JoSAA Cutoff 2026: Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks for Artificial Intelligence
JoSAA Round 5 cutoff has been announced. Candidates can check the opening and closing ranks for Artificial Intelligence (AI) across all the participating institutes. This is the final round of JoSAA counselling with IIT Kharagpur showing the most competitive ranks.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has announced the JoSAA Round 5 cutoff on July 16, 2026. Candidates can now check their admission status on the official website, josaa.nic.in. The cutoffs are released in the form of opening and closing ranks, these ranks help candidates understand the rank requirements for admission to JoSAA 2026 counseling. Candidates with ranks falling within the JoSAA opening and closing ranks have better chances of securing admission to the preferred institute and branch.
This is the final round of JoSAA counselling, candidates who opted for Float or Slide in the previous rounds have to finalise their seat in this round or exit from the counselling process. Remaining vacant seats in this round will be filled through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) special counselling round.
Aspirants seeking admission to B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence can check the opening and closing ranks for all the participating institutes. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has now emerged as one of the most preferred engineering specialisations in India with growing demand for AI engineers, data scientists, and machine learning experts.
JoSAA Cutoff 2026: AI Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks (Open Category)
This table shows the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Round 5 opening and closing ranks for the Gender-Neutral seat within the Open category. IIT Kharagpur and IIT Hyderabad recorded the most competitive Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR).
Campuses like IIIT Vadodara and NIT Surat recorded a wider rank range, with cutoffs closing at 32611 and 11292, respectively.
|
Institute
|
Academic Program Name
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|
Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
AI
|
693
|
1026
|
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|
Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
AI
|
696
|
917
|
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
|
Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
AI
|
2095
|
2391
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
|
Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
16577
|
21251
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
|
Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
13176
|
14277
|
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
|
Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
3326
|
5300
|
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
|
Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
1954
|
2445
|
National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
|
Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
8925
|
11446
|
National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
|
Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
3905
|
4960
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat
|
Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
9327
|
13008
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat
|
Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
6300
|
11292
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT), Vadodara, Gujrat
|
Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
AI
|
19726
|
32611
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Vadodara International Campus Diu (IIITVICD)
|
Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
AI
|
39307
|
47316
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.