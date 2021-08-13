Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021 for Fleet Manager, Supervisor & Other Posts, 34 Vacancies Notified @kochimetro.org

Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021: Kochi Metro (KMRCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Fleet Manager, Supervisor, Boat Master, Assistant Boat Master, and Boat Operator. All interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 25 August 2021. The online applications have been started at kochimetro.org from 11 August 2021. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and all other essential details that a candidate required at the time of registration.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 25 August 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 11 August 2021

Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Fleet Manager - 2 Posts

Supervisor - 8 Posts

Boat Master- 8 Posts

Assistant Boat Master- 8 Posts

Boat Operator- 8 Posts

Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Fleet Manager - MEO Class 1 or Master Certificate (FG) with degree/diploma in engineering in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics.

Supervisor -diploma in engineering in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/computers/IT.

Boat Master, Assistant Boat Master- Candidate must be 10 th passed and serang certificate.

passed and serang certificate. Boat Operator- Candidate must be 10th passed and second class engine driver with serang certificate.

Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 5400 - 34800 per month.

Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected based on performance in the Test / Interview.

Download Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Kochi Metro Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 25 August 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application form for future reference.