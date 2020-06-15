NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Social Science: Download chapter-wise PDF for History, Geography and Civics

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Social Science is a very important resource for students to make effective preparations for the exams. Since, Social Science subject comes with a huge syllabus and requires students to memorise long theories, important dates, names of places and events, students often find it a tough job to learn this subject. But with NCERT Solutions, they can manage their studies in a much organised manner. NCERT Solutions by Jagran Josh include the best and accurate answers that are easy to understand and will help you in quick and effective learning.
Some prominent features of NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Social Science are:
- Use of easy and simple language
- Use of appropriate keywords and accurate concepts
- Prepared after thorough analysis
- Easily accessible in PDF format
The NCERT solutions for class 8 Social Science are also helpful to understand the right criteria for writing a perfect answer to any particular question in exams and secure good marks. NCERT Solutions for all three divisions of Class 8 Social Science - History, Geography and Civics are provided here in the form of chapter-wise PDFs which can be accessed from the following links:
NCERT Solutions for Class 8 History - Our Past - III
Chapter 1 - How, When and Where
Chapter 2 - From Trade to Territory The Company Establishes Power
Chapter 3 - Ruling the Countryside
Chapter 4 - Tribals, Dikus and the Vision of a Golden Age
Chapter 5 - When People Rebel 1857 and After
Chapter 6 - Weavers, Iron Smelters and Factory Owners
Chapter 7 - Civilising the Native, Educating the Nation
Chapter 8 - Women, Caste and Reform
Chapter 9 - The Making of the National Movement: 1870s–1947
Chapter 10 - India After Independence
All the NCERT Solutions provided here are prepared according to the exercises given in the latest NCERT Book for Class 8 Social Science. This book has been published exclusively for the current academic session, 2020-21. So, students should refer to the latest NCERT Book and Solutions for effective and productive learning.
NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Geography - Resource and Development
Chapter 2 - Land, Soil, Water, Natural Vegetation and Wildlife Resources
Chapter 3 - Mineral and Power Resources
Chapter 6 - Human Resources
NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Civics - Social and Political Life - III
Chapter 1 - The Indian Constitution
Chapter 2 - Understanding Secularism
Chapter 3 - Why Do We Need A Parliament
Chapter 4 - Understanding Laws
Chapter 6 - Understanding Our Criminal Justice System
Chapter 7 - Understanding Marginalisation
Chapter 8 - Confronting Marginalisation
Chapter 9 - Public Facilities
Chapter 10 - Law and Social Justice
With the help of these NCERT Solutions, students of CBSE Class 8 can easily complete their homework assignments. They can refer to these solutions to verify their answers so that they don’t make mistakes while writing the exam paper. These NCERT Solutions will help all the students in scoring good marks in their Social Science exam.
