Logical Social Studies Riddle: Only smart brains can crack this riddle!

Social Studies Riddles for Class 8th Students: Bored of mugging up texts from textbooks? Want to learn something informative but in a fun way? Solve the riddle present here in 7 seconds and check if you have a smart brain or not.

Solve this social studies riddles question and check if you have a smart brain

Logical Social Studies Riddles for 8th-Grade Students: Hello Students! It’s time for your riddle now. Come let’s make studying more fun. Solve this riddle presented below in 7 seconds and check if you have a smart brain or not. The riddle is for Class 8 students from their Social Studies textbook, Our Pasts. With this riddle, we want to make your learning journey more interesting.

Child Psychologists and student experts claim that studies from around the world suggest students engage in fun learning activities like memory games, riddles, puzzles, and so on. The knowledge gained from such activities lasts longer in your memory, clears your concepts, helps you memorize easily, and builds enthusiasm for studying. Therefore, students should engage in such activities on an everyday basis.

To help you ease your learning journey, we have brought to you riddles from your own textbooks. The topics covered in these riddles are important concepts from the examination as well as knowledge perspectives. Here, students of class 8 can find riddles on the history of India. But, you can take only 7 seconds to solve this logical riddle.

Riddle:

I am the battle that changed the history of India

I decided the next two horrific centuries for our nation

I was the biggest victory of the Britishers

And the worst defeat that our nation had seen until then

I surrendered the territory of 24 Parganas to the Company

And all the French connections India had

1757 was the year that marked the journey for the next 200 years to come

A small town in West Bengal is where I was fought

Who am I?

Your time starts now!

Hint: Solutions for Class 8 Social Studies

And your time ends now.

Wow, you surely have a smart brain if you solved this riddle in 7 seconds. But, if you couldn’t, this does not make you any less smart. Let’s faster your brain together by solving many more riddles like these. For now, check the right answer by clicking on the image below.

We hope you like this riddle. If you did, keep tuning in to Jagran Josh for more such interesting riddles and educational content. Students can also find the updated syllabus, exam pattern, and curriculum for Class 8, on our website.