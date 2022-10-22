Kerala TET 2022 Exam Dates Announced: Download KTET Exam Schedule Here!

Kerala TET Exam Dates 2022 Announced: The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala has announced the Kerala TET Exam Dates for October. Candidates who are willing to participate in the upcoming exam can download the detailed Kerala TET notification and exam dates from the official website. As per the Kerala TET exam schedule, the teacher eligibility test will be conducted on November 26 & November 27, 2022. All interested and eligible candidates should submit the KTET applications on or before November 7, 2022, to participate in the TET exam.
Kerala TET stands for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test and is conducted by the Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala twice a year to determine the eligibility of the candidates aspiring to become teachers in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, High school classes, and Language teachers in Kerala.
The Kerala TET exam is conducted for four categories i.e Category I (Lower Primary Classes), Category II (Upper Primary classes), Category III (High Schoool Classes), and Category IV (Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers, etc). The officials have released the Kerala TET Exam Dates for all four categories on the official website. Check out this article to know about the Kerala TET exam dates in detail.
Kerala TET Exam Dates 2022
Check out the KTET exam dates shared below to avoid missing the deadline for any important events:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Kerala TET Online Application Form
|
25/10/2022 to 07/11/2022
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
21/11/2022
|
Date of Kerala TET Exam
|
26/11/2022 & 27/11/2022
|
Result Dates
|
To be announced soon
Kerala TET Exam Schedule 2022
Have a look at the complete Kerala TET exam schedule for all four categories below:
|
Category
|
Date of Examination
|
Duration
|
Time
|
K-TET I
|
26/11/2022
|
10.00 am to 12.30 pm
|
2 ½ hours
|
K-TET II
|
26/11/2022
|
02.00 pm to 04.30 pm
|
2 ½ hours
|
K-TET III
|
27/11/2022
|
10.00 am to 12.30 pm
|
2 ½ hours
|
K-TET IV
|
27/11/2022
|
02.00 pm to 04.30 pm
|
2 ½ hours
Kerala TET Eligibility Criteria 2022
Candidates must fulfill all the factors associated with the Kerala TET Eligibility before applying for the exam. They need to enter the correct details in the application form to avoid cancellation of their candidature at any stage of the exam. Check out the eligibility details for all four categories of the KTET 2022 exam.
|
Name
|
KTET Eligibility Details
|
Category I
|
OR
OR
OR
|
Category II
|
OR
OR
OR
|
Category III
|
OR
OR
|
Category IV
|
How to apply for Kerala TET Application Form 2022?
After going through the Kerala TET exam dates, candidates should follow the steps shared below to apply online for the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test 2022 without any hassles:
Step 1: Go to the official Kerala TET website.
Step 2: After that, find the registration link and click on it.
Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and click on “New Registration”.
Step 4: Enter the asked details to register successfully,
Step 5: Then, log in with the credentials and fill out the complete application form.
Step 6: After that, upload the required documents and pay the application fees.
Step 7: Save or download the application form for future reference.
After checking the above-mentioned Kerala TET Exam Dates, the candidates should adhere to the right preparation approach. It is advised to create an effective timetable and practice mock tests & previous year papers to score high in the exam.