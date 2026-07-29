KEA VAO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 572 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

KEA VAO Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) recruitment 2026. The KEA has started the online application process on 11 July and will close the application window on 30 July. The candidates who wish to apply must check the eligibility criteria before applying. The KEA has announced a total of 572 posts for the General/ RPC Cadre and Kalyana-Karnataka Cadre. Out of 572, 505 posts are allotted for RPC cadre and 67 for KK Cadre. The candidates who will be selected in the recruitment process will earn a monthly salary in the range of Rs.34,100 to Rs.67,600/-.

KEA VAO Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, the KEA is going to fill 572 VAO posts in the RPC & KK Cadre. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: