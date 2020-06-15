NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Social Science: Download chapter-wise PDF for History, Geography and Civics

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Social Science is a very important resource for students to make effective preparations for the exams. Since, Social Science subject comes with a huge syllabus and requires students to memorise long theories, important dates, names of places and events, students often find it a tough job to learn this subject. But with NCERT Solutions, they can manage their studies in a much organised manner. NCERT Solutions by Jagran Josh include the best and accurate answers that are easy to understand and will help you in quick and effective learning.

Some prominent features of NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Social Science are:

Use of easy and simple language

Use of appropriate keywords and accurate concepts

Prepared after thorough analysis

Easily accessible in PDF format

The NCERT solutions for class 8 Social Science are also helpful to understand the right criteria for writing a perfect answer to any particular question in exams and secure good marks. NCERT Solutions for all three divisions of Class 8 Social Science - History, Geography and Civics are provided here in the form of chapter-wise PDFs which can be accessed from the following links:

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 History - Our Past - III

Chapter 1 - How, When and Where

Chapter 2 - From Trade to Territory The Company Establishes Power

Chapter 3 - Ruling the Countryside

Chapter 4 - Tribals, Dikus and the Vision of a Golden Age

Chapter 5 - When People Rebel 1857 and After

Chapter 6 - Weavers, Iron Smelters and Factory Owners

Chapter 7 - Civilising the Native, Educating the Nation

Chapter 8 - Women, Caste and Reform

Chapter 9 - The Making of the National Movement: 1870s–1947

Chapter 10 - India After Independence

All the NCERT Solutions provided here are prepared according to the exercises given in the latest NCERT Book for Class 8 Social Science. This book has been published exclusively for the current academic session, 2020-21. So, students should refer to the latest NCERT Book and Solutions for effective and productive learning.

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Geography - Resource and Development

Chapter 1 - Resources

Chapter 2 - Land, Soil, Water, Natural Vegetation and Wildlife Resources

Chapter 3 - Mineral and Power Resources

Chapter 4 - Agriculture

Chapter 5 - Industries

Chapter 6 - Human Resources

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Civics - Social and Political Life - III

Chapter 1 - The Indian Constitution

Chapter 2 - Understanding Secularism

Chapter 3 - Why Do We Need A Parliament

Chapter 4 - Understanding Laws

Chapter 5 - Judiciary

Chapter 6 - Understanding Our Criminal Justice System

Chapter 7 - Understanding Marginalisation

Chapter 8 - Confronting Marginalisation

Chapter 9 - Public Facilities

Chapter 10 - Law and Social Justice

With the help of these NCERT Solutions, students of CBSE Class 8 can easily complete their homework assignments. They can refer to these solutions to verify their answers so that they don’t make mistakes while writing the exam paper. These NCERT Solutions will help all the students in scoring good marks in their Social Science exam.

