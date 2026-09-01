KEA CAR DAR Hall Ticket 2026 (OUT): Download Written Exam Hall Ticket PDF at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KEA CAR DAR Police Constable Hall Ticket 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for the Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR) posts on its official website. All those candidates appearing in the CAR & DAR Police Constable posts exam scheduled on September 06, 2026 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
KEA CAR DAR Hall Ticket 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the KEA CAR DAR Hall Ticket 2026 download link for the Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR) posts on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for CAR & DAR Police Constable posts scheduled to be held on September 06, 2026 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link available at the official website. You can download the KEA CAR DAR Hall Ticket 2026 through the link given in the article below.
KEA CAR DAR Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link
Candidates who have qualified for written exam for CAR & DAR Police Constable posts scheduled to be held on September 06, 2026 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.Candidates may download their hall ticket by logging in with their application number and date of birth to the link at the official website. Alternatively the Hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|KEA CAR DAR Police Constable Hall Ticket 2026 Direct Link
|Download Link
How to Download KEA CAR DAR Police Constable Hall Ticket 2026?
Candidates set to apper for written exam for the Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR) posts can get their KSP Constable Hall Ticket 2026 through the official website. You can download the Admit Card through the following easy process:
- Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA.
- Step 2: Visit the recruitment page and click on the link for KEA Constable Test Hall Ticket 2026.
- Step 3: Provide your Login credentials i.e. Application Number/Enrollment ID, Applicant’s Name and captcha code.
- Step 4: Click on the Login button on the home page.
- Step 5: Now, you can view the KSP Constable Hall Ticket 2026 on the screen.
- Step 6: Download hall ticket and save the same for future reference.
KEA CAR DAR Exam Schedule 2026
The CAR & DAR Police Constable -RPC - 2026 and CAR & DAR Police Constable - KK - 2026 will be held on September 06, 2026 across the state. The CAR & DAR Police Constable -RPC - 2026 will be held on General Knowledge (RPC) on September 06, 2026 from 10:30 AM TO 12:00 PM. The CAR & DAR Police Constable -KK - 2026 will be held on General Knowledge (KK) on September 06. 2026 from 03:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
KEA CAR DAR Exam 2026 Pattern
Candidates will undergo an offline OMR-style general studies exam containing 100 questions for 100 marks with a duration of 90 minutes. A negative marking system applies, deducting 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates appearing in the written exam will have to follow the required Dress Code hosted as mentioned on the KEA Website. Check the exam pattern given below-
|Event
|Details
|Mode of Exam
|OMR type format (Offline-OMR type).
|Subject
|General Studies, which includes General Knowledge, Science, Geography, History, Constitution of India, National Freedom Movement, Mental Ability, and Moral Education
|Total Questions
|100
|Total Marks
|100
|Duration
|1 hour and 30 minutes (90 minutes)
Details Mentioned on KEA CAR DAR 2026 Hall Ticket
Candidates appearing in the Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR) written exam are advised to download their hall ticet aft entering their login credentials including Application No./ Enrollment ID in the Application accurately. Once downloaded, candidates should go through the admit card which is available on the official website. Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket and check all the crucial details including exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
- Candidate’s name and photo
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Examination venue
- Date and time of the examination
- Roll number
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.