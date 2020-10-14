NCERT Books for Class 8 - All Subjects (PDF)

NCERT Books for Class 8 Maths, Science, Social Science, English and Hindi subjects are provided here. We have provided only the latest editions of all the textbooks that are published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the current academic session. Students are advised to follow the latest NCERT Books to fetch updated information and content. All the books can be downloaded here in PDF format.
Subject-wise links to access NCERT Books for Class 8 are mentioned below:
|
NCERT Book for Class 8 Hindi
You may also access the chapter-wise PDFs of the NCERT books of all subjects of Class 8. Links to download the chapters are mentioned below:
NCERT Book for Class 8 Maths - Chapter-wise links are mentioned below:
- Chapter 1: Rational Numbers
- Chapter 2: Linear Equations in One Variable
- Chapter 3: Understanding Quadrilaterals
- Chapter 4: Practical Geometry
- Chapter 5: Data Handling
- Chapter 6: Squares and Square Roots
- Chapter 7: Cubes and Cube Roots
- Chapter 8: Comparing Quantities
- Chapter 9: Algebraic Expressions and Identities
- Chapter 10: Visualising Solid Shapes
- Chapter 11: Mensuration
- Chapter 12: Exponents and Powers
- Chapter 13: Direct and Inverse Proportions
- Chapter 14: Factorisation
- Chapter 15: Introduction to Graphs
- Chapter 16: Playing with Numbers
NCERT Book for Class 8 Science - Chapter-wise links are mentioned below:
- Chapter 1: Crop Production and Management
- Chapter 2: Microorganisms: Friend and Foe
- Chapter 3: Synthetic Fibres and Plastics
- Chapter 4: Materials: Metals and Non-Metals
- Chapter 5: Coal and Petroleum
- Chapter 6: Combustion and Flame
- Chapter 7: Conservation of Plants and Animals
- Chapter 8: Cell – Structure and Functions
- Chapter 9: Reproduction in Animals
- Chapter 10: Reaching the Age of Adolescence
- Chapter 11: Force and Pressure
- Chapter 12: Friction
- Chapter 13: Sound
- Chapter 14: Chemical Effects of Electric Current
- Chapter 15: Some Natural Phenomena
- Chapter 16: Light
- Chapter 17: Stars and The Solar System
- Chapter 18: Pollution of Air and Water
NCERT Book for Class 8 Social Science - Chapter-wise links are mentioned below:
NCERT Book for Class 8 Social Science History (Our Past - III) - Download chapter-wise PDF:
- Chapter 1: How, When and Where
- Chapter 2: From Trade to Territory
- Chapter 3: Ruling the Countryside
- Chapter 4: Tribals, Dikus and the Vision of a Golden Age
- Chapter 5: When People Rebel
- Chapter 6: Weavers, Iron Smelters and Factory Owners
- Chapter 7: Civilising the “Native”, Educating the Nation
- Chapter 8: Women, Caste and Reform
- Chapter 9: The Making of the National Movement: 1870s – 1947
- Chapter 10: India after Independence
NCERT Book for Class 8 Social Science Geography (Resource and Development) - Download chapter-wise PDF:
- Chapter 1: Resources
- Chapter 2: Land, Soil, Water, Natural Vegetation and Wildlife Resources
- Chapter 3: Mineral and Power Resources
- Chapter 4: Agriculture
- Chapter 5: Industries
- Chapter 6: Human Resources
NCERT Book for Class 8 Social Science Civics (Social and Political Life-III) - Download chapter-wise PDF:
- Chapter 1: The Indian Constitution
- Chapter 2: Understanding Secularism
- Chapter 3: Why do we need a Parliament?
