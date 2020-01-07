ITBP Driver Admit Card 2020 Out @itbpolice.nic.in, Constable Written Exam on 19 January, Check Download Link Here

ITBP Driver Written Exam 2020 Date and ITBP Driver Admit Card 2020 Download: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released the Exam date and uploaded the Admit Card for ITBP Driver Written Exam 2020 @recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. As per the Official Notice issued on the Official Website of ITBP, Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is going to conduct ITBP Exam 2020 for recruitment of the Constable Driver posts on 19 January 2020.

Earlier, Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) had invited applications for the 134 posts of Constable Driver. A number of candidates have applied for the posts and were waiting for this Exam.

The selection will be based on Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Test, and Practical Test. The date, time and place of recruitment test will be mentioned in the Admit Card. Candidates will be able to check all the Exam related details from their downloaded Admit Card.

ITBP Constable Driver Written Exam Admit Card 2020 Download Link

ITBP Constable Driver Written Exam Admit Card 2020 Download Process:

•First of all, Visit the official website i.e. recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

•Click on the link related ITBP Constable Driver Written Exam Admit Card 2020 on the Home Page.

•Log in with User Credential @recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

•You will be able to download your ITBP Driver (Constable) Written Exam 2020 Admit Card.