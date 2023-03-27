Lady Irwin College DU Recruitment 2023 For 36 Non-Teaching Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary & Others

Lady Irwin College DU has invited online applications for the 36 Non-Teaching Posts on its official website. Check Lady Irwin College DU Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Lady Irwin College DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: Lady Irwin College, University of Delhi has invited online applications to apply for the 36 various Non-Teaching posts including Librarian, Administrative Officer, Section Officer, Senior Assistant, Assistant, Junior Assistant, Technical Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for 15 April 2023.

Candidates having specific educational qualifications including Masters’ degree /Graduate/Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details Lady Irwin College DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023:

Ref. No: LIC/Non-Teaching/Adv/2023/01

Important Date Lady Irwin College DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 April 2023

Vacancy Details Lady Irwin College DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023:

Librarian-01

Administrative Officer-01

Section Officer-01

Senior Assistant-01

Assistant-02

Junior Assistant-04

Technical Assistant-01

Laboratory Assistant-04

Laboratory Attendant-16

Library Attendant-05

Eligibility Criteria Lady Irwin College DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Librarian-A Master’s Degree in Library Science, Information Science or Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree, with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale, wherever grading system is followed)

Administrative Officer-Good academic record with Masters’ degree with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven point scale.

Section Officer-Graduate from a recognized University.

Senior Assistant-Graduate or Post-Graduate

Assistant-Graduate

Junior Assistant- Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2)

Having a typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi Typewriting through Computers

Technical Assistant-Bachelor degree having studied relevant subjects with 02 years of experience in the relevant field. Or

Post graduate degree in relevant subject or B.E/B.Tech.in relevant subject. Or

Three year Diploma in relevant subject from Government recognized institute having 04 (four) years of work experience in Laboratory related work.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/salary and process to apply for the above posts.

Age Limit Lady Irwin College DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023:

Administrative Officer-35

Section Officer-35

Senior Assistant-30

Assistant-30

Junior Assistant-27

Technical Assistant-30

Laboratory Assistant-30

Laboratory Attendant-30

Library Attendant-30

Lady Irwin College DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 PDF

How To Apply Lady Irwin College DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023:

The eligible and interested applicants are required to apply online. The link is

available on the college website w w w . l a d y i r w i n . e d u . i n Candidates may

keep a copy of his/ her form for future reference. The last date for receipt of online applications and payment of prescribed fee is 15 April 2023