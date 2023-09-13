KVS PRT Recruitment 2023: Check Qualification Update and Result Date Here

KVS PRT Recruitment 2023: KVS has made changes in the qualification for recruitment to ythe post of Primary Teacher. Candidates can check the rectification in the qualification, result date and other details here.

KVS PRT Recruitment 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has made correction in the qualification for KVS Recruitment for Primary Teacher. Those who have applied for KVS PRT Jobs and appeared in the exam can check the rectified qualification.

KVS PRT Qualification Update Link

The candidates can check the link to know the rectification in the qualification in this article below. The candidates can log in using their application number and password.

KVS PRT Login Link Click Here

KVS PRT Result Date 2023

The result for the Primary Teacher Posts will be announced in due course of time. A large number of primary teacher candidates who appeared in the KVS PRT written exam are now waiting for the KVS PRT result. According to media reports, the results of KVS PRT can be released by the end of this month.

The result got delayed due to a case in the Hon'ble Supreme Court regarding the eligibility of B.Ed pass candidates in PRT examination. Now the Supreme Court's decision has come in favour of D.Ed pass candidates, in which B.Ed candidates have not been allowed in primary teacher (PRT) recruitment. Hence, KVS has made some rectifications in the recruitment of the PRTs.

KVS PRT Recruitment Overview 2023

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) conducted the Primary Teacher (PRT) from 21 to 28 February 2023 in various shifts. Through this examination, recruitment will be done for 6414 posts of PRT in Kendriya Vidyalayas. The details regarding the recruitment is given below: