NCERT Book for Class 8 Social Science - History, Geography, Civics (New Edition for 2020-2021)

Social Science is an important subject for Class 8 students. However, with the vast syllabus, young students are often confused about what and how to study. To solve this problem of students, we bring here the NCERT Books for Class 8 Social Science History, Geography and Civics subjects. NCERT Books provide all the contents and information in a concise manner so that students are not burdened with the huge books and lengthy chapters. In addition to this, all the information included in the Class 8 Social Science NCERT Books is accurate, authentic and credible. These books are best to clear all your concepts and are helpful for the overall development of your understanding of the subject.

We have provided here the new edition of NCERT Class 8 Social Science Book that has been published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the current academic year 2020-2021. NCERT keeps on updating its books to fetch its readers the fresh and appropriate content. Therefore, it is important that all the students read only the latest edition of the NCERT book to perform well in their academics.

Download all the chapters of Class 8 Social Science NCERT Books in PDF to refer to them as and when required.

NCERT Book for Class 8 Social Science History (Our Past - III) - Download chapter-wise PDF:

Chapter 1: How, When and Where

Chapter 2: From Trade to Territory

Chapter 3: Ruling the Countryside

Chapter 4: Tribals, Dikus and the Vision of a Golden Age

Chapter 5: When People Rebel

Chapter 6: Weavers, Iron Smelters and Factory Owners

Chapter 7: Civilising the “Native”, Educating the Nation

Chapter 8: Women, Caste and Reform

Chapter 9: The Making of the National Movement: 1870s – 1947

Chapter 10: India after Independence

NCERT Book for Class 8 Social Science Geography (Resource and Development) - Download chapter-wise PDF:

Chapter 1: Resources

Chapter 2: Land, Soil, Water, Natural Vegetation and Wildlife Resources

Chapter 3: Mineral and Power Resources

Chapter 4: Agriculture

Chapter 5: Industries

Chapter 6: Human Resources

NCERT Book for Class 8 Social Science Civics (Social and Political Life-III) - Download chapter-wise PDF:

Chapter 1: The Indian Constitution

Chapter 2: Understanding Secularism

Chapter 3: Why do we need a Parliament?

Chapter 4: Understanding Laws

Chapter 5: Judiciary

Chapter 6: Understanding Our Criminal Justice System

Chapter 7: Understanding Marginalisation

Chapter 8: Confronting Marginalisation

Chapter 9: Public Facilities

Chapter 10: Law and Social Justice

With the latest NCERT Books, scoring well in the Social Science subject will be much easier than before and this will further help you in uplifting your overall percentage in the CBSE Class 8 Annual Exams.

We have also prepared the NCERT Solutions for the questions given in Class 8 Social Science textbooks. All the solutions have been prepared by the subject experts and provide you with the best answers you can find on the online platform. Check the precise and exclusive NCERT Solutions below:

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 History Chapter 1

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 History Chapter 2

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 History Chapter 3

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 History Chapter 4

Solutions for other chapters are under process. We will keep updating this article with fresh and well-illustrated solutions. So, check out for the best NCERT solutions here.

