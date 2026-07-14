JK High Court Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026 OUT - Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at jkhighcourt.nic.in

JK High Court Admit Card 2026: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has released the admit card download link for the post of Junior Assistant on its official website. The written exam for the Junior Assistant posts is scheduled to be held on July 19, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://jkhighcourt.nic.in. Candidates will have to carry the hall ticket with other documents including Photo Identity card at the exam venue.

JK High Court Admit Card 2026 Download Link

To download the JK High Court Admit Card 2026, you will have to use your login credentials to the link available at the official website-https://jkhighcourt.nic.in. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-