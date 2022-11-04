Karnataka TET 2022 Exam on 6th November: Check Best Last Minute Tips to Score High Paper I & Paper II

Karnataka TET 2022 Tips to Score High: The School Education Board, Karnataka will conduct the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 on 6th November 2022 for the candidates who aspire to be primary & upper primary class teachers in the state of Karnataka. Candidates can download the KTET Admit Card 2022 now, check the link below.
Cracking the Karnataka TET exam is not an easy task because of the high competition among aspirants to stand out. The right Karnataka TET preparation tips can help candidates ace the exam in one attempt. To help the candidates in the right direction, we have compiled the best last-minute Karnataka TET preparation tips recommended by the experts.
Karnataka TET 2022 Important Dates
Have a look at the table shared below to know the important dates of Karnataka TET 2022 given below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Karnataka TET Application Start Date
|
1st September 2022
|
Last Date to Submit Karnataka TET Application
|
30th September 2022
|
Karnataka TET 2022 Dates
|
6th November 2022
Karnataka TET Exam Pattern 2022
As per the Karnataka TET Exam pattern, the exam includes two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper-II. Paper 1 is for Class 1 to 5 teachers and Paper 2 is for Class 6 to 8 teachers. Check the overview of the Karnataka TET pattern for both the papers shared below:
- All the questions shall be Objective type.
- Each paper contains 150 questions for 150 marks.
- The exam duration for each paper shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes.
- As per the Karnataka TET marking scheme, one mark is assigned for every correct answer and there is no negative marking applicable in the exam.
- Paper I comprises five subjects, Child Development & Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, Mathematics, Environment Studies, and Social Studies (For visually impaired candidates instead of Mathematics & Environment Studies subjects).
- Paper II comprises five subjects, Child Development & Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, and Mathematics & Science or Social Studies/Social Science.
- The minimum qualifying mark will be 60% (55% for reserved category candidates) to be declared as TET qualified.
Karnataka TET Paper Pattern for Paper-I (Class I to V)
Check out the Karnataka TET Exam Pattern for Paper I below:
|
Area
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-I
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environment Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Social Studies (For visually impaired candidates instead of Mathematics & Environment Studies subject)
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Karnataka TET Exam Pattern for Paper-II (Class VI to VIII)
Check out the Karnataka TET Paper Pattern for Paper II below:
|
Type
|
Area
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Compulsory
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-I
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II
|
30
|
30
|
Optional (Either A or B)
|
A- Mathematics & Science
|
60
|
60
|
B - Social Studies/Social Science
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
How to crack Karnataka TET Exam 2022?
As the Karnataka TET exam is going to be held in the coming days, candidates should follow the right exam techniques & strategy to speed up their preparation. Mentioned below are the last-minute preparation tips that will guide you to ace the teacher eligibility test in one attempt:
1. Revision is a Must!
Qualifying for any competitive exams is challenging without proper revision. Maintain short notes for all the Karnataka TET topics while studying them as it would be helpful for last-minute revision. Revise all the important notes, formulas, shortcut tricks, etc twice a day to retain the details for a longer period.
2. Attempt Previous Year's Papers
The second Karnataka TET preparation tip is to practice at least the previous 5-year question papers to know about the level of preparation and the types of questions usually asked in the exam. Download the previous year's papers from any other authentic website and solve it to know your weak areas. Make sure to work towards improving your overall preparation level and do not repeat the same mistakes in the exam.
3. Follow the Exam Guidelines
Candidates should carry all the required documents including their hall ticket and valid identity proof to the exam center. Along with that, they need to follow all the rules & regulations mentioned in the Karnataka TET Admit Card to be disciplined in the exam hall.
4. Time Management Skills
Candidates must solve unlimited questions to improve their speed and accuracy for the actual exam. This will help them to score more marks in less time and increase their chances of acing the test with the desired result.
5. Be Stress-Free
The next Karnataka TET Preparation Strategy is to remain calm and composed before exam day. Candidates must not take any stress and sleep at least 7-8 hours on a day before the exam date. Also, they should not try to study any new topics at the last moment as it can create unnecessary stress/confusion.
We hope this article was insightful for our readers. Following the last-minute Karnataka TET exam preparation strategy will be helpful for candidates to stay ahead in the competition. Do not skip revision of any important topics as it will increase your chances of scoring high on the exam.
KAR TET Admit Card 2022 (Link Active)