JPSC Exam Cancellation 2026: Jharkhand High Court Grants Relief to Candidates, Stays Govt Order
JPSC Exam Cancellation 2026: The Jharkhand High Court has stopped the government's order to cancel JPSC exams and job appointments, giving relief to newly appointed candidates. The Soren government had cancelled the exams over irregularity allegations. The case continues in court, while reforms and vigilance measures are planned for JPSC-JSSC.
Key Points
- Jharkhand High Court stayed the government's order to cancel JPSC/JSSC exams and appointments.
- The state had cancelled exams since 2014 due to alleged irregularities, affecting many candidates.
- The stay is temporary; state seeks fast-track court & reforms committee report within two months.
JPSC Exam Cancellation 2026: The Jharkhand High Court has given relief to students by putting a hold on the State government’s order to cancel several JPSC (Jharkhand Public Service Commission) exams and job appointments. Earlier, Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s government had scrapped dozens of recruitment exams over allegations of irregularities and paper leaks, following CID and SIT investigations. Many candidates had already joined government jobs after clearing these tests. They moved the court, saying the cancellation was unfair and done without hearing their side. The High Court's stay order now brings temporary relief, though the final decision on the case is still pending.
Background of the Case
The controversy began when the Jharkhand government decided to cancel a large number of recruitment exams conducted by the JPSC and JSSC, along with tests handled by the outsourced agency TDPL since 2014. This decision came amid ongoing CID and SIT investigations into alleged irregularities and paper leaks in several competitive exams.
The exams cancelled covered posts such as civil judges, deputy collectors, assistant professors, drug inspectors, dental doctors, assistant engineers, forest range officers and more. Following the announcement, thousands of candidates who had already been appointed to government jobs after clearing these exams protested against the move.
Many candidates argued that they had joined service in good faith and that scrapping their appointments without individual inquiry was unjust. Several affected candidates, including successful candidates from the JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination and JSSC-CGL, moved the Jharkhand High Court challenging the cancellation order.
What Happens Next
The Jharkhand High Court's stay order means the cancellation of the JPSC exams and appointments cannot be enforced for now, giving temporary relief to affected candidates. However, this is not the final decision; the matter will continue to be heard in court, and a detailed judgment is still awaited.
Meanwhile, the state government has said it will request the high court to set up a fast-track court to deal with cases related to JPSC-JSSC exam irregularities. It has also announced plans for an internal vigilance cell in both commissions and a reforms committee, headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal, which is expected to submit its report within two months.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com