JAC 11th Result 2023 Declared, Check Jharkhand Board 11th Class Result, Marks at jacresults.com

Jharkhand board 11th result 2023 has been declared today June 13, 2023. Candidates can check the JAC 11th Result through the link available on the official website.

JAC 11th Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the class 11 JAC board results today, June 13, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the class 11 exams can check their results through the link given on the official website. Students can also check the class 11 results through the direct link given here.

JAC 11th results are available on the official website jacresults.com. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll code and roll number in the result link on the website. According to data available, a total of 3,78,376 students registered for the Jharkhand Board class 11 exams out of which 3,68,402 students appeared and 3,61,615 students passed the exams. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 98.15%

Jharkhand Board Class 11 Result Date and Time

Jharkhand Board 11th result 2023 have been announced on June 13, 2023. The link for students to check their class 11 results were made live at 2 pm.

Where to Check JAC 11th Result 2023

Jharkhand board class 11 results are to be announced at 2 pm today. The results will be announced on the official website of Jharkhand Board. The link of websites where students can check the JAC 11th result is given below.

jacresult.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

How to Check Jharkhand 11th Result 2023

Jharkhand board class 11 results will be announced in the online mode. To check the results, students are required to visit the website and enter the class 11 roll number in the result link. Candidates can also follow the below given steps to check the JAC 11th result and download the scorecard.

Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Board official website

Step 2: Click on the class 11 board result link

Step 3: Enter the class 11 roll number

Step 4: The Jharkhand 11th result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the 11th result for further reference

