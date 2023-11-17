KRCL Recruitment 2023 for 190 Trade Apprentice Posts

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2023: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, is looking for a trade apprentice on konkanrailway.com. Candidates can apply through official website on or before 10 December 2023.

Eligibility Criteria for Konkan Railway JTA/STA Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Category - I Graduate Apprentices:- The candidate must be a Graduate in Engineering in the listed fields from recognized (AICTE) University as under:- i. Civil Engineering. BE/B.Tech in Civil Engineering.

Electrical Engineering: BE/B.Tech in i) Electrical / Electronics & Power Engineering or ii) Combination of any sub stream of Basics streams of Electrical.

Electronics Engineering: BE/B.Tech in i)Electrical/Electronics/Information Technology/Communication

Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering / Computer Science/ Computer Engineering Or ii) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical/ Electronics/ InformationTechnology/ Communication Engineering.

Mechanical Engineering: BE/B.Tech in Mechanical/Industrial/ Automobile/Production Engineering.

Category – II Technician (Diploma) Apprentices:- The candidate must be a Diploma holder in any of the listed fields from a University or Institution recognized by Central/State Govt. Technical Education Board or University as under:-

Civil Engineering: Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Electrical Engineering: Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics & Power Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical/ Electronics.

Electronics Engineering: Diploma in Electrical/Electronics/Information technology/Communication

Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering / Computer Science/ Computer engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical/ Electronics.

Mechanical Engineering : Diploma in Mechanical/Industrial/ Automobile/Production Engineering.

Category - III Graduate Apprentices:- The candidate must be a Graduate in any of the listed General Streams from a University or Institute recognized by UGC/Central or State Govt/Technical Education Board.

General Stream Graduates: Degree in Bachelor of Arts / Bachelor of Science / Bachelor of Commerce / Bachelor of Business Administration / Bachelor of Management Science / Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication / Bachelor of Business Studies.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Online applications are invited by Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) from the candidates having qualification of Graduation / Diploma in Engineering (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical or Electronics) and Graduates in General stream who have passed out during 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023 for enrolment as Graduate Apprentices or Technician (Diploma) Apprentices for undergoing one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act, 1961/1973 (as amended).