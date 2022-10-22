Kerala TET 2022 Exam Dates Announced: Download KTET Exam Schedule Here!

Kerala TET 2022 Exam Dates Announced: Kerala TET exam dates 2022 have been released on the official website. Check the detailed KTET exam schedule, eligibility criteria, registration process, etc.

Kerala TET Exam Dates 2022 Announced: The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala has announced the Kerala TET Exam Dates for October. Candidates who are willing to participate in the upcoming exam can download the detailed Kerala TET notification and exam dates from the official website. As per the Kerala TET exam schedule, the teacher eligibility test will be conducted on November 26 & November 27, 2022. All interested and eligible candidates should submit the KTET applications on or before November 7, 2022, to participate in the TET exam.

Kerala TET stands for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test and is conducted by the Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala twice a year to determine the eligibility of the candidates aspiring to become teachers in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, High school classes, and Language teachers in Kerala.

The Kerala TET exam is conducted for four categories i.e Category I (Lower Primary Classes), Category II (Upper Primary classes), Category III (High Schoool Classes), and Category IV (Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers, etc). The officials have released the Kerala TET Exam Dates for all four categories on the official website. Check out this article to know about the Kerala TET exam dates in detail.

Kerala TET Exam Dates 2022

Check out the KTET exam dates shared below to avoid missing the deadline for any important events:

Events Dates Kerala TET Online Application Form 25/10/2022 to 07/11/2022 Admit Card Release Date 21/11/2022 Date of Kerala TET Exam 26/11/2022 & 27/11/2022 Result Dates To be announced soon

Kerala TET Exam Schedule 2022

Have a look at the complete Kerala TET exam schedule for all four categories below:

Category Date of Examination Duration Time K-TET I 26/11/2022 10.00 am to 12.30 pm 2 ½ hours K-TET II 26/11/2022 02.00 pm to 04.30 pm 2 ½ hours K-TET III 27/11/2022 10.00 am to 12.30 pm 2 ½ hours K-TET IV 27/11/2022 02.00 pm to 04.30 pm 2 ½ hours

Kerala TET Eligibility Criteria 2022

Candidates must fulfill all the factors associated with the Kerala TET Eligibility before applying for the exam. They need to enter the correct details in the application form to avoid cancellation of their candidature at any stage of the exam. Check out the eligibility details for all four categories of the KTET 2022 exam.

Name KTET Eligibility Details Category I Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary or (or it's equivalent) with at least 45% marks and two years Trained Teachers’ Certificate TTC / DEd or its equivalent. OR Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Higher Secondary/Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) OR Higher Secondary/Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) Category II B.A/B.Sc./B.Com. and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/Trained Teachers’ Certificate TTC / DEd or its equivalent. OR B.A/B.Sc/B.Com with at least 45% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) OR Higher Secondary/Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) OR Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A. Ed or B.Sc.Ed. Category III BA/BSc/B.Com with at least 45% marks and a B.Ed. Degree in the subject concerned. OR For Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology, those who have MSc.Ed. A degree in the subject concerned with at least 50% marks from one of the Regional Institutes of Education sponsored by NCERT will be eligible to apply. For Botany and Zoology subjects, those with MSc.Ed. Degree in Life Science with at least 50% marks from any of the Regional Institutes of Education. OR BA or equivalent with at least 45% marks and who passed LTTC. Category IV Acquired qualifications for the posts of Language Teachers of Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit & Urdu (up to Upper Primary level), Specialist teachers & Physical Education teachers as mentioned in Chapter XXXI of Kerala Education act and rules.

OR

Other Equivalent qualifications.

How to apply for Kerala TET Application Form 2022?

After going through the Kerala TET exam dates, candidates should follow the steps shared below to apply online for the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test 2022 without any hassles:

Step 1: Go to the official Kerala TET website.

Step 2: After that, find the registration link and click on it.

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and click on “New Registration”.

Step 4: Enter the asked details to register successfully,

Step 5: Then, log in with the credentials and fill out the complete application form.

Step 6: After that, upload the required documents and pay the application fees.

Step 7: Save or download the application form for future reference.

After checking the above-mentioned Kerala TET Exam Dates, the candidates should adhere to the right preparation approach. It is advised to create an effective timetable and practice mock tests & previous year papers to score high in the exam.