ISRO Scientist Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply for Various Engineer Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment has released a recruitment notification for a total of 175 posts today, 27 August 2026. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ISRO, isro.gov.in. Check this article to know more about eligibility and other details.
ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a new recruitment notification under the ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB) for the post of Scientist/Engineer 'SC' today, August 27, 2026. Candidates with a BE/B. Tech degree or its equivalent in Electronics, Mechanical, and Computer Science can apply online starting today. Candidates are advised to carefully read the full notification before applying. Check this article to get complete details.
ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all information about the ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
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Recruiting Body
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ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB)
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Post Name
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Scientist/Engineer 'SC'
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Advt No.
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ISRO:ICRB:03(EMC):2026
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Notification Date
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27 August 2026
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Disciplines
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Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science
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Educational Qualification
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BE/B. Tech or equivalent degree
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Application Mode
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Online
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Start Date
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August 27, 2026
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Last Date
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September 16, 2026 (11:55)
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Total Vacancies
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175
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Official Website
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isro.gov.in
ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026 Notification
ISRO has released a recruitment notification for 175 Engineer/ Scientist Posts on August 27, 2026, on the official website, isro.gov.in. Interested candidates are advised to read the complete notification before applying.
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ISRO Scientist Recruitment 2026
ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the RVUNL Recruitment 2026 should fulfil the following eligibility criteria:
Age Limit:
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The minimum age is 18, and the maximum age is 28 years.
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Cutoff Date for Age Calculation: 16.09.2026
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Age Relaxation: Applicable as per government rules for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification (Post-wise):
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Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Electronics): BE/B.Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering with a minimum of 65% marks or CGPA of 6.84/10.
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Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Mechanical): BE/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering with a minimum of 65% marks or CGPA of 6.84/10.
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Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Computer Science): BE/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering with a minimum of 65% marks or CGPA of 6.84/10.
ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
ISRO has announced a total of 175 Scientist Engineer posts under the ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB). Interested candidates must check the vacancy details given below:
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Post Name
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Vacancy
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Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics)
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100
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Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical)
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53
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Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science)
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22
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Total
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175
ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
ISRO has started the online registration process for 175 Scientist & Engineer Recruitment 2026 on 27 August 2026. Interested candidates can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, 16 September 2026.
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ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to submit their application form:
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Visit the official website of ISRO, isro.gov.in
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Click the link "Career Section"
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Now, select “Recruitment for the post of Scientist/Engineer”
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Then, complete new candidate registration using a valid mobile number and email ID
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Log in with your credentials and select the post you want to apply for
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Fill in personal, educational, family, and communication details
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Upload scanned photograph, signature, and category certificates
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Pay the application fee online
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Review the form carefully before final submission
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Submit the form and download it for future reference
ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
The selection process for ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2026 includes the following stages:
- Written Test / Computer-Based Test (CBT)
- Personal Interview (Shortlisting done in a 1:5 ratio)
- Document Verification
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com