidates with a BE/B. Tech degree or its equivalent in Electronics, Mechanical, and Computer Science can apply online starting today. Candidates are advised to carefully read the full notification before applying. Check this article to get complete details. ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all information about the ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Organisation Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Recruiting Body ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB) Post Name Scientist/Engineer 'SC' Advt No. ISRO:ICRB:03(EMC):2026 Notification Date 27 August 2026 Disciplines Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science Educational Qualification BE/B. Tech or equivalent degree Application Mode Online Start Date August 27, 2026 Last Date September 16, 2026 (11:55) Total Vacancies 175 Official Website isro.gov.in

ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026 Notification ISRO has released a recruitment notification for 175 Engineer/ Scientist Posts on August 27, 2026, on the official website, isro.gov.in. Interested candidates are advised to read the complete notification before applying. ISRO Scientist Recruitment 2026 Check Here ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the RVUNL Recruitment 2026 should fulfil the following eligibility criteria: Age Limit: The minimum age is 18, and the maximum age is 28 years.

Cutoff Date for Age Calculation: 16.09.2026

Age Relaxation: Applicable as per government rules for reserved categories. Educational Qualification (Post-wise): Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Electronics): BE/B.Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering with a minimum of 65% marks or CGPA of 6.84/10.

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Mechanical): BE/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering with a minimum of 65% marks or CGPA of 6.84/10.

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Computer Science): BE/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering with a minimum of 65% marks or CGPA of 6.84/10.

ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details ISRO has announced a total of 175 Scientist Engineer posts under the ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB). Interested candidates must check the vacancy details given below: Post Name Vacancy Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics) 100 Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical) 53 Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science) 22 Total 175 ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026 Apply Link ISRO has started the online registration process for 175 Scientist & Engineer Recruitment 2026 on 27 August 2026. Interested candidates can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, 16 September 2026. ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026 Click Here Steps to Apply for ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps to submit their application form: Visit the official website of ISRO, isro.gov.in

Click the link "Career Section"

Now, select “Recruitment for the post of Scientist/Engineer”

Then, complete new candidate registration using a valid mobile number and email ID

Log in with your credentials and select the post you want to apply for

Fill in personal, educational, family, and communication details

Upload scanned photograph, signature, and category certificates

Pay the application fee online

Review the form carefully before final submission

Submit the form and download it for future reference ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026 Selection Process The selection process for ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2026 includes the following stages: