Janmashtami 2023: What is Dahi Handi Tradition and Tips to Form Safe Human Pyramid

Janmashtami Dahi Handi Tradition: One of the biggest events in Janmashtami festival is the dahi handi in which a group of people make a human pyramid to collect a suspended pot of curd. Check here the significance of Dahi Handi and tips to form a safe human pyramid.

Janmashtami 2023: There are many ways to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, but the most iconic and beloved way is the Dahi Handi, also known as Gopal Kala. Janmashtami is a major festival in Hinduism that commemorates the birth of Lord Krishan, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Janmashtami usually falls in August or September, the month of Bhadra as per the Hindu Calendar.

The devotees indulge in various rituals, offer prayers to Lord Krishna, decorate temples, their homes and localities with beautiful flowers, lights, diyas or fabrics, organize feasts and perform activities like plays and songs. Dahi Handi, however, is the highlight of any Janmashtami celebration and that’s what we cover today.

Dive in to know what is Dahi Handi, its history and significance, and tips to form a safe human pyramid.

What is Dahi Handi on Janmashtami?

Dahi Handi is an age-old Janmashtami tradition that involves a team of people, mostly young men, as they form a human pyramid to reach a pot of curd (dahi handi) suspended in the air. The event is organized as a public spectacle and draws huge crowds in many parts of India. There is even media coverage and prize money involved.

The Dahi Handi is a tribute to Lord Krishna’s notorious childhood antics. He was fond of curd and butter and used to find mischievous and cunning ways to steal his beloved food items from neighbouring homes in Gokul. The neighbours often hung the pots high above a normal child’s reach, but that was never a challenge to the highly creative Lord Krishna. In myths, Krishna is also referred to as “Makkhan Chor” (Butter Thief).

The tradition of Dahi Handi has a particularly great influence in Maharashtra. Many movies and songs have been dedicated to Janmashtami. Even political parties sponsor these celebrations and offer substantial prizes. Dahi Handi has become a fundamental part of Krishna Janmashtami, and everyone should be aware of its history and significance, especially the young generation.

Tips to Form a Safe Human Pyramid on Janmashtami Dahi Handi

The human pyramid is a must to celebrate Dahi Handi. It’s dangerous, but only when formed recklessly. Even school students participate in making human pyramids on annual days, talent shows or on Janmashtami itself. But it’s easy to make mistakes during the exciting atmosphere of Janmashtami celebrations. It’s essential to be responsible and follow safe practices.

Here are tips to follow to form a safe human pyramid:

The strongest and heaviest people should stay in the bottom rows.

Only the lightest and most agile person should climb on top.

The foundation should be cushioned but not too weak or loose. It should prevent injuries in case of a fall but also provide a good grip.

Keep your knees and elbows in check. Don’t hit anyone while trying to climb.

Climb one foot at a time.

Use the hips, shoulders and thighs of people to climb up. Don’t step on heads.

Practice in advance and meticulously create the human pyramid pattern.

Do not build pyramids near entrances, exits, stages or any unsafe locations.

Wear comfortable and tight clothing for convenience.

