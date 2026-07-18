JoSAA Cutoff 2026: Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks for Artificial Intelligence

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has announced the JoSAA Round 5 cutoff on July 16, 2026. Candidates can now check their admission status on the official website, josaa.nic.in. The cutoffs are released in the form of opening and closing ranks, these ranks help candidates understand the rank requirements for admission to JoSAA 2026 counseling. Candidates with ranks falling within the JoSAA opening and closing ranks have better chances of securing admission to the preferred institute and branch.

This is the final round of JoSAA counselling, candidates who opted for Float or Slide in the previous rounds have to finalise their seat in this round or exit from the counselling process. Remaining vacant seats in this round will be filled through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) special counselling round.