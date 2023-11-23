KARTET Result 2023 Declared: Karnataka TET Marks Link at sts.karnataka.gov.in

KARTET Result 2023: The Education Department of Karnataka released the result of the Karnataka Eligibility Test at sts.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the TET Exam of Karanataka can check the direct link to download Karnataka TET Marks and the steps to download the result here.

Karnataka TET Result 2023 has been declared online on the official website of the Education Department of Karnataka i.e. schooleducation.kar.nic.in and sts.karnataka.gov.in/TET/TET2023RESULT.aspx. The marks are announced on 23 November. Candidates who appeared in the Karnataka TET 2023 Exam can download the Result results directly through the available below:

KARTET Marks Link Login Here

schooleducation.kar.nic.in Result 2023

On 23 Nov, the School Education Department of Karnataka announced the scores of the candidates who appeared in Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2023. Below we have tabulated the details regarding the Kar TET Examination 2023

Exam Conducting Body Education Department of Karnataka Exam name Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) Exam Date September 3, 2023 Result Date November 23, 2023 Mode of Exam Offline Official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in sts.karnataka.gov.in sts.karnataka.gov.in/TET/TET2023RESULT.aspx

How to Download Karnataka TET Result 2023 ?

Students can go through the result on the website of the school education department by following the steps given below

Go to the official website of KARTET 2023 - https://sts.karnataka.gov.in/TET/

Click on ‘KARTET RESULT– 2023’

A new page will open where you are required to enter your ‘Application Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’

Download Karnataka TET Result 2023 and check your marks

Take the print out of the result

Details Mentioned on Karnataka TET Result 2023

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number/Registration Number

Date of Birth

Category:

Marks Obtained:

Qualifying Status

Validity of the Certificate

The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2023 results were released on Nov 23, 2023. The pass percentage for the exam was 60% for the General Category and 55% marks for OBC/SC/ST.

KARTET Certificate will be valid for a period of 7 years from the date of TET examination. Those who appeared and qualified in KTET Paper 1 shall be eligible to apply for teaching posts from Class 1st to 5th and those who qualify in KTET Paper 2 can apply for teaching posts for Class 6th to 8th.