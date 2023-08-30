Mesmerizing Janmashtami Drawing Ideas and Rangoli Designs For Students and Kids

Janmashtami Rangoli Designs and Drawing Ideas: One of the holiest festivals in Hinduism is Janmashtami, and is celebrated in a variety of ways. Check here the most beautiful and mesmerizing Janmashtami Rangoli designs and drawing ideas for students and kids.

Janmashtami Rangoli Designs and Drawing Ideas: One of the most beloved and widely celebrated festivals in Hinduism is Krishna Janmashtami. It’s observed in the month of August or September and marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu.

Janmashtami is formed with two Sanskrit words, “Janmashtami” and “ashtami’, meaning “birth” and “eight”, respectively. Lord Krishna’s birth is usually celebrated on the eighth day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Bhadra (August/September) as per the Hindu calendar.

Janmashtami is a much-revered festival and is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the people of India and Hindus across the globe. Devotees perform various rituals, offer prayers, decorate temples and homes with beautiful lights, flowers and fabrics, indulge in feasts, singing and reenacting tales of Lord Krishna’s life.

Young men also participate in the tradition of Dahi Handi or Gopal Kala. It involves a team of men who form a human pyramid to reach and break a pot filled with curd. Another way to celebrate Janmashtami is by making rangolis and beautiful drawings in honour of Lord Krishna. This is especially popular among school students and young kids.

Here at Jagran Josh, we bring you some mesmerizing Janmashtami drawing ideas and rangoli design ideas that are sure to elevate your festivities at school, home or anywhere else.

Related: How kids celebrate Janmashtami in various parts of India

Janmashtami Rangoli Designs and Drawing Ideas

1

Source: EasyRangoliDesign.com

2

Source: EasyRangoliDesign.com

3

Source: Youtube/Pinterest

4

Source: Youtube/Pinterest

5

Source: EasyRangoliDesign.com

6

Source: Youtube/Pinterest

7

Source: drikPanchang.com

8

Source: k4craft.com

9

Source: drikPanchang.com

10

Source: EasyRangoliDesign.com

When is Krishna Janmashtami?

2023 has been confusing for devotees, and there is still uncertainty about the exact dates of Janmashtami. Rakshabandhan was celebrated on consecutive days, and so will be Janmashtami. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born in the Rohini Nakshatra on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada. In 2023, Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are falling during the night. Ashtami Tithi will begin at 3:37 pm on September 6 and end on September 7 at 4:14 pm, while Rohini Nakshatra will begin at 9:20 am on September 6 and conclude at 10:25 am on September 7. As such, Janmashtamishtami will be celebrated on both days and will mark the 5250th birthday of Lord Krishna.