KEA CAR DAR Hall Ticket 2026 (OUT): Download Written Exam Hall Ticket PDF at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KEA CAR DAR Hall Ticket 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the KEA CAR DAR Hall Ticket 2026 download link for the Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR) posts on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for CAR & DAR Police Constable posts scheduled to be held on September 06, 2026 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link available at the official website. You can download the KEA CAR DAR Hall Ticket 2026 through the link given in the article below.

KEA CAR DAR Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link

Candidates who have qualified for written exam for CAR & DAR Police Constable posts scheduled to be held on September 06, 2026 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.Candidates may download their hall ticket by logging in with their application number and date of birth to the link at the official website. Alternatively the Hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-