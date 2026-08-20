Key Points Jharkhand High Court stayed the government's order to cancel JPSC/JSSC exams and appointments.

The state had cancelled exams since 2014 due to alleged irregularities, affecting many candidates.

The stay is temporary; state seeks fast-track court & reforms committee report within two months.

JPSC Exam Cancellation 2026: The Jharkhand High Court has given relief to students by putting a hold on the State government’s order to cancel several JPSC (Jharkhand Public Service Commission) exams and job appointments. Earlier, Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s government had scrapped dozens of recruitment exams over allegations of irregularities and paper leaks, following CID and SIT investigations. Many candidates had already joined government jobs after clearing these tests. They moved the court, saying the cancellation was unfair and done without hearing their side. The High Court's stay order now brings temporary relief, though the final decision on the case is still pending. Background of the Case The controversy began when the Jharkhand government decided to cancel a large number of recruitment exams conducted by the JPSC and JSSC, along with tests handled by the outsourced agency TDPL since 2014. This decision came amid ongoing CID and SIT investigations into alleged irregularities and paper leaks in several competitive exams.

The exams cancelled covered posts such as civil judges, deputy collectors, assistant professors, drug inspectors, dental doctors, assistant engineers, forest range officers and more. Following the announcement, thousands of candidates who had already been appointed to government jobs after clearing these exams protested against the move. Many candidates argued that they had joined service in good faith and that scrapping their appointments without individual inquiry was unjust. Several affected candidates, including successful candidates from the JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination and JSSC-CGL, moved the Jharkhand High Court challenging the cancellation order. What Happens Next The Jharkhand High Court's stay order means the cancellation of the JPSC exams and appointments cannot be enforced for now, giving temporary relief to affected candidates. However, this is not the final decision; the matter will continue to be heard in court, and a detailed judgment is still awaited.