- Chapter 4: Understanding Laws
- Chapter 5: Judiciary
- Chapter 6: Understanding Our Criminal Justice System
- Chapter 7: Understanding Marginalisation
- Chapter 8: Confronting Marginalisation
- Chapter 9: Public Facilities
- Chapter 10: Law and Social Justice
NCERT Book for Class 8 English - Chapter-wise links are mentioned below:
NCERT Class 8 English Book - Honeydew
- Chapter 1:
- The Best Christmas Present in the World (Story)
- The Ant and the Cricket (Poem)
- Chapter 2:
- The Tsunami (Story)
- Geography Lesson (Poem)
- Chapter 3:
- Glimpses of the Past (Story)
- Macavity: The Mystery Cat (Poem)
- Chapter 4:
- Bepin Choudhury’s Lapse of Memory (Story)
- The Last Bargain (Poem)
- Chapter 5:
- The Summit Within (Story)
- The School Boy (Poem)
- Chapter 6:
- This is Jody’s Fawn (Story)
- The Duck and the Kangaroo (Poem)*
- Chapter 7:
- A Visit to Cambridge (Story)
- When I set out for Lyonnesse (Poem)
- Chapter 8:
- A Short Monsoon Diary (Story)
- On the Grasshopper and Cricket (Poem)
- Chapter 9: The Great Stone Face–I
- Chapter 10: The Great Stone Face–II
NCERT Class 8 English Book - It So Happened (Supplementary Reader)
- Chapter 1 - How the Camel got his hump
- Chapter 2: Children at work
- Chapter 3: The Selfish Giant
- Chapter 4: The treasure within
- Chapter 5: Princess September
- Chapter 6: The fight
- Chapter 7: The open window
- Chapter 8: Jalebis
- Chapter 9: The comet — I
- Chapter 10: The comet — II
- Chapter 11: Ancient Education System of India
NCERT Book for Class 8 Hindi - Chapter-wise links are mentioned below:
NCERT Class 8 Hindi Book - Vasant
- Chapter 1: ध्वनि
- Chapter 2: लाख की चूड़ियाँ
- Chapter 3: बस की यात्रा
- Chapter 4: दीवानों की हस्ती
- Chapter 5: चिठ्ठियों की अनूठी दुनिया
- Chapter 6: भगवान के डाकिए
- Chapter 7: क्या निराश हुआ जाए
- Chapter 8: यह सबसे कठिन समय नहीं
- Chapter 9: कबीर की साखियॉं
- Chapter 10: कामचोर
- Chapter 11: जब सिनेमा ने बोलना सीखा
- Chapter 12: सूरदास चरित
- Chapter 13: जहाँ पहिया है
- Chapter 14: अकबरी लोटा
- Chapter 15: सूर के पद
- Chapter 16: पानी की कहानी
- Chapter 17: बाज और साँप
- Chapter 18: टोपी
- Shabad Kosh
NCERT Class 8 Hindi Book - Durva
- Chapter 1: गुड़िया (कविता)
- Chapter 2: दो गौरैया (कहानी)
- Chapter 3: चिठ्ठियों में यूरोप (पत्र)
- Chapter 4: ओस (कविता)
- Chapter 5: नाटक में नाटक (कहानी)
- Chapter 6: सागर यात्रा (यात्रा वृत्तांत)
- Chapter 7: उठ किसान ओ (कविता)
- Chapter 8: सस्ते का चक्कर (एकांकी)
- Chapter 9: एक खिलाड़ी की कुछ यादें (संस्मरण)
- Chapter 10: बस की सैर (कहानी)
- Chapter 11: हिंदी ने जिनकी जिंदगी बदल दी – मारिया नेज्यैशी (भेंटवार्ता)
- Chapter 12: आषाढ़ का पहला दिन (कविता)
- Chapter 13: अन्याय के खिलाफ (कहानी)(आदिवासी स्वतंत्रता संघर्ष कथा)
- Chapter 14: बच्चों के प्रिय श्री केशव शंकर पिल्लै (व्यक्तित्व)
- Chapter 15: फ़र्श पर (कविता)
- Chapter 16: बूढी अम्मा की बात (लोककथा)
- Chapter 17: वह सुबह कभी तो आएगी (निबंध)
- Chapter 18: आओ पत्रिका निकालें (अतिरिक्त पठन के लिए)
- Chapter 19: आहवान (अतिरिक्त पठन के लिए)
NCERT Cass 8 Hindi Book - Bharat Ki Khoj
- Chapter 1: अहमदनगर का किला
- Chapter 2 : तलाश
- Chapter 3: सिंधु घाटी सभ्यता
- Chapter 4 : युगों का दौर
- Chapter 5 : नयी समस्याएँ
- Chapter 6 : अंतिम दौर – एक
- Chapter 7: अंतिम दौर – दो
- Chapter 8 : तनाव
- Chapter 9: दो पृष्ठभूमियाँ – भारतीय और अंग्रेजी
NCERT Class 8 Hindi Book - Sanshipt Budhcharit (संक्षिप्त-बुद्धचरित)
- Chapter 1: आरंभिक जीवन
- Chapter 2: अभिनिष्क्रमण
- Chapter 3: ज्ञान की प्राप्ति
- Chapter 4: धर्मचक्र प्रवर्तन
- Chapter 5: महापरिनिर्वाण
We have also provided accurate and the simplest NCERT Solutions for all subjects of Class 8. These solutions are prepared by the subject experts. You will find these NCERT quite helpful to make preparations for your annual exams. Check below the subject-wise links to download NCERT Solutions:
NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Maths
NECRT Solutions for Class 8 Science
NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Social Science