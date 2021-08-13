Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021 for Fleet Manager, Supervisor & Other Posts, 34 Vacancies Notified @kochimetro.org

Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification released at kochimetro.org. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Aug 13, 2021 16:53 IST
Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021
Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021

Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021: Kochi Metro (KMRCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Fleet Manager, Supervisor, Boat Master, Assistant Boat Master, and Boat Operator. All interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 25 August 2021. The online applications have been started at kochimetro.org from 11 August 2021. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and all other essential details that a candidate required at the time of registration.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 25 August 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 11 August 2021

Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Fleet Manager - 2 Posts
  • Supervisor - 8 Posts
  • Boat Master- 8 Posts
  • Assistant Boat Master- 8 Posts
  • Boat Operator- 8 Posts

Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Fleet Manager - MEO Class 1 or Master Certificate (FG) with degree/diploma in engineering in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics.
  • Supervisor -diploma in engineering in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/computers/IT.
  • Boat Master, Assistant Boat Master- Candidate must be 10th passed and serang certificate.
  • Boat Operator- Candidate must be 10th passed and second class engine driver with serang certificate.

Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021 Salary -  Rs. 5400 - 34800 per month.

Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Candidates will be selected based on performance in the Test / Interview.

Download Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 25 August 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application form for future reference.

 

Take Free Online Railway Apprentice Exam 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationKochi Metro Recruitment 2021 for Fleet Manager, Supervisor & Other Posts, 34 Vacancies Notified @kochimetro.org
Notification DateAug 13, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionAug 25, 2021
CityCochin
StateKerala
CountryIndia
Organization Kochi Metro Rail Limited
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

2 + 3 =
Post

Comments