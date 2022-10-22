Kerala TET 2022 Exam Dates Announced: Download KTET Exam Schedule Here!

Kerala TET 2022 Exam Dates Announced: Kerala TET exam dates 2022 have been released on the official website. Check the detailed KTET exam schedule, eligibility criteria, registration process, etc.

Kerala TET 2022 Exam Dates Announced
Kerala TET 2022 Exam Dates Announced

Kerala TET Exam Dates 2022 Announced: The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala has announced the Kerala TET Exam Dates for October. Candidates who are willing to participate in the upcoming exam can download the detailed Kerala TET notification and exam dates from the official website. As per the Kerala TET exam schedule, the teacher eligibility test will be conducted on November 26 & November 27, 2022. All interested and eligible candidates should submit the KTET applications on or before November 7, 2022, to participate in the TET exam.

Kerala TET stands for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test and is conducted by the Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala twice a year to determine the eligibility of the candidates aspiring to become teachers in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, High school classes, and Language teachers in Kerala.  

The Kerala TET exam is conducted for four categories i.e Category I (Lower Primary Classes), Category II (Upper Primary classes), Category III (High Schoool Classes), and Category IV (Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers, etc). The officials have released the Kerala TET Exam Dates for all four categories on the official website. Check out this article to know about the Kerala TET exam dates in detail.

 

Kerala TET Exam Dates 2022

Check out the KTET exam dates shared below to avoid missing the deadline for any important events:

Events

Dates

Kerala TET Online Application Form

25/10/2022 to 07/11/2022

Admit Card Release Date

21/11/2022

Date of Kerala TET Exam

26/11/2022 & 27/11/2022

Result Dates

To be announced soon

Kerala TET Exam Schedule 2022

Have a look at the complete Kerala TET exam schedule for all four categories below:

Category

Date of Examination

Duration

Time

K-TET I

26/11/2022

10.00 am to 12.30 pm

2 ½ hours

K-TET II

26/11/2022

02.00 pm to 04.30 pm

2 ½ hours

K-TET III

27/11/2022

10.00 am to 12.30 pm

2 ½ hours

K-TET IV

27/11/2022

02.00 pm to 04.30 pm

2 ½ hours

Kerala TET Eligibility Criteria 2022

Candidates must fulfill all the factors associated with the Kerala TET Eligibility before applying for the exam. They need to enter the correct details in the application form to avoid cancellation of their candidature at any stage of the exam. Check out the eligibility details for all four categories of the KTET 2022 exam.

Name

KTET Eligibility Details

Category I
  • Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary or (or it's equivalent) with at least 45% marks and two years Trained Teachers’ Certificate TTC / DEd or its equivalent.

OR

  • Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

OR

  • Higher Secondary/Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

OR

  • Higher Secondary/Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

Category II
  • B.A/B.Sc./B.Com. and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/Trained Teachers’ Certificate TTC / DEd or its equivalent.

OR

  • B.A/B.Sc/B.Com with at least 45% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.)

OR

  • Higher Secondary/Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

OR

  • Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A. Ed or B.Sc.Ed.

Category III
  • BA/BSc/B.Com with at least 45% marks and a B.Ed. Degree in the subject concerned.

OR

  • For Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology, those who have MSc.Ed. A degree in the subject concerned with at least 50% marks from one of the Regional Institutes of Education sponsored by NCERT will be eligible to apply. For Botany and Zoology subjects, those with MSc.Ed. Degree in Life Science with at least 50% marks from any of the Regional Institutes of Education.

OR

  • BA or equivalent with at least 45% marks and who passed LTTC.

Category IV
  • Acquired qualifications for the posts of Language Teachers of Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit & Urdu (up to Upper Primary level), Specialist teachers & Physical Education teachers as mentioned in Chapter XXXI of Kerala Education act and rules.
  • OR
  • Other Equivalent qualifications.

How to apply for Kerala TET Application Form 2022?

After going through the Kerala TET exam dates, candidates should follow the steps shared below to apply online for the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test 2022 without any hassles:

Step 1: Go to the official Kerala TET website.

Step 2: After that, find the registration link and click on it.

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and click on “New Registration”.

Step 4: Enter the asked details to register successfully,

Step 5: Then, log in with the credentials and fill out the complete application form.

Step 6: After that, upload the required documents and pay the application fees.

Step 7: Save or download the application form for future reference.

After checking the above-mentioned Kerala TET Exam Dates, the candidates should adhere to the right preparation approach. It is advised to create an effective timetable and practice mock tests & previous year papers to score high in the exam.

FAQ

Q1. What are the exam dates for Kerala TET 2022 Exam?

As per the official Kerala TET exam schedule, the teacher eligibility test will be conducted on November 26 & November 27, 2022.

Q2. What is the last date to apply for the Kerala TET 2022 exam?

The last date to apply for KTET 2022 exam is on or before 7th November 2022.

Q3. What is the exam duration for Kerala TET 2022?

The exam duration for KTET 2022 exam is 2 hours 30 mins

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next