NCERT Book for Class 8 Geography - Resource and Development is important for understanding concepts related to various developmental features like resources, agriculture, industries, human resources, etc. Students should consider this book as the best resource for making exam preparations. This book explains all the concepts and topics in the simplest manner so that students do not have to struggle to understand even the complex topics. All the information is given in a concise manner. The importance of the NCERT Class 8 Geography Book can also be determined by the fact that CBSE question papers are prepared by referring to this book only. So, it is quite necessary that students have a thorough knowledge of the NCERT textbook if they want to score more marks in exams.

Here, you can download the latest NCERT Book for Class 8 Social Science for Geography in chapter-wise PDF format. Links to access all the chapters are given in the table below:

Each chapter of the Class 8 Geography NCERT Book has some exercise questions which students must solve to assess their knowledge and identify the areas where they need more clarification. They can refer to the NCERT Solutions provided by Jagran Josh to know the correct answers to all questions and also to develop their problem-solving skills.

Check below the chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Geography Book:

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Geography Chapter 1 - Resources

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Geography Chapter 2 - Land, Soil, Water, Natural Vegetation and Wildlife Resources

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Geography Chapter 3 - Mineral and Power Resources

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Geography Chapter 4 - Agriculture

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Geography Chapter 5 - Industries

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Geography Chapter 6 - Human Resources

To score well in the Class 8 Social Sciences, students must stick to the NCERT Books for History, Geography and Civics. They should only keep the latest books with them to study in an effective manner.

NCERT Books for Class 8 Social Science - History, Geography & Civics

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Social Science - History, Geography & Civics