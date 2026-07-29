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KEA VAO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 572 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 16:57 IST

KEA VAO Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is going to close the registration window for the VAO recruitment 2026 on 30 July 2026. The candidates who are interested in applying for the recruitment can visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and fill the application form. Check this article to get the application link, application process, application fee, eligibility criteria, and other important details.

KEA VAO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 572 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
KEA VAO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 572 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Key Points

  • KEA invites applications for 572 Village Administrative Officer (VAO) posts.
  • Online application window is from July 11 to July 30, 2026.
  • Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs.34,100 to Rs.67,600.

KEA VAO Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) recruitment 2026. The KEA has started the online application process on 11 July and will close the application window on 30 July. The candidates who wish to apply must check the eligibility criteria before applying. The KEA has announced a total of 572 posts for the General/ RPC Cadre and Kalyana-Karnataka Cadre. Out of 572, 505 posts are allotted for RPC cadre and 67 for KK Cadre. The candidates who will be selected in the recruitment process will earn a monthly salary in the range of Rs.34,100 to Rs.67,600/-.

KEA VAO Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, the KEA is going to fill 572 VAO posts in the RPC & KK Cadre. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Post Name

Village Administrative Officer (VAO)

No. of Vacancies

572

Registration Dates

11 July 30 July 2026

Official Website

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KEA VAO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Interested candidates can apply for the KEA VAO recruitment 2026 through the direct link provided here. Candidates are advised to not wait until the last date to avoid last-minute technical glitches.

KEA VAO Recruitment 2026

Apply Link

Steps to Apply for KEA VAO Recruitment 2026

To apply for the KEA VAO recruitment 2026, candidates can follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website of KEA at cetpnline.karnataka.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, go to the Latest Publications section.

  • Click on the “Village Administrative Officer Application Link”.

  • Enter your username and last 4 digits of your mobile number and click on Get OTP.

  • Enter the OTP and login.

  • Fill the KEA VAO Application Form with all the information carefully.

  • Upload the documents in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee as per your category.

  • Review the application form and submit it.

  • Save a copy of it for your records.

Karnataka VAO Application Fee 2026

The candidates have to pay an application fee to submit their application form. Check the category-wise application fee here.

Category

Application Fee

General/2A/2B/3A/3B

Rs.750/-

SC/ST/Category-1/Ex-Serviceman/Transgender 

Rs.500/-

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) 

Rs.250/-

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Jul 29, 2026, 16:57 IST

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