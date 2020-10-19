NCERT Books for Class 8 Hindi PDF

NCERT Books for Class 8 Hindi are not only important to improve literacy skills but also to prepare for the exams in an easy and effective way. We have provided here the latest edition of the NCERT Class 8 Hindi NCERT Books - Vasant, Durva, Bharat Ki Khoj, Sanshipt Budhcharit. All these books are published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) exclusively for the current academic session, 2020-2021. Many state boards and the CBSE board recommend all their teachers and students to follow the NCERT Books only. CBSE exam papers are generally based on the content given in the NCERT books. Students can easily access the NCERT Books here in an easily downloadable format.

NCERT Class 8 Hindi Book - Vasant

Chapter 1: ध्वनि

Chapter 2: लाख की चूड़ियाँ

Chapter 3: बस की यात्रा

Chapter 4: दीवानों की हस्ती

Chapter 5: चिठ्ठियों की अनूठी दुनिया

Chapter 6: भगवान के डाकिए

Chapter 7: क्या निराश हुआ जाए

Chapter 8: यह सबसे कठिन समय नहीं

Chapter 9: कबीर की साखियॉं

Chapter 10: कामचोर

Chapter 11: जब सिनेमा ने बोलना सीखा

Chapter 12: सूरदास चरित

Chapter 13: जहाँ पहिया है

Chapter 14: अकबरी लोटा

Chapter 15: सूर के पद

Chapter 16: पानी की कहानी

Chapter 17: बाज और साँप

Chapter 18: टोपी

Shabad Kosh

NCERT Class 8 Hindi Book - Durva

Chapter 1: गुड़िया (कविता)

Chapter 2: दो गौरैया (कहानी)

Chapter 3: चिठ्ठियों में यूरोप (पत्र)

Chapter 4: ओस (कविता)

Chapter 5: नाटक में नाटक (कहानी)

Chapter 6: सागर यात्रा (यात्रा वृत्तांत)

Chapter 7: उठ किसान ओ (कविता)

Chapter 8: सस्ते का चक्कर (एकांकी)

Chapter 9: एक खिलाड़ी की कुछ यादें (संस्मरण)

Chapter 10: बस की सैर (कहानी)

Chapter 11: हिंदी ने जिनकी जिंदगी बदल दी – मारिया नेज्यैशी (भेंटवार्ता)

Chapter 12: आषाढ़ का पहला दिन (कविता)

Chapter 13: अन्याय के खिलाफ (कहानी)(आदिवासी स्वतंत्रता संघर्ष कथा)

Chapter 14: बच्चों के प्रिय श्री केशव शंकर पिल्लै (व्यक्तित्व)

Chapter 15: फ़र्श पर (कविता)

Chapter 16: बूढी अम्मा की बात (लोककथा)

Chapter 17: वह सुबह कभी तो आएगी (निबंध)

Chapter 18: आओ पत्रिका निकालें (अतिरिक्त पठन के लिए)

Chapter 19: आहवान (अतिरिक्त पठन के लिए)

NCERT Cass 8 Hindi Book - Bharat Ki Khoj

Chapter 1: अहमदनगर का किला

Chapter 2 : तलाश

Chapter 3: सिंधु घाटी सभ्यता

Chapter 4 : युगों का दौर

Chapter 5 : नयी समस्याएँ

Chapter 6 : अंतिम दौर – एक

Chapter 7: अंतिम दौर – दो

Chapter 8 : तनाव

Chapter 9: दो पृष्ठभूमियाँ – भारतीय और अंग्रेजी

NCERT Class 8 Hindi Book - Sanshipt Budhcharit (संक्षिप्त-बुद्धचरित)

Chapter 1: आरंभिक जीवन

Chapter 2: अभिनिष्‍क्रमण

Chapter 3: ज्ञान की प्राप्ति

Chapter 4: धर्मचक्र प्रवर्तन

Chapter 5: महापरिनिर्वाण

