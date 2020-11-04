NCERT Class 8 Hindi Book - Bharat Ki Khoj - Download New Edition in PDF

NCERT Class 8 Hindi Bharat Ki Khoj Textbook is available here for free PDF download. You will get here the latest edition of the book which has been published for the current academic year, i.e., 2020-2021. Students should refer to this latest textbook while preparing for their Hindi exam. This book helps students develop their language skills. In this book, students get to read some of the best pieces of Hindi literature. Through the historical stories like Ahmadnagar ka Quila, Talash, Sindhu Ghati Sabhyata, etc., this book helps students learn many interesting facts about the evolution of India. This NCERT Book for Class 8 Hindi - Sanchayan is best to clear all the concepts due to which it is considered the best resource for exam preparations.

NCERT Class 8 Hindi Book Bharat Ki Khoj - Get below the latest book in a chapter-wise PDF:

Chapter 1: अहमदनगर का किला

Chapter 2: तलाश

Chapter 3: सिंधु घाटी सभ्यता

Chapter 4: युगों का दौर

Chapter 5: नयी समस्याएँ

Chapter 6: अंतिम दौर – एक

Chapter 7: अंतिम दौर – दो

Chapter 8: तनाव

Chapter 9: दो पृष्ठभूमियाँ – भारतीय और अंग्रेजी

शब्दकोश

Exercise

You may also get here all other books prescribed for class 8 Hindi subject. We have collated all the books in a chapter-wise PDF that can be accessed from the link given below:

Also Check: Class 8 Hindi NCERT Books - Vasant, Bharat Ki Khoj, Bharat Ki Khoj, Sanshipt Budhcharit

All the class 8 students should make it a habit to read the NCERT Books thoroughly to do well in all the subjects. NCERT Books and NCERT solutions together form an irreplaceable resource that works the best to enhance your learning skills by giving you a better conceptual understanding. So, if you want to score good marks in your exams, follow the latest NCERT books and solutions provided by Jagran Josh. Links to get the latest NCERT Books and exclusive NCERT Solutions are given below:

NCERT Books for Class 8 - All Subjects

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 - All Subjects