JK High Court Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026 OUT - Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at jkhighcourt.nic.in
JK High Court Admit Card 2026 download link has been activated by the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for the post of Junior Assistant on its official website-https://jkhighcourt.nic.in.The written exam for the Junior Assistant posts is scheduled to be held on July 19, 2026 across the state. Check all details here.
JK High Court Admit Card 2026: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has released the admit card download link for the post of Junior Assistant on its official website. The written exam for the Junior Assistant posts is scheduled to be held on July 19, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://jkhighcourt.nic.in. Candidates will have to carry the hall ticket with other documents including Photo Identity card at the exam venue.
JK High Court Admit Card 2026 Download Link
To download the JK High Court Admit Card 2026, you will have to use your login credentials to the link available at the official website-https://jkhighcourt.nic.in. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|JK High Court Admit Card 2026
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jkhighcourt.nic.in JK High Court Admit Card 2026 Overview
The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has released the admit card download link for the post of Junior Assistant on its official website. Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage.
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JK High Court Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026 - Highlights
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Organization
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High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh
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Exam Name
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Junior Assistant Advertised vide High Court Advertisement Notification No. 02 of 2025/RR/RC
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Post
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Junior Assistant
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Exam Date
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July 19, 2026
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Admit Card status
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Out
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Job Location
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Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh
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Official website
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https://jkhighcourt.nic.in
How to Download JK High Court Admit Card 2026?
The candidates can download the JK High Court Admit Card 2026 from the website of the commission. The steps to download the call letter are provided here:
Step 1: Go to the official website of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh-https://jkhighcourt.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the admit card link Download the Admit Card for the post of Junior Assistant Advertised vide High Court Advertisement Notification No. 02 of 2025/RR/RC Dated 26.05.2025.’ on the home page.
Step 3: Enter your details to the link on the home page.
Step 4: Download JK High Court Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026 and save the same for future reference.
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